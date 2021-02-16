230 Matters: One Week Until Our Event & Discussion With Section 230's Authors
Policy

from the when-you-have-a-hammer dept

Tue, Feb 16th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Questions of content moderation and intermediary liability have seeped into just about everything these days, and not just with regards to Section 230 but also a whole host of laws in the US and around the world. A lot of people seem to think that a long list of societal and political failings can be rectified by regulating content online, and don't talk about how these problems run deeper and have been around for a long time. One person who doesn't fall into this trap is Heather Burns from the Open Rights Group, and she joins Mike on this week's episode to talk about why regulating the internet won't magically fix everything else.

content moderation, heather burns, intermediary liability, internet, open rights group, podcast, policy, regulation, section 230

