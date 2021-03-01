Why The Problems With Police And Social Media Both Are Symptoms Of The Same Disease: A Failure Of Society To Actually Help Those In Need
from the a-link dept
I've written in the past, many times, about how so many people keep wanting to blame social media companies, or intermediary liability laws, for what are only a manifestation of larger societal issues. Social media is only serving to make evident what was previously hidden. A few weeks ago, we quoted UK tech policy expert Heather Burns noting that intermediary liability laws were being expected to pick up the slack for a wide variety of other failures regarding mental health care, social safety nets, criminal and civil justice issues and more. Basically, a whole bunch of government failures were leading to problems in society, which were then being seen online. And rather than trying to fix the underlying causes of those, people were... blaming the internet. Burns later came on our podcast and we had a great detailed discussion about this issue.
A few days later, I heard a fascinating interview on NPR's Fresh Air. The interview was with Rosa Brooks, a law professor and human rights activist, who joined the Washington DC police force as a reserve officer for a period of four years (for most of the Trump administration). The interview is really quite fascinating on a variety of levels, but one thing stood out to me -- that actually connects back to the point that Burns raised about how we're expecting the internet and intermediary liability laws to fill in for all the massive failures of society. To some extent, Brooks made the same point about the police: we've undermined so many other social safety nets, that we now expect the police to fill in for just about everything else.
This isn't a new idea, of course. Tim Cushing has covered this point over and over again right here on Techdirt, including just recently, in writing about Denver's test to switch to sending out mental health professionals rather than police on distress calls that did not appear to involve criminal behavior, and how it had been a huge success. For many years, Tim has posted other similar stories, where it's just so dumb to send police to deal with a societal failing -- often in the mental health arena, but elsewhere as well.
In the Brooks interview, she notes how silly it is to have armed cops handling traffic stops. So many needless police shootings involve traffic stops where the cops overreact and shoot someone they stopped for some minor infraction. We could easily separate out the roles, and make traffic enforcement done entirely differently, by traffic enforcers who are not police with guns, but have a more administrative role.
And when you combine all of this, you realize that both of these threads really are about the same thing, from different angles. Society has failed to deal with mental health. It has failed to deal with extreme poverty. It has failed to deal with criminal justice and civil justice reform. And those are all creating messes. But rather than expect the government and public policy to actually clean up the messes -- we're dumping them on social media companies... and the police. And both are leading to disastrous outcomes.
Filed Under: mental health, police, safety nets, social media, society
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Anyway I started blasting....
It appears that the powers that be /really/ hate transparency judging by how quick they are to shoot the messenger. Assigning responsibility to social media is downright nonsensical and they know it. What they want from them would be unconstitutional if put into a law nine times out of ten /at best/. The police also actually have actual legal office and powers and a worrying ability to refrain from murdering people. How the actual fuck did we get the nonsensical combination of "afforded undue respect" and downright abyssal standards and expectations?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anyway I started blasting....
What responsibility is that, specifically?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obligatory Ice Cube What Can I Do
"In any country, prison is where society sends its failures. But in this country, society itself is failing."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"prison is where society sends its failures"
Some, not all.
Also - many in prison were not previously failures.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
other ways.
But what happens when they have less to do, and Less to SHOW that they are doing something.
And then the Rich man will decide if we Really need more police.
Could go back to long ago, when the Basic force were Few, but many were subscribed and trained as Auxiliary,. Volunteer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Traffic stops
Traffic stops aren't about enforcing traffic laws.
Their primary purpose is, and has been for many decades, drug enforcement. They can't exactly go patrolling houses and running the dog around to give them permission for warrantless searches. Not with real estate.
And, a much smaller secondary purpose is, of course, revenue generation. (Both from fines, but also from confiscation.)
Now maybe that second one they don't need guns for. But they certainly aren't going to give up firepower for the first. And if you think they're going to stop the first, then go strike up a conversation with someone and suggest heroin/cocaine/meth be legalized, and watch that person's face.
Like always, we refuse to fix anything, and yet wonder why it's still broken.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Traffic stops
The answer is simple, and has been known for as long as drugs have been illegal: Legalize drugs.
This is because people have been propagandized for so long that "Drugs are the boogeyman! Drug dealers are evil incarnate!" Just look at every TV cop show since, basically, Adam-12. The "pusher drug dealer poisoning our youth" has been the default, go-to bad guy. The D.A.R.E crap in schools. The politicians screaming "Drugs are the Devil! Ban them! It's for the children!"
When people have been exposed to this BS their whole lives it is difficult for many of them to think critically about the subject.
Policing has always been bad, but it got much, much worse as a result of the immoral "war on drugs." Everywhere legalization (even with excessive regulation), or even just de-criminalization, has been tried it has been a resounding success. Less addiction, fewer diseases and other health problems, less crime, etc. The only losers have been those in the law enforcement / incarceration / industrial complex.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Traffic stops
There are just too many special interest and pressure groups in the US that will fight tooth and nail to stop that from happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The biggest such group is, ironically, illicit drug dealers. They rely on the War on Drugs to make a shitload of money. Take away the illegal routes to drugs and those dealers stand to lose a lot — as do the people paid by those dealers (including corrupt cops).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Don't forget the pharmaceutical industry, which has a heavily-vested interest in keeping these street drugs illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It seems unlikely that the pharmaceutical companies have anything to fear from legalized cocaine.
