Daily Deal: The Complete Ethical Hacking Course

Thu, May 6th 2021

Across 30 hours of instructor-led content, the Complete Ethical Hacking Course will teach you how to diagnose different kinds of cybersecurity attacks and how to defeat them. You'll practice all the skills and techniques in real-time using an ethical hacking lab so you can put your learning to the test. You'll experience real-time hacking examples while learning how to protect yourself against them. It's on sale for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

