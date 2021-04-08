Russia Ramps Up Censorship Beef With Twitter Using Deep Packet Inspection Tech

TorrentFreak Continues To Get DMCA Takedown Notices Despite Not Hosting Infringing Material
Thu, Apr 8th 2021 4:32amKarl Bode

Over the last decade Russia has accelerated the government's quest to censor the internet. That was most conspicuous with the passage of a 2016 surveillance bill that not only mandated encryption backdoors, but effectively banned VPN providers from operating in the country unless they were willing to spy and censor at Putin's behest. Many VPN providers weren't keen on that, so they simply stopped doing business in the country.

More recently, Russia has been engaged in a bit of a hissy fit over Twitter's unwillingness to censor things the Russian government doesn't like. And while Twitter has been trying to filter more illegal behavior and pornography at the government's behest, the company hasn't been censoring broader content at the rate Putin and pals prefer. So as punishment, Russia has taken to throttling user access to Twitter to a rather 1997-esque 128 kbps, or about the speed of an old IDSN line. Granted the ham-fisted gamesmanship Russia has been engaged in has already resulted in some notable collateral damage:

New data suggests that Russia is engaging in the throttling via the use of "middleboxes" that Russian ISPs have installed as close to the customer as possible. Russian authorities then feed data on which domain should be throttled and punished to the devices, which utilize deep packet inspection to identify targeted traffic. Ars Technica notes that the deep packet inspection technology (which US ISPs also use, though most frequently for targeted advertising) opens the door to a much more sophisticated tracking and censoring regime less prone to collateral damage:

"The middleboxes inspect both requests sent by Russian end users as well as responses that Twitter returns. That means that the new technique may have capabilities not found in older Internet censorship regimens, such as filtering of connections using VPNs, Tor, and censorship-circumvention apps. Ars previously wrote about the servers here.

The middleboxes use deep packet inspection to extract information, including the SNI. Short for “server name identification,” the SNI is the domain name of the HTTPS website that is sent in plaintext during a normal Internet transaction. Russian censors use the plaintext for more granular blocking and throttling of websites. Blocking by IP address, by contrast, can have unintended consequences because it often blocks content the censor wants to keep in place.

New reports suggest there are around seven countermeasures Russian companies and citizens can use to thwart these efforts, including ECH, or Encrypted ClientHello, an update for the Transport Layer Security protocol that prevents domain blocking and throttling. That forces government censors to rely on the more collateral damage-prone IP-level blocklists, which (might) act as a deterrent for censorship obsessed governments that don't want a whole lot of attention focused on the fact they're massive cowards afraid of the free exchange of information that might challenge their hegemony.

Filed Under: censorship, deep packet inspection, russia, throttling
Companies: twitter

Reader Comments

    PaulT (profile), 8 Apr 2021 @ 6:48am

    "So as punishment, Russia has taken to throttling user access to Twitter to a rather 1997-esque 128 kbps"

    I know that Twitter now has a higher limit and it's used for video and other media now, but my first thought was that it's funny that they think that this is a meaningful response to a service that famously built its audience on plain text of 140 characters or less. Those milliseconds would sure stop people...

    Also, enjoy that game of whack a mole, I'm sure that this would just encourage non-Twitter services to set up to provide ways for people to access video content outside of Twitter, but which could be linked as text from Twitter itself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Apr 2021 @ 7:25am

    I've heard the UK has put an order in for this technology.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Bear Bear this bears repeating, 8 Apr 2021 @ 10:25am

    Site that CENSORS and advocates MORE corporate control sez:

    [Russia doesn't] want a whole lot of attention focused on the fact they're massive cowards afraid of the free exchange of information that might challenge their hegemony.

    Oh, really.

    You tiny little cowards here can't stand even my mild-mannered dissent because your "hegemony" of advocating globalist corporations over The Public falls apart with the least dissent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      sumgai (profile), 8 Apr 2021 @ 10:37am

      Re: Site that CENSORS and advocates MORE corporate control sez:

      Troll-buttoned, as it contributed nothing of value to the conversation, just accusations and innuendo.

      It is too fookin' bad that ignorance isn't painful.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 8 Apr 2021 @ 10:41am

    The Ars Technica article is based on a Censored Planet report that has lots of technical details.

    • The throttler is triggered upon observing Twitter-related domains (*.twimg.com, twitter.com, and t.co) in the SNI extension of a TLS client hello record.
    • The throttling operates by traffic policing. After the throttler is triggered, data packets transferred in either direction (download/upload) will be dropped once the rate limit is reached.
    • The throttling devices are placed close to end users and they are not co-located with the blocking devices, suggesting they are separately administered.
    • Throttling behaviors are consistent across different ISPs, suggesting a single implementation deployed widely or that the throttling devices are centrally managed.
    • Throttling can only be triggered for TCP connections that originate from within Russia (i.e. the client is in Russia). However, once such a connection is made, throttling can be triggered by a Twitter SNI sent in either direction.
    • Contrary to previous reports, the relaxed string matching rule of the throttler is still in effect for some domain strings, causing collateral damage, even though *t.co* and more recently, *twitter.com have been patched. For example, garbage.twimg.com is throttled suggesting that *.twimg.com is still a matching rule.
    • The throttler is stateful and drops states for inactive connections after around 10 minutes. Moreover, for each new connection it inspects beyond the initial packet, possibly as a countermeasure against circumvention attempts.
    • The throttling can be circumvented based on ad-hoc modifications to the session, TCP-level fragmentation, or TLS packet stuffing (splitting Client hello across packets).
    • We recommend that browsers and websites implement support for TLS Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, and its predecessor ESNI) to make it more difficult for censors to throttle based on SNI.
    • Monitoring throttling is challenging and existing censorship detection platforms aren’t equipped to cover it. This incident of Russia throttling Twitter serves as a wakeup call.

    An interesting observation is that this recent throttling is more centralized in its implementation than network censorship in Russia has historically been. ISPs in Russia have long had to implement site blocking according to the central authority Roskomnadzor's blocklist, but they were free to implement the blocks in whatever technical way they chose (see Censored Planet's earlier report). In contrast, evidence suggests that the throttling devices are (1) separate from ISPs' own site-blocking hardware, and (2) centrally controlled and operated by Roskomnadzor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