Furthermore, if they were legalized, then only pharmaceutical companies would be licensed to manufacture and sell it anyway. We aren't going to legalize meth and let Cletus cook it in trailer park bath tubs. That would sort of miss the point.
The "Big Industry X is against this important reform" meme is utter nonsense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Traffic stops
I believe minor drugs like marijuana should be legalized and others should be regulated as well.
However there are some drugs that are destructive enough to the user they shouldn't be widely available like meth without a medical professional administering the dose in a safe controlled environment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s the difference between decriminalization and legalization: Decriminalizing a drug means there is (largely) no regulation. (That difference is also why sex workers call for decriminalizing sex work instead of legalizing it.) The government could legalize all drugs and thus regulate/tax drugs like it regulates cigarettes and alcohol — which is pretty much what has happened in cities/states that have legalized marijuana.
So yeah, I say legalize drugs. All of them. Even the destructive ones. I’d rather have controlled doses in a controlled environment and overtaxed retail drug stores than overdoses in homes and gang wars in the streets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Traffic stops
Those users are already experiencing the destruction.
You're not saving them from anything. All you're doing is adding thousands of murders and tens of thousands of overdose deaths to the casualty toll. You're letting billions of dollars be siphoned out of the inner cities to Afghanistan and Colombia. You're adding more misery to that already there on the imbecilic theory that you're discouraging people from using drugs when clearly you aren't.
If you want the doses to be safe, sell it out of a retail package from a liquor store with a clean unused needle. If you want them to continue to be unsafe, they'll buy dirty street drugs and reuse the needles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Humans love to slap labels on things, then expand the labels to the point of being silly, then look to assign blame.
Society has been failing the people who have fallen through the cracks. They decide that the nice police officers take them to shelters, get them a warm meal & treat them kindly. They are insane.
But we've assigned the label & who is to blame for it & we will fight tooth an nail to explain how FB is responsible for kids eating tide pods... ignoring...
We imagine a billion children are abducted & pimped at the superb owl every fscking year...
We imagine hundreds of children are fed drugs, poisoned candy & apples with razor blades jammed in them...
We shouldn't have to watch our children at the park, or teach them that just because guy says he lost a puppy doesn't mean there is a puppy.
We don't want our kids to worry about these things, keeping them in bubble wrap & ignoring that the end up ignorant about how things really are.
Have you ever watched the Maury Show?
There are morons who think they can't make girls, that b/c they didn't finish they aren't the daddy, & 100 other really stupid things. Why do they believe these things??
Because we refuse to allow children to be informed about sex.
So they get information from other uninformed kids who dream up some amazingly stupid ideas.
We call them parents, not that they will parent b/c they are to young to understand babies don't get put away when you are bored of them.
We blame porn, drugs, sex in movies, everything under the fscking sun except the simple fact that refusing to educate children leads to them being really stupid. That saying keep it in your pants until marriage doesn't actually work, that prayer is not a solid birth control.
But as this keeps happening, they fight tooth and nail to hide the truth & reality, instead pretending that kids won't figure out sex feels good & they want to do it.
It really is time we stop pretending everything is working just fine except for these external forces screwing it up, the only people screwing it up are us by believing we bear no responsibility for how things are.
Claims of welfare queens lead to cutting benefits to people who needed the help & weren't actually gaming the system.
Claims of dumping student debt by doctors & lawyers gave us Sallie Mae driving kids to suicide & demanding debtors even in comas need to make a payment today (ignoring the debt is covered in the law & so there is a bunch of double dipping).
Claims that USPS was horribly mismanaged, but then they passed insane laws to fix it that made the problems so much worse.
Maybe we need to question our beliefs a bit more & admit perhaps we DID contribute to these problems and WE need to fix them rather than expect that magically FB will wave a wand & make your kids asexual until marriage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's always easier to brush problems under the rug than fix them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Weak phrasing is not helpful
Blaming "society" for something that's actually the fault of specific individuals or groups of individuals is counterproductive, and helps ensure that nothing will ever be fixed. This article is top-shelf buck-passing.
Please try to do better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blaming specific individuals/groups for something they alone can’t fix — e.g., societal attitudes and long-standing institutions — is equally as counterproductive, and likely more ignorant to boot.
One person can fix their own racist attitudes on their own. That one person can’t fix systemic racism on their own, no matter how much anyone would like to think otherwise. Some issues require a broader approach than “hey you, fix your shit”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Weak phrasing is not helpful
Did you even read the posting?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wrong word, I think
The last paragraph: "Society has failed to deal with etc, etc,"
"Fail" implies that there was an attempt made.
I think it would be more accurate to say "Society has refused to deal with etc, etc,"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
