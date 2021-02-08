NYT Easily Tracks Location Data From Capitol Riots, Highlighting Once Again How US Privacy Standards Are A Joke

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Privacy

from the watching-you-watching-me dept

Mon, Feb 8th 2021 5:37amKarl Bode

First there was the Securus and LocationSmart scandal, which showcased how cellular carriers and data brokers buy and sell your daily movement data with only a fleeting effort to ensure all of the subsequent buyers and sellers of that data adhere to basic privacy and security standards. Then there was the blockbuster report by Motherboard showing how this data routinely ends up in the hands of everyone from bail bondsman to stalkers, again, with only a fleeting effort made to ensure the data itself is used ethically and responsibly.

Throughout it all, government has refused to lift a finger to address the problem, presumably because lobbyists don't want government upsetting the profitable apple cart, government is too busy freely buying access to this data itself, or too many folks still labor under the illusion that this sort of widespread dysfunction will be fixed by utterly unaccountable telecom or adtech markets.

Enter the New York Times, which in late 2019 grabbed a hold of a massive location data set from a broker, highlighting the scope of our lax location data standards (and the fact that "anonymized" data is usually anything but). This week, they've done another deep dive into the location data collected from rioting MAGA insurrectionists at the Capitol. It's a worthwhile read, and illustrates all the same lessons, including, once again, that "anonymized" data isn't real thing:

"While there were no names or phone numbers in the data, we were once again able to connect dozens of devices to their owners, tying anonymous locations back to names, home addresses, social networks and phone numbers of people in attendance. In one instance, three members of a single family were tracked in the data."

There's been an endless list of studies finding that "anonymized" is a meaningless term, since it takes only a tiny shred of additional contextual data to identify individuals. It's a term companies use to provide regulators and consumers with a false sense of security that data protection and privacy are being taken seriously, and that's simply not true:

"The location-tracking industry exists because those in power allow it to exist. Plenty of Americans remain oblivious to this collection through no fault of their own. But many others understand what’s happening and allow it anyway. They feel powerless to stop it or were simply seduced by the conveniences afforded in the trade-off. The dark truth is that, despite genuine concern from those paying attention, there’s little appetite to meaningfully dismantle this advertising infrastructure that undergirds unchecked corporate data collection."

The dystopian aspect of this has already arrived, yet this still somehow isn't being taken seriously. Numerous US agencies already buy this data to bypass pesky things like warrants, and the US still lacks even a simple privacy law for the internet despite a steady parade of privacy-related scandals. Instead of having a serious conversation about this or other serious tech policy problems, we spent the last few years hyperventilating about TikTok.

Filed Under: anonymized data, insurrection, location data, privacy
Companies: ny times

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2021 @ 5:52am

    I have seen the efforts of several individuals to make art from this tracking of movement. They drive, cycle and walk creating images in this tracking data and post it on the internet for lolz.

    When the data brokers steal this art from the creators it is an infringement upon their intellectual property rights. When the data brokers sell this stolen property they have committed a felony.

    I doubt this has wheels much less any traction, but it is funny in a gallows humor sort of way, how the rules are bent in order to facilitate the get rich quick schemes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2021 @ 7:21am

      Re:

      It is a given that they have a EULA essentially giving them rights to use what you create because otherwise you might as well be trying to talk to /dev/null.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 8 Feb 2021 @ 7:40am

      Re:

      "They drive, cycle and walk creating images"

      "When the data brokers steal this art from the creators it is an infringement upon their intellectual property rights"

      Fun idea, but I doubt it's actionable in any way. To my understanding raw factual data (such as a list of GPS coordinates) wouldn't be copyrightable on its own. It might be that arranging or rendering the data in a certain way would be a transformative process to make the resulting image copyrightable, but you'd have a hard time fighting that in court if the data it's based on can't be copyrighted. Especially since it seems the purpose of creating the art is not the art itself, but an attempt to force liability on to a third party.

      Good luck if anyone ever decides to prosecute, but I think that chances are very slim.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2021 @ 6:20am

    Dear New York Times,

    It has come to our attention that you have names, phone numbers, and/or addresses relevant to the Jan 6 riot. In the interests of National Security, we would appreciate it if you would forward that information to us.

    Sincerely,
    Mr Smith
    FBI Dept of Parallel Construction

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 8 Feb 2021 @ 9:42am

    The Big one.

    Even when they say they are Anon, they arnt. Or they change their minds.

    The internet has made this very simple.
    Get a name or address, and the internet is the BIG automated phone book.
    Insert one of them and you will get a list 10,000 miles long. Inset the city and you can get down to 10-100, names and address's.
    There are a few sites that will give you Multiple address's for the name, so you can use it to verify.
    ALL this because the US Gov. didnt do something along time ago.

    You SS# is NOT supposed to be used for Identification. and the credit Bureau, Loves the gov. for them NOT enforceing things.
    Then for every Contract you sign that has money involved, its SENT to them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kitsune106, 8 Feb 2021 @ 10:11am

    What I do shudder to think about

    is that we won't get people to care until cops or senators are exposed, well, those with the power to do so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 8 Feb 2021 @ 10:53am

    Crocodile tears.

    Next time the cookie warning for, say, cnn.com (but it's pretty much universal, with some slightly larger or smaller hoops for different sites) comes up, try turning every tracking off. Seems easy enough: about 6 use cases which you block. Oh wait, there is "Legitimate Concern" which translates into "we really want to track you". So you change to that tab and disallow everything there.

    Finished.

    You imagine. Now click on any "Vendors" tab in some "Legitimate Concern" you just disabled. Look and behold: they still track you with "Legitimate Concern" so you disable this on every single one of them (some actually don't have a "legitimate concern" and thus don't need more action). (and "Legitimate concerns" are whatever a vendor wants them to be, including "create and track a personal profile" and similar).

    You'll be through that list of a few hundred vendors in less than 20 minutes if you have a good rhythm.

    For visiting one web site.

    When I read something like

    Plenty of Americans remain oblivious to this collection through no fault of their own. But many others understand what’s happening and allow it anyway. They feel powerless to stop it or were simply seduced by the conveniences afforded in the trade-off.

    I could puke. Really, the kinds of law that prescribe that you need to agree to collecting data, but have no issue with a "disagreement" consisting of several hundreds of clicks in seriously misleading menus that try to fool you into pretending that something happened (and actually with no guarantee that this procedure will result in anything tangible): that's a real joke.

    But section 230 is the problem in the mind of the politicians.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2021 @ 1:03pm

      Re: Crocodile tears.

      One could simply turn the cell phone off, remove the battery, wrap the thing in tinfoil, put it in the microwave and go about your business without your ball 'n chain.

      But there will be withdrawal symptoms huh.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 8 Feb 2021 @ 3:34pm

        Re: Re: Crocodile tears.

        When talking about the rules for participating in an activity, the option of not participating in the activity is not really of relevance except as a distraction.

        When you are part of a table saw safety panel, your contribution would likely be "you could simply switch it off".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2021 @ 4:20pm

        Re: Re: Crocodile tears.

        Imagine using all those words just to say "phone bad"

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.