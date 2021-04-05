Justice Thomas Goes Weird Again; Suggests Twitter Can't Moderate & Section 230 Violates 1st Amendment
Today was a weird one for Justice Thomas. Along with his bizarre and confusing dissent in the Oracle/Google case, he has done another one of his random walks down conspiracy theory nonsense lane on an unbriefed issue in which he gets to, once again, attack the 1st Amendment. He's done this a few times now. Two years ago he did this in writing an unprovoked attack on the 1st Amendment regarding NY Times v. Sullivan. Last year, he did it with an unprovoked and bizarre attack on Section 230. And now he's done it again.
Today, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on the Knight 1st Amendment Center case, in which both the District Court and the Appeals Court made it clear that when a government official, using social media in an official capacity, allows replies on a posting (such as a tweet), they are creating a public forum in that space, and therefore cannot engage in viewpoint discrimination -- including blocking individuals for speech they disagree with.
A bunch of very confused and clueless people have (incorrectly) taken to arguing that this somehow means that Twitter itself is a "public forum" and cannot moderate content. That has always been very, very wrong. The courts were clear that they were only talking about the space beneath a public official's statements. The simplest way to think of it is this: If the government rents out an event hall to let the President give a speech, it cannot engage in viewpoint discrimination in blocking people from coming into the hall to hear the speech. That does not mean the event hall itself is now permanently a public forum, or that the event hall owners cannot block people they have banned from their property from attending the speech, or any other events.
And, basically, the argument has stayed with very confused and clueless people... until today, when Justice Thomas decided to put it front and center. It's hard to state how ridiculous this is. Not for the first time, Justice Thomas seems to have become the old cranky uncle who believes in conspiracy theory nonsense. Everything about what he writes here would fit more neatly into a Breitbart comment section or an OANN rant. That it's coming from a Supreme Court Justice is just crazy. Let's break this down bit by bit.
Respondents have a point, for example, that some aspects of Mr. Trump’s account resemble a constitutionally protected public forum. But it seems rather odd to say that something is a government forum when a private company has unrestricted authority to do away with it.
Again, it does not seem odd at all. It's how it usually works. It's how it works in my example above, when the government makes use of a private forum. Private forums have their own property rights, in the same way that, say, a private baker can choose not to print a message it disagrees with on a cake, but the government itself could not write a law preventing that baker from printing protected messages on cakes. The whole nature of our Constitution is kinda based on the fact that the government has limited authority. It's bizarre that Thomas argues it's "rather odd" to say that the government has less authority than private entities. That's how it's always been.
The disparity between Twitter’s control and Mr. Trump’s control is stark, to say the least. Mr. Trump blocked several people from interacting with his messages. Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform, thus barring all Twitter users from interacting with his messages
Again, this is exactly how it has always worked. A private building owner can choose not to rent to the President to give a speech. But if they do rent, the President cannot block attendees based on their viewpoints. This isn't difficult.
Thomas then goes on a long Fox News-style rant about how the big internet companies have too much power, and that the Supreme Court will need to rule on that at some point. He suggests -- again, despite no briefing or oral arguments on this matter, but clearly influenced by nutty conspiracy theorists -- that it could be argued that sites like Twitter are common carriers or subject to public accommodation rules. Again, this is heard quite frequently among the conspiracy theory Trumpist set, but no serious legal analysis has suggested this is even remotely accurate.
The long history in this country and in England of restricting the exclusion right of common carriers and places of public accommodation may save similar regulations today from triggering heightened scrutiny—especially where a restriction would not prohibit the company from speaking or force the company to endorse the speech. See Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. v. FCC, 512 U. S. 622, 684 (1994) (O’Connor, J., concurring in part and dissenting in part); PruneYard Shopping Center v. Robins, 447 U. S. 74, 88 (1980). There is a fair argument that some digital platforms are sufficiently akin to common carriers or places of accommodation to be regulated in this manner.
In many ways, digital platforms that hold themselves out to the public resemble traditional common carriers. Though digital instead of physical, they are at bottom communications networks, and they “carry” information from one user to another. A traditional telephone company laid physical wires to create a network connecting people. Digital platforms lay information infrastructure that can be controlled in much the same way. And unlike newspapers, digital platforms hold themselves out as organizations that focus on distributing the speech of the broader public. Federal law dictates that companies cannot “be treated as the publisher or speaker” of information that they merely distribute. 110 Stat. 137, 47 U. S. C. §230(c)
The analogy to common carriers is even clearer for digital platforms that have dominant market share. Similar to utilities, today’s dominant digital platforms derive much of their value from network size. The Internet, of course, is a network. But these digital platforms are networks within that network. The Facebook suite of apps is valuable largely because 3 billion people use it. Google search—at 90% of the market share—is valuable relative to other search engines because more people use it, creating data that Google’s algorithm uses to refine and improve search results. These network effects entrench these companies. Ordinarily, the astronomical profit margins of these platforms—last year, Google brought in $182.5 billion total, $40.3 billion in net income—would induce new entrants into the market. That these companies have no comparable competitors highlights that the industries may have substantial barriers to entry.
There's a hidden dig at Section 230 at the end of that second paragraph above -- though one that completely misunderstand the nature of 230 and falsely suggests that it was intended to make these platforms act like common carriers (which is the exact opposite of the stated intention of the drafters of 230).
There's also a weird (and confusing) dig at Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page & Sergey Brin -- claiming (incorrectly) that Zuckerberg has full control over Facebook and Brin & Page control all of Google.
To be sure, much activity on the Internet derives value from network effects. But dominant digital platforms are different. Unlike decentralized digital spheres, such as the e-mail protocol, control of these networks is highly concentrated. Although both companies are public, one person controls Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg), and just two control Google (Larry Page and Sergey Brin). No small group of people controls e-mail.
That's... not quite right. There is, again, a kernel of truth in the idea that siloed services are different than protocol-based distributed services. That's a point I make all the damn time. But the conclusion elides (1) how protocols are actually managed and (2) how much control those three individuals actually have. It is true that those three have special voting power over their shares, but that does not give them the level of control that Thomas suggests. This also ignores the fact that in the last few years -- despite Thomas' claims -- we have seen competitors springing up over and over again.
Then we get to the bit that is getting a ton of attention today. Thomas argues in a footnote that Section 230 itself might violate the 1st Amendment. We first saw this insane argument -- and debunked it -- a few months ago. It has no basis in reality. Yet here's Thomas:
For similar reasons, some commentators have suggested that immunity provisions like §230 could potentially violate the First Amendment to the extent those provisions pre-empt state laws that protect speech from private censorship. See Volokh, Might Federal Preemption of SpeechProtective State Laws Violate the First Amendment? The Volokh Conspiracy, Reason, Jan. 23, 2021. According to that argument, when a State creates a private right and a federal statute pre-empts that state law, “the federal statute is the source of the power and authority by which any private rights are lost or sacrificed.” Railway Employees v. Hanson, 351 U. S. 225, 232 (1956); accord, Skinner v. Railway Labor Executives’ Assn., 489 U. S. 602, 614–615 (1989).
There are all sorts of oddities here. First, the citation of Eugene Volokh's piece entitled Might Federal Preemption of Speech-Protective State Laws Violate the First Amendment?. Not that I'm against the Supreme Court randomly citing smart blog posts from thoughtful commentators, but it's still... a little weird. And if you actually read Volokh's piece, which itself is a response to the Vivek Ramaswamy and Jed Rubenfeld Wall Street Journal op-ed that I mentioned above, it seems fairly skeptical of the idea that 230 could possibly violate the 1st Amendment. Instead, it's trying to set out the strongest possible argument for that, which Volokh seems to make reluctantly for the sake of argument, noting multiple times that he doesn't necessarily agree with it, and it relies on a Supreme Court ruling that he believes is incorrect.
