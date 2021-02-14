Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the conversation-clips dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone weighing in on one of the many comment-section incarnations of the neverending debate about conservative censorship:
Conservatives like Koby have a specific issue with words like “censorship”: They prefer usage over definition, even when the term has an actual definition. Social consequences become “censorship”, even when conservatives haven’t actually been silenced, because they were taught to see anyone trying to deny conservatives a platform they’re not entitled to use (or anyone criticizing conservative speech in even the lightest way) as “censorship”.
For them, “censorship” isn’t the government trying to suppress speech by any means necessary. It’s Gina Carano being fired for likening the Holocaust to people shit-talking Republicans. (And if someone thinks she was fired for “being conservative”, they may want to reconsider that position.)
In second place, it's John Roddy with a simpler version of the sentiment:
There has never been any credible evidence suggesting "conservative censorship." Why do you keep insisting otherwise?
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more comment from Stephen T. Stone, on the subject of link and snippet taxes for journalism, and specifically in response to the oft-raised defense that the journalism business does have very real problems:
A government forcing Google to subsidize journalism by way of a link tax will not solve that problem.
Next, it's PaulT offering some translation services for Brendan Carr's comments about net neutrality and big tech:
What Brendan Carr thinks he said in his tweet:
"we need to look at the big players in the marketplace, and not treat small independent companies the same as major corporations"
What he actually said:
"As the FCC commissioner, I haven't the first clue of the massive fundamental differences between ISPs and platforms, and should be immediately removed from any position with any power over either of these markets"
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous suggestion about how to turn the tables on cops who play copyrighted music to interfere with people recording them:
Send the clips to the collection agencies, as I am sure they are interested in unlicensed public performances.
In second place, it's That One Guy taking a moment to enjoy Trump being deprived of Twitter:
What a pleasant start to the week
Normally hearing about an addict going through withdrawals is anything but funny but I gotta say, in this case it's downright hilarious.
After being given the long overdue boot from two major platforms where he had millions listening to him he's reduced to scribbling on pieces of paper and hoping that someone around him will post his ramblings online(risking their accounts as well), and adding to the humor is that he could easily use some of the money he conned from his cultists to set up his own site to post on but he's so obsessed with the audience on the current social media platforms that he apparently refuses to do so(though I suppose it could also be that if he did easily set up such a site it would somewhat ding the 'tech is silencing me!' narrative).
For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got a pair of jokes making reference to TV shows — one I understood, and one I had to look up. First, it's Nate Piper referencing The Office for an idea about Trump:
Trump Thoughts
No need to even connect Trumps mini-twitter to the internet. Just make a word document and tell him everyone can read his thoughts.
Next, it's Jojo with a joke I had to Google to identify as a reference to Spongebob Squarepants:
Backlash to Section 230 in a Nutshell
Hatch: “Section 230 poisoned our water, burned our crops, and brought a plague on our houses!”
Other senators: “He did?”
Hatch: “No! But are we going to wait for that to happen?!”
That's all for this week, folks!
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"Censorship"
It's just a change in meaning. Like "tragic" which nowadays merely means "awful" rather than "as a direct consequence of trying to prevent the malady", "censorship" in "conservative" (another word that has changed meaning beyond recognition) circles has become synonymous to "repudiation".
"Conservatives" think they have a constitutional right not to be contradicted. At least they are doing their best for conserving some uses of the term "snow flake" in language if not in climate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google Docs
Trump could write his "Tweets" in a Google Docs document and set it to "Public". Although I don't think it'd tell him how many people have read it which is something he probably can't live without.
Having said that, I am enjoying the peace and quiet of no Trump online. And it's not like he's gonna read Techdirt, so I doubt he'll ever see my suggestion. Even if he did, I just choose not to click on the link to see his document. I'll just wait for one of the late night talk show hosts to dismantle and shit all over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I miss the times when the "social consequence" of invoking Godwin's Law on the internet was losing the thread.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, if invoking Godwin's Law in real life is no longer good for losing the thread you have around your party's neck...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply