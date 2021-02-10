Latest Anti-Accountability Move By Cops Involves Playing Music While Being Recorded In Hopes Of Triggering Copyright Takedowns
from the twist-I-did-not-see-coming dept
Cops tend to dislike being recorded. They don't care much for their own recording devices. They routinely disable equipment or conveniently "forget" to activate body cameras.
And they dislike the recording devices everyone carries with them at all times: cellphones. Cellphone ubiquity means it's almost impossible for cops to prevent an incident or interaction from being recorded. Add these devices to the steadily-increasing deployment of internet-connected security cameras and there's really nowhere to hide anymore.
Simply shutting down recordings or arresting citizens for pointing cameras at them is a very risky option. There's tons of case law on the books that says recording public officials is protected First Amendment activity. So, cops are getting creative. Some of the less creative efforts include shining bright flashlights at people holding cameras in hopes of ruining any footage collected. Sometimes officers just stand directly in front of people who are recording to block their view of searches or arrests taking place. Often the excuse is "crowd control," when it's actually just an attempt at narrative control.
Now, here's the latest twist: cops have figured out a way to prevent recordings from being streamed or uploaded to social media services or video platforms like YouTube. Believe it or not, it involves a particularly pernicious abuse of intellectual property protections.
Sennett Devermont was at the [Beverly Hills police] department to file a form to obtain body camera footage from an incident in which he received a ticket he felt was unfair. Devermont also happens to be a well-known LA area activist, who regularly live-streams protests and interactions with the police to his more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.
So, he streamed this visit as well—and that’s when things got weird.
In a video posted on his Instagram account, we see a mostly cordial conversation between Devermont and BHPD Sgt. Billy Fair turn a corner when Fair becomes upset that Devermont is live-streaming the interaction, including showing work contact information for another officer. Fair asks how many people are watching, to which Devermont replies, “Enough.”
Fair then stops answering questions, pulls out his phone, and starts silently swiping around—and that’s when the ska music starts playing.
Fair boosts the volume, and continues staring at his phone. For nearly a full minute, Fair is silent, and only starts speaking after we’re a good way through Sublime’s “Santeria.”
That's the angle: copyright infringement. By loading up someone else's recording with copyrighted music, officers like this one can nuke a livestream as it's happening or, at the very least, get the user loaded up on copyright strikes once the AI has scanned the recording. (If they really wanted to be evil, the officer could also file a bogus DMCA notice targeting the recording.)
Sure, it's not guaranteed to destroy a recording, but it's a great way to ruin one even if the copyright bots don't decide it's infringement. As Dexter Thomas points out at Vice, Instagram's rules allow for incidental music that happens to be in a video, rather than the primary purpose of the video. But that allowance isn't available on all platforms, so cops like this jerk are more than happy to roll the IP dice and hope for the best. And there's no guarantee the AI running copyright patrol on Instagram won't decide a cop's personal jukebox outweighs the non-infringement surrounding it.
This isn't the only time this has happened to Devermont. Another officer pulled out the IP big guns during an interaction with him.
By the time Devermont is close enough to speak to him, the officer’s phone is already blasting “In My Life” by the Beatles — a group whose rightsholders have notoriously sued Apple numerous times.
Now that this is in the news, we can expect it to pop up elsewhere. There are a lot of officers out there not nearly as creative as these two Beverly Hills cops, but who will be willing to follow the bad example they're setting. If nothing else, it will ruin recordings by filling them with the tinny tone of cellphone-blasted tunes. At worst, it will lead to a cascade of copyright strikes that will see these cop accountability activists banished from popular platforms.
Filed Under: beverly hills police, copyright, police, police recordings, sennett devermont, transparency
Reader Comments
Speaking of flags...
Any goon with a badge who pulls a stunt like this is saying louder than words(or music cranked up to 11 as it were) that they are doing something that they don't want recorded, and if their employers, unions and the politicians that cover for them had any integrity or courage then that would be enough on it's own to justify them being fired on the spot.
If a cop is trying to prevent the public from recording their words and actions that makes it crystal clear that even they know they're doing/saying something they shouldn't be, and given the power and authority they are granted as part of their job that is completely unacceptable and should be grounds for immediate termination.
"This arrest is brought to you by The Olympics. The Olympics is like the Super Bowl of Les Claypool. Do you like Primus? I love Wynonna's Big Brown Beaver. It goes like this. Give it a listen while I'm tasing you."
That depends on where you post it
Some years ago I vloggef a road trip I took and posted on dailymotion with music in the background and it is still there years later
Dailymotion is in france and is therefore not subject to any american laws.
So you less likely to get taken down with Dailymotion
Send the clips to the collection agencies, as I am sure they are interested in unlicensed public performances.
Then we can laugh at two evils trying to cancel one another out. Win-freakin’-win, baby!
Re:
I don't think the police department is subject to those laws, as long as it is on their performance of their duties
Is the Police Department paying the appropriate public performance and other licensing fees?
Move, counter-move.
I predict we will see software "music removing" services becoming more mainstream. We already have the technology to (separately) identify music from a sample, and to remove a reference sample from an audio track. I found at least two separate companies that offer audio separation apps or services on the first page of a search. Expect these to become more popular, to be chained with streaming apps, etc, in the near future.
Audacity (free, cross platform, open source), for instance, lets you do "noise removal" that you can use to excise music from a track, but the process is involved. It will become easier, with more people wanting to do just that thing.
Re: Move, counter-move.
The problem is you are modifying the track - it may not be admissible
(just thinking out loud)
Re: Re: Move, counter-move.
You keep the unmodified original as evidence.