But the biggest oddity of all is... what the fuck is he actually trying to say here? His argument is that 230 might be unconstitutional because it might "pre-empt state laws that protect speech from private censorship." Beyond putting a shiny gloss on Volokh's argument, private censorship is allowed. That's kind of important. I mean, Thomas wrote a whole concurrence in the Masterpiece Bakeshop case arguing this very point... in the other direction.
Either way, this is now the third time in which Justice Thomas has randomly mused about free speech in a way that seems designed to attack social media and in line with the nutty conspiracy theories seen on Fox News/OANN/Breitbart. It's almost as if he's living in a weird alternative reality bubble and disconnected from the real world. While he mentions it in passing in his weird dissent, he might want to actually reread the Halleck decision which he signed onto, and which makes it quite clear that private companies can moderate content how they see fit on their platforms.
Unfortunately, though, as with his last two random outbursts on these issues, it's likely we're going to see lots of confused and ignorant people citing Thomas' random unbriefed musings as proof that their nonsense has legitimacy.
I'm old enough to remember when Clarence Thomas had a reputation for being a First Amendment absolutist.
Re:
Unfortunately, senility does not seem to be a reason to remove a supreme court justice.
Or a president.
Re:
He's in a molting phase right now. Once he sheds his old skin he'll settle down again.
I wish I could say I was surprised by this, but Republicans/conservatives have been the political party of “free speech for me but not for thee” for a good long while. I would bet on seeing a significant number of future lower court rulings from Trump appointees that reflect such an ethos.
Re:
Usually not at the Supreme Court level, though; the Roberts Court has taken a pretty expansive interpretation of the 1A.
Thomas used to be a pretty reliable part of those decisions, too. His more recent musings about curtailing free speech seem like something of a change from his earlier positions.
You're screwed.
"pre-empt state laws that protect speech from private censorship. "
"Private censorship" is pretty clearly a form of private speech.. and yeah the government can't force your church to allow sermons by muslims in the interest of forcing neutrality or whatever if the church owners don't want to.
and yeah, the first amendment pre-empts such state laws. That wut it for right? I would expect this stuff to be visceral level for any conservative
It’s also not censorship.
Re:
Thus the scare quotes.. It's "I won't have that in my house".. Whatever you call it, just a decision by a private entity about their own actions and hard earned property I guess..
Certain things I feel trigger my conservative instincts and certain things trigger liberal ones, but these attempts to paint this sort of crap as conservative just piss me off.. Even if I don't agree with how everyone uses em, people gotta have some base amount of freedom in their lives that the government doesn't fuck with right? If you don't draw the line at deciding what you support or don't support with your own efforts where can you draw it?
Conservatives are the political faction that have more heavily pushed for the revoking/reform of Section 230, and they have done so out of a feigned concern about “censorship” that smokescreens their “we’re mad that we can’t be bigots on Twitter” grievances. Liberals/progressives might have issues with 230, but they’re not out here trying to say Twitter doesn’t have a right to moderate speech.
If’n you don’t like which group is being castigated as “the opponents of free speech, free association, and private property rights”, that sucks for you. But the only ones who can fix that problem is the castigaed group in question. I can’t snap my fingers and make this reality any less real.
Re:
It's not the liberals painting the conservatives as opponents of free speech and property rights that bothers me, thats what I'm doing :) It's the so called conservatives painting what they are doing as being backed by "conservative values" that bothers me..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fair enough. 👍
Re: Re:
This is why i sometimes use the "not really" quotes when mentioning "conservatives". A big part of the issue is that modern conservatism in the States, writ large, is big-tent conservatism. This is very much on purpose, and certainly is as at least as old as the Southern Strategy. Then there was Reagan. Now we have ... whatever the actual hell you call this current absurd mess.
There's this supposed core of conservatism that means "yeah more like the original Constitutional intent" but even the original conservatives were lying or self-deceptive about that. No it means every sort of social, political, economic, and religious conservatism all rolled into one. This includes mutually contradictory versions. But most want to conserve an entirely imaginary thing form imaginary pasts via methods which have never, ever worked for their stated goals. Some - i have no idea, they are just along for the weird ride since they started believing shit that other self-declared conservatives spew. They do not apparently hold any (or cannot articulate any) traditional political conservative core beliefs. (The beliefs which were crazy radical when the country was being founded.)
