Gaming Like It's 1925: Check Out The Early Bird Entries In Our Public Domain Game Jam

Sat, Jan 30th 2021 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

We're on the home stretch of our annual public domain game jam! If you plan to submit something but haven't signed up, make sure you do it before it's too late — and if you're just waiting to play the great games that come in, you can head on over now and check out some of the early bird submissions.

Although only a handful of brave designers have decided to submit their entries before the deadline, we've already got a great-looking selection of games piling up for our judges to start playing on Monday. As expected, The Great Gatsby has been given a lot of attention: so far, we've got a platformer with beautiful pixel graphics, a stylish rhythm game, and not one but two tabletop roleplaying games, all based on the famous novel. But it's not all Gatsby stuff — there's also a competitive card game based on Smithsonian portraits, a game inspired by a 1925 jazz song, a game about Jewish surrealist painter Felix Nussbaum, and more.

There are likely to be a lot more entries before the jam ends tomorrow night at midnight (that's still enough time to whip something up, by the way) so if you play to play them all, you might as well get a head start.

A big thanks to all the designers who have already submitted their games, and all those with something in the works! Let's all start gaming like it's 1925.

game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, public domain

Reader Comments

    Samuel Abram (profile), 30 Jan 2021 @ 1:01pm

    An honor.

    I am honored to have scouted most of the Gatsby entries (all except the platformer). It's amazing what creativity a free Great Gatsby can inspire not even a month into its public domain status!

    reply to this

