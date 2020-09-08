FBI Horrified To Discover Ring Doorbells Can Tip Off Citizens To The Presence Of Federal Officers At Their Door
from the those-bastards-and-their-surreptitious-cameras dept
Ring's camera/doorbells may as well be branded with local law enforcement agency logos. Since Amazon acquired the company, Ring has cornered the law enforcement-adjacent market for home security products, partnering with hundreds of agencies to get Ring's products into the hands of residents. A lot of this flows directly through police departments, which can get them almost for free as long as they push citizens towards using Ring's snitch app, Neighbors, and allow Ring to handle the PR work.
So, it's hilarious to find out the FBI is concerned about Ring cameras, considering the company's unabashed love for all things law enforcement. The Intercept -- diving back into the "Blue Leaks" stash of exfiltrated law enforcement documents -- has posted an FBI "Technical Analysis Bulletin" [PDF] warning cops about the threat Ring cameras pose to cops. After celebrating the golden age of surveillance the Internet of Things has ushered in, the FBI notes that doorbell cameras see everyone who comes to someone's door -- even if it's people who'd rather the absent resident remained unaware of.
The document describes a 2017 incident in which FBI agents approached a New Orleans home to serve a search warrant and were caught on video. “Through the Wi-Fi doorbell system, the subject of the warrant remotely viewed the activity at his residence from another location and contacted his neighbor and landlord regarding the FBI’s presence there,” it states.
Ratted out by home security tech -- the kind often pushed on residents by law enforcement officers hoping to expand their surveillance networks by deputizing doorbells. Ring's cameras aren't just mute witnesses. Owners receive notifications when someone comes to their door and, depending on model, are able to hold conversations with them using built-in mics and speakers.
This means the sneak-and-peek feds might have been overhead discussing their tactical plans or specifics about the investigation. Hilarious. And this is how another FBI document on the subject of doorbells puts it, turning a normal home security device into a devious tool to be wielded against law enforcement:
“[S]ubject was able to see and hear everything happening at his residence” and possibly “covertly monitor law enforcement activity while law enforcement was on the premises…"
Covert monitoring is the best monitoring, as these FBI agents are well-aware. Sucks when it's the alleged perps doing the covert monitoring, I guess. And it sucks when the FBI decides now is the time to be hot and bothered when security cameras have been catching cops visiting/raiding properties for years. Audio recording isn't some new technology either, so if cops haven't been clued into this possibility already, they have no one to blame but themselves.
The documents are fascinating, and not just because they appear to turn Ring into a co-conspirator in crimes after so many years of being besties with law enforcement. It also shows how much goes unnoticed by people who routinely cite their years of training and experience when applying for search warrants. This should have been obvious from day one.
Filed Under: doorbells, fbi, ring, surveillance, warrants
Companies: amazon, ring
The best idea
Would have been to keep quiet. Now it will be streisand time.
And now lawyers can argue that cops and feds doing coverrt is not best practice, bad. By pointing to this. After all, of bad.for the servants of people, has to be bad for the people.....m
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cue Bill Barr’s angry call for tech companies to nerd harder and come up with a secure back door that lets the Ring camera see and hear everybody but law enforcement. But only real law enforcement. Not bad guys pretending to be law enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I thought the line was "everyone who looks like law enforcement", meaning that fake police should be just as coddled (lets give them QI too) as real police.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:hmmm
So if someone tells out police during a raid, does that mean that everyone, including other police, have to check fire? As in the moment, they would have told police. And if firing without looking, or checking, won't police hate crime laws effect them too?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmm too bad the tech simply doesn't exist to have on-premise hw "bug" unwanted guest (especially those that should be constrained by things like the constitution).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Technology is objective ,it can be used to catch burglars or watch the cops fbi breaking into a home.
It can be used to spy on innocent citizens or else used to record extreme police brutality towards innocent black people .
It sounds like the fbi were trying to look for documents or evidence but did not expect the criminal to have acess to a ring camera.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We can compare tech to humans. It tends to start out neutral but with development comes biases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any law enforcement officer than needed to get a technical analysis bulletin of this particular situation should be dismissed immediately.
Great use of tax payer money writing up this analysis guys.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: well
Could they not always ask to ring to turn off the thing going in? I mean if they are checking out they know what people have so should be able to use all writs act or a warrant to have ring turn off or disable alert feature?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, no
"We thought this technology was going to be the one that finally gives us the edge in law enforcement, but those dogon damn crooks found a way to use technology against us......again! Now, how do we ban them?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Hang on"
"Does this mean we might have to start actually knocking and announcing from now on"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Hang on"
Of course not. That's what no-knock warrants are for.
Or you can just spy the camera and consider that sufficient evidence of malfeasance to justify armed intrusion.
The use civil forfeiture law to rip the whole Ring setup straight out of the wall and cart it off as "probably guilty of something".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Hang on"
The eavesdropping laws. it listened in to private police matters when they talked shop to each other. i mean, they arrested people for videoing police on those laws. and given its property and not a person, well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And... when has this sort of thing ever stopped trigger-happy enforcers? Next time they'll just nuke the location from orbit just to make sure...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cops don't get it both ways...
On the one hand, they want everyone with Ring-or-similar to volunteer them to LE to avoid them actually having to do boots-on-the-ground patrolling. On the other hand, it creates an offsite copy of any cases of their overstepping (dang, can't just seize and "lose" someone's cell phone to cover up), which I'm sure any lawyers looking to have QI overturned will find soooo useful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That old joke...
This reminds me of an old joke:
I guess now we can shorten it down to:
Damn Ring, destroying jokes like that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'No fair, that's our thing!'
Wow, sucks when someone records what you're saying and doing without your knowledge, doesn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for some spy vs spy
Since there's an option to let local law enforcement monitor your Ring cameras, the next step could be for them to ask Ring to give them the ability to block motion detection and recording for a region around the house in question.
Then users will will get a 3rd party app that monitors the realtime feed and notify them if it goes dark. Optionally starting up an an alternate camera.
Then law enforcement encourages Ring to disable the 3rd party app access due to "security concerns"
On a related note, a friend had me install a Ring doorbell ( against my better judgement) and when it asked for the address as part of the setup we gave it a non-existant address between two house numbers on the other side the street. No sense making it too easy for a potential hacker to know which house has people coming or going or packages on the porch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