Another part of the issue is the poorly-defined conservative - liberal spectrum end being assigned to two parties in a two-party system. Wasn't always that way so much. Actually, it isn't even now, as there are plenty of conservative Democrats, even if there are nearly zero Republicans who are "liberal" in some area. But all Democrats are complete "leftists" for some reason. Like the workers should control the means of production or something. I guess. Or maybe "liberal" or "progressive" or "left" is merely externally defined by not being far enough to whatever is considered "the right". Currently that looks like pro- monarch / dictator for a religious ethnostate sort of level of conservatism, where everyone is free because authoritarianism. It all makes sense!
I miss the charming economic lies and light racism of William F. Buckley Jr. Those were the days. He was even mildly funny.
Re: Re: Re:
I don't think big tent is really a bad thing, but your big tent should be about trying to find common ground and compromises to join together and act on the lowest common denominator actions that will benefit the whole tent not about pretending that everyone in the big tent has to believe everything everyone else in the tent believes and everyone in the tent has to "stand together" to get every horrible thing anyone throws out forced on everyone even if it's completely against their values.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, prior to the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment, legal precedent held that the Bill of Rights only restricted the federal government, not the states. The legal doctrine establishing that (among other things) the First Amendment restricts the states is called incorporation, and it only goes back about a hundred years.
You may be unsurprised to learn that Thomas has a more restrictive view of incorporation than the other justices on the court.
We should be so fortunate…
We should be so lucky that the 8 other justices are not as batshit insane as Clarence Thomas (at least when it comes to 1st Amendment jurisprudence).
And, basically, the argument has stayed with very confused and clueless people... until today, when Justice Thomas decided to put it front and center.
No, from the looks of it it's still mostly confined to people falling into those categories, it's just those categories now get to count a supreme court justice in their number.
Beyond putting a shiny gloss on Volokh's argument, private censorship is allowed. That's kind of important. I mean, Thomas wrote a whole concurrence in the Masterpiece Bakeshop case arguing this very point... in the other direction.
And like that he played his hand, and showed himself to be yet another 'free speech only counts for speech I agree with' hypocrite. I wish that lot would get the guts and honesty to just outright admit it rather than tiptoeing around, but I suppose their actions are as much honesty on the subject as can be expected of such hypocritical people.
Not at all. He was attacking the expansionist view of the 1st Amendment conjured into existence by the Supreme Court in that case that upended centuries of precedent not only in the USA but in the British common law that inspired the Bill of Rights, that consistently held that defamation is not and never has been protected speech. It certainly wasn't considered as such by the people who wrote the First Amendment!
And Thomas's writing was not "unprovoked" in the least; the media has been provoking this ever since the Sullivan decision was handed down, abusing it to lie about people and assassinate their character with impunity because Sullivan bars their victims from their First Amendment right to petition the government for redress!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
That running gag of mine comes to mind.
Once upon a time humans used to put elders on ice floes & set them adrift to protect the tribe from people who would listen to the elder even when it was clear the elder was insane.
We hate to see it but can we be honest for a second?
He is the same age group as millions of citizens who hand over billions of dollars to scammers who call them & scare them into paying.
Our "leadership" skews heavily into the demographic who can't open a PDF without assistance, yet we listen to their views of tech they've never used themselves?
Yeah I don't think we need 20 somethings on SCOTUS, but my FSM can we get people still attached to reality?
Thomas screaming how gay marriage was wrong because people didn't like it... Loving v. Virginia wasn't well liked by people either but here we are with a sitting black SCOTUS Justice married to a QANON infected white woman claiming teh gays getting married caused all of these ills to society that could have just been copypastaed from people screaming about Loving.
What would the nation look like today if we hadn't reelected people who thought decorum & the right thing would make the other side put the country first over their political ambitions?
What's Ginni up to lately?
One might wonder how another of Justice Thomas' "random walks down conspiracy theory nonsense lane" might intersect with Ginni's work . . .
