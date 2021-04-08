NYPD Training Document Shows How A Terrorist Response Group Was Weaponized To Attack Protesters
 

Filecoin Foundation Donates $10 Million Worth Of Filecoin To Internet Archive

Culture

from the huge-news dept

Thu, Apr 8th 2021 3:39pmMike Masnick

Some really fantastic news if you believe in (1) the wonderful work the Internet Archive does and (2) the future of a more decentralized internet (and, for what it's worth, you should believe in both of those things). The Filecoin Foundation has donated 50,000 FIL to the Internet Archive. This is approximately $10 million worth of Filecoin, which represents the largest single donation to the organization. Obviously, by the amount alone, this is a big deal and hugely important for an Internet Archive that is currently facing an existential legal attack by publishers who hate the very idea of libraries.

But it's doubly interesting, because Filecoin, from Protocol Labs, is a key component that many are hoping will empower a new more distributed web. And it appears that the Internet Archive is looking to take advantage of this aspect as well (as it should):

“Holy Crow! This is a big deal,” said Brewster Kahle, the Internet Archive’s founder. “And what are we going to do with it? We’re going to invest it in making the Internet Archive more decentralized, so that our digital history is available from thousands of computers, not just a few. The idea is to make a robust and private Internet that has a history that will persist over decades and maybe centuries.”

This is amazing news and exciting for both the future of the Internet Archive and a more distributed internet, not under the control of any single big internet giant.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: distributed web, filecoin, library, support
Companies: filecoin foundation, internet archive

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Autrach Sejanoz, 8 Apr 2021 @ 4:20pm

    So, they got nothing - because cryptocurrency is complete BS.

    If you can't buy groceries with it, IT IS NOT A VALID FORM OF MONEY. I really don't see how people get suckered into this scam.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 8 Apr 2021 @ 4:44pm

      Re: So, they got nothing - because cryptocurrency is complete BS

      I have news for you about fungibility and exchanges and you might want to sit down...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Koby (profile), 8 Apr 2021 @ 5:24pm

      Re: So, they got nothing - because cryptocurrency is complete BS

      I would love to for someone to gift me a one ounce gold coin. I don't care if I have to go through the extra step of exchanging it at a coin dealer first, I'll take it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

NYPD Training Document Shows How A Terrorist Response Group Was Weaponized To Attack Protesters
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:39 Filecoin Foundation Donates $10 Million Worth Of Filecoin To Internet Archive (3)
13:37 NYPD Training Document Shows How A Terrorist Response Group Was Weaponized To Attack Protesters (3)
12:05 Republicans Using Incredibly Sketchy And Manipulative 'Dark Patterns' To Dupe People Into Donating Way More Than Intended (35)
10:54 Uninformed Legislators Shoot Down Right To Repair Legislation In Colorado (11)
10:49 Daily Deal: Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand (0)
09:29 Lawyer Whose Main Claim To Fame Is Suing A News Org To Get It Shut Down, Now Complains About 'Cancel Culture' (82)
04:32 Russia Ramps Up Censorship Beef With Twitter Using Deep Packet Inspection Tech (19)

Wednesday

19:31 TorrentFreak Continues To Get DMCA Takedown Notices Despite Not Hosting Infringing Material (17)
15:48 Content Moderation Case Study: NASA Footage Taken Down By YouTube Moderation (2012) (12)
13:46 Fourth Circuit Appeals Court Takes Aim At Police Officers' 'Training And Expertise' Assertions (16)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.