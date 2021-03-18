The Internet Is Not Just Facebook, Google & Twitter: Creating A 'Test Suite' For Your Great Idea To Regulate The Internet
from the test-it-out dept
A few weeks ago, Stanford's Daphne Keller -- one of the foremost experts on internet regulation -- highlighted how so much of the effort at internet reform seems to treat "the internet" as if it was entirely made up of Facebook, Google and Twitter. These may be the most visible sites to some, but they still make up only a small part of the overall internet (granted: sometimes it seems that Facebook and, to an only slightly lesser extent, Google, would like to change that, and become "the internet" for most people). Keller pointed out that the more that people -- especially journalists -- talk about the internet as if it were just those three companies, the more it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, in part because it drives regulation that is uniquely focused on the apparently "problems" associated with those sites (often mis- and disinformation).
I was reminded of this now, with the reintroduction of the PACT Act. As I noted in my writeup about the bill, one of the biggest problems is that it treats the internet as if every website is basically Google, Facebook, and Twitter. The demands that it puts on websites aren't a huge deal for those three companies -- as they mostly meet the criteria already. The only real change it would make for those sites is that they'd maybe have to beef up their customer support staff to have telephone support.
But for tons of other companies -- including Techdirt -- the bill is an utter disaster. It treats us the same as it treats Facebook, and acts like we need to put in place a massive, expensive customer service/content moderation operation that wouldn't make any sense, and would only serve to enable our resident trolls to demand that we have to provide a detailed explanation why the community voted down their comments.
In that same thread, Keller suggested something that I think would be quite useful. Saying that there should be a sort of "test suite" of websites that anyone proposing internet regulation should have to explore how the regulations would effect those sites.
We should have a standard test suite, against which all factual claims about "platforms" or "intermediaries" can be vetted.
- Wikipedia
- CloudFlare
- Automattic
- https://t.co/AEOaZAxcFv
- https://t.co/5CKnS7E5FN
- Others?
— Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) February 22, 2021
She suggested that the test suite could include Wikipedia, Cloudflare, Automattic, Walmart.com and the NY Times.
I'd extend that list significantly. Here would be mine:
- Wikipedia
- Github
- Cloudflare
- Zoom
- Clubhouse
- Automattic
- Amazon
- Shopify
- NY Times / WSJ
- Patreon
- Internet Archive
- Mastodon
- Nextdoor
- Steam (Valve)
- Eventbrite
- Discord
- Dropbox
- Yelp
- Twilio
- Substack
- Matrix
- Glitch
- Kickstarter
- Slack
- Stack Overflow
- Notion
- Airtable
- WikiHow
- ProductHunt
- Instructables
- All Trails
- Strava
- Bumble
- Ravelry
- DuoLingo
- Shapeways
- Coursera
- Kahoot
- Threadless
- Bandcamp
- Magic Cafe
- Wattpad
- Figma
- LibraryThing
- Fandom
- Geocaching
- VSCO
- BoardGameGeek
- DnDBeyond
- GuitarMasterClass
- Metafilter
- BoingBoing
- Techdirt
And... that's kind of the point. The great thing about Section 230 is that it allows each of these websites to take their own approach to content moderation, an approach that fits their community. Some of them rely on users to moderate. Some of them rely on a content moderation team. But if you ran through this list and explored something like the PACT Act -- or the even worse SAFE-TECH Act -- you quickly realize that it would create impossible demands for many, many of these sites.
Incredibly, all this would do is move most of the functions of many of these sites -- especially the small, niche, targeted communities... over to the internet giants of Facebook and Google. Does anyone legitimately think that a site like LibraryThing needs to issue twice-a-year transparency reports on its content moderation decisions? Or that All Trails should be required to set up a live call center to respond to complaints about content moderation? Should Matrix be required to create an Acceptable Use Policy? Should the NY Times have to release a transparency report regarding what comments it moderated?
For many of the companies -- especially the more niche community sites -- the likely response is that there's no way that they can even do that. And so many of those sites will go away, or will vastly curtail their community features. And, that takes us right back to the point that we started with, as raised by Keller. When we treat the internet as if it's just Facebook, Google, and Twitter, and regulate it as such, then it's going to drive all communities to Facebook, Google, and Twitter as the only companies which can actually handle the compliance.
