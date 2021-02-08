NYT Easily Tracks Location Data From Capitol Riots, Highlighting Once Again How US Privacy Standards Are A Joke
from the watching-you-watching-me dept
First there was the Securus and LocationSmart scandal, which showcased how cellular carriers and data brokers buy and sell your daily movement data with only a fleeting effort to ensure all of the subsequent buyers and sellers of that data adhere to basic privacy and security standards. Then there was the blockbuster report by Motherboard showing how this data routinely ends up in the hands of everyone from bail bondsman to stalkers, again, with only a fleeting effort made to ensure the data itself is used ethically and responsibly.
Throughout it all, government has refused to lift a finger to address the problem, presumably because lobbyists don't want government upsetting the profitable apple cart, government is too busy freely buying access to this data itself, or too many folks still labor under the illusion that this sort of widespread dysfunction will be fixed by utterly unaccountable telecom or adtech markets.
Enter the New York Times, which in late 2019 grabbed a hold of a massive location data set from a broker, highlighting the scope of our lax location data standards (and the fact that "anonymized" data is usually anything but). This week, they've done another deep dive into the location data collected from rioting MAGA insurrectionists at the Capitol. It's a worthwhile read, and illustrates all the same lessons, including, once again, that "anonymized" data isn't real thing:
"While there were no names or phone numbers in the data, we were once again able to connect dozens of devices to their owners, tying anonymous locations back to names, home addresses, social networks and phone numbers of people in attendance. In one instance, three members of a single family were tracked in the data."
There's been an endless list of studies finding that "anonymized" is a meaningless term, since it takes only a tiny shred of additional contextual data to identify individuals. It's a term companies use to provide regulators and consumers with a false sense of security that data protection and privacy are being taken seriously, and that's simply not true:
"The location-tracking industry exists because those in power allow it to exist. Plenty of Americans remain oblivious to this collection through no fault of their own. But many others understand what’s happening and allow it anyway. They feel powerless to stop it or were simply seduced by the conveniences afforded in the trade-off. The dark truth is that, despite genuine concern from those paying attention, there’s little appetite to meaningfully dismantle this advertising infrastructure that undergirds unchecked corporate data collection."
The dystopian aspect of this has already arrived, yet this still somehow isn't being taken seriously. Numerous US agencies already buy this data to bypass pesky things like warrants, and the US still lacks even a simple privacy law for the internet despite a steady parade of privacy-related scandals. Instead of having a serious conversation about this or other serious tech policy problems, we spent the last few years hyperventilating about TikTok.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: anonymized data, insurrection, location data, privacy
Companies: ny times
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I have seen the efforts of several individuals to make art from this tracking of movement. They drive, cycle and walk creating images in this tracking data and post it on the internet for lolz.
When the data brokers steal this art from the creators it is an infringement upon their intellectual property rights. When the data brokers sell this stolen property they have committed a felony.
I doubt this has wheels much less any traction, but it is funny in a gallows humor sort of way, how the rules are bent in order to facilitate the get rich quick schemes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is a given that they have a EULA essentially giving them rights to use what you create because otherwise you might as well be trying to talk to /dev/null.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"They drive, cycle and walk creating images"
"When the data brokers steal this art from the creators it is an infringement upon their intellectual property rights"
Fun idea, but I doubt it's actionable in any way. To my understanding raw factual data (such as a list of GPS coordinates) wouldn't be copyrightable on its own. It might be that arranging or rendering the data in a certain way would be a transformative process to make the resulting image copyrightable, but you'd have a hard time fighting that in court if the data it's based on can't be copyrighted. Especially since it seems the purpose of creating the art is not the art itself, but an attempt to force liability on to a third party.
Good luck if anyone ever decides to prosecute, but I think that chances are very slim.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yes, it was a bit silly, but one can dream :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Given the increasing insanity of copyright maximalists getting what they want into law, maybe not forever. ;P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dear New York Times,
It has come to our attention that you have names, phone numbers, and/or addresses relevant to the Jan 6 riot. In the interests of National Security, we would appreciate it if you would forward that information to us.
Sincerely,
Mr Smith
FBI Dept of Parallel Construction
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dear New York Times,
What are they supposedly constructing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
Parallels. It says so in the name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dear New York Times,
The FBI Doesnt need the info, it is available live on instagram
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dear New York Times,
Dear New York Times,
We appreciate the effort you put into tracking down those involved in the Insurrection. Now that you've completed that task, will you be focusing your efforts on the rioters and looters in Portland or is it only to be used against people you don't like?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
Were you in an elevatornwhen you posted that?
Because it's stupid on multiple levels.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
Just pointing out that what can be used against people they don't like can be used against people they like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
In my opinion, the folks here are well aware of this dilemma.
Any tool created for a well intentioned and useful purpose can and will be re-purposed into some sort of weapon which can and will eventually be used against everyone.
Your concern for the people of Portland is noted and appreciated I'm sure, even tho you seem to only support one side of that, whatever it is, where it's people-protesting-police-brutality vs police vs fascist vs rando-good-samaritan vs rando-bad-samaritan vs three-letter-acronym vs some-other-three-letter-acronym.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
And you thought that false equivalence and conspicuous omission of facts would send such a message?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Dear New York Times,
Did you really think police weren't already tracking BLM protestors?
https://theconversation.com/police-surveillance-of-black-lives-matter-shows-the-danger-t echnology-poses-to-democracy-142194
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Big one.
Even when they say they are Anon, they arnt. Or they change their minds.
The internet has made this very simple.
Get a name or address, and the internet is the BIG automated phone book.
Insert one of them and you will get a list 10,000 miles long. Inset the city and you can get down to 10-100, names and address's.
There are a few sites that will give you Multiple address's for the name, so you can use it to verify.
ALL this because the US Gov. didnt do something along time ago.
You SS# is NOT supposed to be used for Identification. and the credit Bureau, Loves the gov. for them NOT enforceing things.
Then for every Contract you sign that has money involved, its SENT to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What I do shudder to think about
is that we won't get people to care until cops or senators are exposed, well, those with the power to do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Crocodile tears.
Next time the cookie warning for, say, cnn.com (but it's pretty much universal, with some slightly larger or smaller hoops for different sites) comes up, try turning every tracking off. Seems easy enough: about 6 use cases which you block. Oh wait, there is "Legitimate Concern" which translates into "we really want to track you". So you change to that tab and disallow everything there.
Finished.
You imagine. Now click on any "Vendors" tab in some "Legitimate Concern" you just disabled. Look and behold: they still track you with "Legitimate Concern" so you disable this on every single one of them (some actually don't have a "legitimate concern" and thus don't need more action). (and "Legitimate concerns" are whatever a vendor wants them to be, including "create and track a personal profile" and similar).
You'll be through that list of a few hundred vendors in less than 20 minutes if you have a good rhythm.
For visiting one web site.
When I read something like
I could puke. Really, the kinds of law that prescribe that you need to agree to collecting data, but have no issue with a "disagreement" consisting of several hundreds of clicks in seriously misleading menus that try to fool you into pretending that something happened (and actually with no guarantee that this procedure will result in anything tangible): that's a real joke.
But section 230 is the problem in the mind of the politicians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Crocodile tears.
One could simply turn the cell phone off, remove the battery, wrap the thing in tinfoil, put it in the microwave and go about your business without your ball 'n chain.
But there will be withdrawal symptoms huh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Crocodile tears.
When talking about the rules for participating in an activity, the option of not participating in the activity is not really of relevance except as a distraction.
When you are part of a table saw safety panel, your contribution would likely be "you could simply switch it off".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Crocodile tears.
Imagine using all those words just to say "phone bad"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply