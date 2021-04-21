Morrissey Thinks Free Speech No Longer Exists Because He Can't Sue The Simpsons For Satirizing Him
This shouldn't need to be said, but The Simpons is satire. It often makes fun of people. In a recent episode it sorta, kinda mocked the singer Morrissey, as most of the episode was about Lisa's obsession with a band called "the Snuffs" and its moody lead singer "Quilloughby" (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch). It was pretty clearly satirizing Morissey, and exaggerating a bunch of character traits many people associate with Morrissey, and mixing in some stereotypical character traits associated with washed up old rock stars. I can understand why some people might not like being gently mocked on a popular TV show, though I think some well adjusted folks might recognize that even being relevant enough to be mocked on The Simpons is probably a nice nod towards your cultural relevance, but apparently not Morrissey.
After his manager got all pissy and accused the show of being racist for its portrayal of Morrissey (?!?). Morrissey himself then posted a bizarre rant saying he wanted to sue and that there's no free speech any more and none of it makes any sense at all.
This is my first comment (and hopefully my last) on The Simpsons' episode - which I know has enraged many people. The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge. Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce. I think this is generally understood and is the reason why I am so carelessly and noisily attacked.
For what it's worth, Morrissey does have a decently extensive history of litigation over mentions of him in the media he disagreed with -- so, uh, the idea that people would think they could attack him because he won't sue is already almost certainly not true. He has a history of suing. So, if anything that seems more likely to create chilling effects around anyone talking about him.
But, I guess we're sort of leaping over the larger point here: sue over what? It's a satire. They don't even call the character Morrissey. There is no legal basis for any kind of lawsuit. Especially in the US where The Simpsons is made. What possible violation of the law is there in lightly mocking the concept of an aging rock star? And how fucking huge of an ego must you have to think that that's something you can sue over?
But, his comment gets even dumber.
In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me.
Um. Yeah, sorry, but no "hate laws" any where are designed to protect the flailing egos of aging rock stars from being gently satirized on a popular TV show. If you think that's what hate laws are for then you've got some serious ego problems.
Anyway, forgive me, we all know this because we can see how music - and the world in general, has become a mesmerizing mess, and we must let it go spinning along unbearably because free speech no longer exists. We all know this.
Wait, what? How does this even make any sense. Free speech no longer exists... because you can't sue a TV show for satirizing someone kinda like you for "hate" speech? It's a weird sort of brain that complains about a lack of free speech just sentences after whining about how you can't sue someone for their speech.
Everyone reacts to being mocked in different ways, but whining about how you want to sue to silence people, while simultaneously claiming there's no more free speech seems dumber than most options out there.
Filed Under: free speech, lawsuits, morrissey, satire, the simpsons
"free speech no longer exists"
Says the guy whining that he can't sue someone because they exercised their... free speech. Hmmm....
Luckily for other people, he's just provided yet another reason for them to use their free speech to mock him further!
To be fair, Anyway, I can see how music - and the world in general, has become a mesmerizing mess.. and you could make an argument for free speech no longer existing being a cause.. But what does the mess of copyright law have to do with the price of tea in China? There you lose me
Re:
...That's a very good question. Are you aware that you're the one who brought it up?
Re: Re:
It's an expression.. It means "music and the world in general has become a mesmerizing mess" has nothing to do with Morrisey not being able to sue the simpsons for making fun of him.. By substituting in "the mess of copyright law" I'm also saying that is what he is describing with his statement. Oh it's no fun when I explain it
Re: Re: Re:
I know what "what does that have to do with the price of tea in China" means.
You're the one who brought up copyright law. And then immediately pointed out it was a complete non sequitur. That's an accurate criticism, but...it's not a criticism of Morrissey, it's a criticism of you.
I'll be honest, the only time in my life I can remember having heard of Morrissey was the name drop he got in Ant-Man and the Wasp. (Was that even the same guy? I truthfully have no clue.)
Maybe I've heard some of his music, but I'm lousy with song-artist association except when it's something I find I really enjoy.
The chances that I would have ever connected that Simpsons character with Morrissey were approximately 0.0%. Until I read all the articles covering his complaints, anyway.
So, congrats on the publicity, I guess?
Re:
Sometimes I wonder why people feel compelled to post comments on an article just to let everyone know they're not familiar with the subject of the article.
Re: Re:
Then you missed the point. If it hadn't been for this guy complaining about being mocked (supposedly) by the Simpsons, there's no way I would have thought of him at all. If he'd said nothing, there wouldn't have been any story. Maybe people who knew all about him recognized bits of him in that character, but there's no way I would have. All he did was call attention to it and associate himself with that episode.
Re: Re: Re:
You didn't get a reference, and then someone explained it to you.
This is not as profound an observation as you think it is.
I can see how it might look slightly Streisand-shaped if I squint sideways at it, but...it's really not.
The reference to Morrissey and the Smiths was not subtle or obscure. This isn't Barbra Streisand calling attention to something nobody would have even known about if she hadn't called attention to it. It's just you needing a pop culture reference explained to you.
I didn't get all the references to Citizen Kane or the Nixon Administration back in season 4, either. What does that say about The Simpsons? Absolutely nothing. It says something about me, which is that I was ten years old.
And here we have another example of the “I have been silenced” fallacy.
Actually Mike, this works perfectly well, if you don't actually believe in rational thinking (As near as I can tell, a major section of our planets population never actually subscribed to that belief, and now we are very much noticing their voices/actions).
Which one of the stoned beach-blonde bubblehead hollywood actresses was it that sued GTA because it featured a SBBBHA figure? Said it ruined her reputation or something. Hey, if she hadn't been a well-known SBBBHA, who would have recognized the parody? And how could she know the game was parodying her rather than another of the SBBBHA's that seem to be Hollywood's main exportable product?
I never have watched the Simpsons, but my impression from secondary sources is that they are equal-opportunity offenders. How could Morrisey tell whether they were intending to be ageist, cultural-elitist, or some other -ist today, when he (like everyone on earth) shares multiple group identities--even assuming melanin-percentage defines a group identity?
Wait. Waht?
There's no free speech because somebody's free speech is being protected?
Does he realize how paradoxical he is being?
Better question: Does he care?
Re:
Those that rant against the free speech of moderation don't.
"Free"
Speech has never been "free"... there are consequences for the speech you make, but you have the "freedom" to speak the words you want.
If he thought the Simpson's made him look bad...
'Free speech is dead because I can't sue someone for saying something I don't like just because it's almost certainly legal!'
It always amuses me to read stories like this where someone famous objects to a reference or parody that they think might make them look bad, and by their actions make themselves look even worse. People are likely to just laugh off a parody as it's expected that those will be exaggerated, but when the one being parodied does very real objectionable actions in response that's not going to be just laughed off, that is going to be remembered.
He can't sue The Simpsons because free speech still exists.
