Techdirt Podcast Episode 270: Regulating The Internet Won't Fix A Broken Government
from the when-you-have-a-hammer dept
Questions of content moderation and intermediary liability have seeped into just about everything these days, and not just with regards to Section 230 but also a whole host of laws in the US and around the world. A lot of people seem to think that a long list of societal and political failings can be rectified by regulating content online, and don't talk about how these problems run deeper and have been around for a long time. One person who doesn't fall into this trap is Heather Burns from the Open Rights Group, and she joins Mike on this week's episode to talk about why regulating the internet won't magically fix everything else.
Filed Under: content moderation, heather burns, intermediary liability, internet, open rights group, podcast, policy, regulation, section 230
