California City Drops Lawsuit Against Journalists; Admits It Failed To Secure Files Supposedly Accessed Illegally
Rachel Dolezal's Copyright Follies: Sues CBS For Copyright Infringement In Case That Won't End Well

Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 21st 2021 10:42amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Bundle has 11 courses to help you hone your skills, prepare for exams, and get you on your way to becoming a DevOps engineer. Courses cover AWS Database, cloud automation, Lambda, Docker and more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

California City Drops Lawsuit Against Journalists; Admits It Failed To Secure Files Supposedly Accessed Illegally
Rachel Dolezal's Copyright Follies: Sues CBS For Copyright Infringement In Case That Won't End Well
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Friday

10:47 Rachel Dolezal's Copyright Follies: Sues CBS For Copyright Infringement In Case That Won't End Well (3)
10:42 Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Bundle (0)
09:28 California City Drops Lawsuit Against Journalists; Admits It Failed To Secure Files Supposedly Accessed Illegally (1)
06:36 Frontier Communications Sued Yet Again For Lying About Its Pathetic Broadband Speeds (4)

Thursday

20:10 Unofficial Amiibo Guidebook That Was Essentially Advertising Nintendo Products Gets Nintendo'd (21)
15:42 G7 And Technical Standards: Blink And You Might Have Missed The New Battleground (3)
13:53 Redditors Launch A 'Rescue Mission' For Embattled Sci-Hub, With The Ultimate Aim Of Building A Decentralized Version (5)
12:06 Violent, Bigoted Cop Accused Of Beating Another Cop Is Upset His Text Messages Expose Him As A Violent Bigot (19)
10:43 Parler Was Allowed Back In The Apple App Store Because It Will Block 'Hate Speech,' But Only When Viewed Through Apple Devices (41)
10:38 Daily Deal: The Complete Become A UI/UX Designer Bundle (0)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.