And why would anyone (other than perhaps Facebook, Google, and Twitter!) want that?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: internet, regulating the internet, section 230, test suit
Companies: facebook, google, twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Rather than “Mastodon” as a generality, I’d put “at least one U.S.-based Mastodon instance” on that list for specificity’s sake. Regulating social media services such as Twitter also means regulating those Masto instances. Since they’re nowhere near as large as Twitter, regulations aimed at Twitter but applying to all social media services would likely fuck over those Masto instances — most, if not all, of which are not corporate-owned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'd look at it from the opposite angle. Forcing a particular set of regulations on any mastodon instance (or matrix instance, referring to Mike's list) would have an impact on all instances it federates with. This would be an important insight for the policy maker to be aware of.
Instead, what I do when talking about internet-related policy is to speak about "services" rather than web sites. Some services are monolithic, like FB, twitter, etc., some services are federated, like Matrix or Mastodon, and other services sit within a suite of seemingly-indepedent services operated by the same organisations (Google, being the prime example, but Wikimedia's services would be another).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Excellent points. 👍
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Right -- I went back and forth on how to handle Mastodon and Matrix, but even that ambivalence illustrates something kind of important about understanding how the law might impact instances or implementations of distributed communities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Too US centric
Should we not add non-US sites to this? Alibaba, Kremlin.ru, Sueddeutsche Zeitung,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 is a U.S. law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe not long enough, especially as numbers impress politicians. I would add Jamendo, Hacker Public Radio, Instructables, Hackaday and Sourceforge to that list. xkcd and DILBERT are probably safe, as they do have user content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm surprised Slashdot hasn't been mentioned yet. Is this the frist psot to do so?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Dance my little puppets, dance.'
You almost want Google, Twitter and Facebook to be pulling the strings here, because the alternative is that the politicians involved are just so stupid, so eager to score points with the gullible that they're tripping over themselves to pass/gut laws to 'Reign In Big Tech!' that will instead merely cement their positions in place and keep them from ever being challenged or having to give a damn about their users because they know there isn't and never will be a viable competitor.
Those companies may be the biggest ones in the room but it is a big room with a lot of companies and platforms, so any attempt at regulation or coercion should always be looked at through the lens of how it will affect those other companies first, because what would be a minor annoyance to a platform like Facebook could be utterly devastating to a smaller company.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't have any sites to add, indeed I'm surprised at just how many I've never heard of before, and seemingly more than one person here regards them as a viable candidate for test purposes. But I do want to say that this is going to drive into full fruition Mike's plea for moving to protocols instead of services. I think he's on the correct track with that idea.
Oh, and remember Steve Case, know who he is/was? That's right, he was the head honcho of AOL, and now you'll recall that once upon a time, AOL thought to induce people into thinking that they were The Internet, full stop right there. When people figured out what he was up to, that came crashing down in a record 15 or 20 microseconds of Internet time, which equates to perhaps half an hour in real time. This new idea of regulation will involve "Government Time ", which as we all know is about 200x slower than real time, so the crap will last for perhaps 6 months, but rest assured, it won't ever get on a good solid footing, too many lawyers will see to that in innumerable court cases... for the reasons mentioned above.
And offshore websites will have to toe the line as well, because American sites have to fall in line with any EU regulation governing the Internet. Tit for tat, and all that. (Me personally, were I an American-based site, I'd tell the EU to get bent. But that's just me.)
All I can say is "fun and games for everyone!". But in the end, the only ones who will profit are, of course, the lawyers. Jesus Christ on a jumped-up Pogo stick, how did we ever come to this state of affairs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Archive Of Our Own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, now that is an excellent addition to the list.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There might be some value in grouping these by type and trying to find a unusual or niche example for each. For example Discord has many of the conferencing features of Zoom, but also has the text chat features of Slack, but it's still a mostly general purpose communications platform. Roll20 on the other had also has built in video and voice chat, along with text chat, but its intended usage is very different than any of the other three.
Any regulations that would be place on video conferencing like Zoom might also impact Roll20, but may or may not make any sense when applied to a virtual tabletop with integrated video chat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply