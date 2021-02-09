Why Is Congress Pushing For Locking Up More Culture?
In a weird bit of performative nonsense, Senators Thom Tillis and Pat Leahy, along with Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Mace, have come together to... try to help kids lock up culture under copyright. Specifically, they want a bill that would allow kids to register a copyright for free for participants in the Congressional Art Competition and the Congressional App Competition. It is not at all clear why this is necessary, other than to perpetuate the myth that you need a copyright to be creative.
First, to be clear, any such unique and original artwork is already covered by copyright. For better or for worse (by which I mean, for worse), the US now says that copyright is automatic from the time the work is "fixed" in a tangible medium (and if you try to point out that computer code is not a tangible medium, it gets them very, very angry, so don't bother...). So no one needs to register their copyright to be protected. Not registering does limit the ability of the copyright holder to sue or to get statutory damages. But if anyone creating works for a Congressional Art Competition is seeking to sue others, well, that seems like a bigger problem right there.
But here's the key point: copyright is supposed to be there solely as an incentive for creation. The entire setup and basis for copyright in the Constitution is so that Congress can create incentives to promote the progress of science and the useful arts (and, copyright was meant for the "science" part, patents are the "useful arts"). I can pretty much assure you that no one creating artwork or apps for a Congressional competition is doing so because they're incentivized by the copyright. They're doing so because of the competition itself and the desire to express themselves (and maybe get some attention for what they've done).
So encouraging locking these things up is bizarre and counterproductive. More to the point, why aren't these elected officials suggesting that the artists and developers entering these competitions explore the many Creative Commons options to help get their works more widely known?
The answer, tragically, is as obvious as it is cynical. This is all driven by the legacy copyright industries who keep trying to push the myth that copyright = creation. And these are their favorite elected officials. Hollywood backed Tillis strongly in the last election, in which he was expected to lose, so he clearly owes them. Leahy has always been extremely close to Hollywood. Beyond being the Senate supporter of SOPA (his version was PIPA), Hollywood always rewards Leahy by giving him small roles in every Batman film. His daughter is also a Vice President and top lobbyist for the Motion Picture Academy, Hollywood's top lobbying body.
On the House side, the legacy copyright industry has been cultivating a close relationship with Jeffries for a while now, including setting up a neat fundraiser for him in which if you just pay him (and Jerry Nadler) $5k each you get to hang out with Jeffries at the Grammies. Nice work if you can get it. Nancy Mace is new to Congress, so she may just be along for the ride here.
The problem with all of this is just how cynically corrupt this seems. Even if it's in the form of "soft corruption," the connection of a few Senators and Representatives pushing a misguided line of thinking -- that completely undermines the very basis for copyright law -- in favor of the myth pushed by Hollywood and the legacy recording industry, it just makes everyone actually respect copyright even less.
This isn't what copyright is for, and it's shameful that these elected officials are pushing the myth forward.
Filed Under: congress, congressional app competition, congressional art competition, copyright, copyright office, copyright registration, culture, hakeem jeffries, nancy mace, pat leahy, thom tillis
Ah yes, the three subjects that students of all grades should learn:
-History
-Math
-The convoluted, one sided, and overall corrupt Pseudo-nuisances of copyright registration and enforcement (this should definitely replace art and music)
Why Is Congress Pushing For Locking Up More Culture?
Because the more people that think selling their copyright to a gatekeeper is the way to make money, the less competition the gatekeepers will have from self publishers, and the fewer cultural works that will be available.
Any cultural work that is locked up in a drawer waiting in vain for a publisher to take it on is a wasted effort.
Time for another internet blackout
With Congress wanting to get rid of section 230 and copyright extremism being pushed online. It’s time to consider the #internetblackout2021. It worked for SOPA AND PIPA AND CISPA. When we did not blackout the internet CISA NOT CISPA PASSED. We have to warn people. Let’s consider another internet blackout for 2021 before it’s too late
Re: Time for another internet blackout
I agree, but executing another blackout is going to be trickier than the last. One, you have to convince at least some of the social media giants to do a collective blackout in one day; since corporations usually puts money first, maybe some social media companies might just think that it’s not worth the short term financial loss or even think that they can survive the revocation of Section 230 or America’s version of Article 13. The first blackout was successful because 1) the public perception of the internet was way more positive a decade ago, 2) misinformation wasn’t a major concern, and 3) the enemy was clear and specific. To do a blackout relies on the principles of speech: pathos (emotion), ethos (ethics), logos (logic), and timing.
I don’t want to come across as pessimistic or saying that a blackout would be impossible. I am just saying that execution has be on the same level as the SOPA blackout and doing it a second time would be difficult because of the changed landscape.
cooperate propaganda
They're targeting gullible kids with malleable minds, it is as if they are trying to make history repeat itself to make wannabe kids to be like them when they grow up.
