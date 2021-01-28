Robinhood App Decides To Stop Helping The Poor Steal From The Rich
I had been meaning to do another story on the whole GameStop/Reddit/WallStreetBets story, because there's a lot of really fascinating points on this, but my original story got pretty much wiped away this morning when Robinhood, the popular stock trading app that promotes itself as a way of democratizing stock trading and providing free trades -- and which was the main app used by Redditors to drive up the prices of various stocks that a bunch of hedge funds were trying to short -- announced that it was blocking the trades in all of the volatile stocks that Redditors were driving up. It did so in the most ridiculous of statements, claiming that they were pausing buying of those stocks to "[help] our customers navigate this uncertainty."
Amid significant market volatility, it’s important as ever that we help customers stay informed. That’s why we’re committed to providing people with educational resources. We recently revamped and expanded Robinhood Learn to help people take advantage of the hundreds of financial resources we offer and educate themselves, including how to make sense of a volatile market. In 2020, more than 3.2 million people read our articles through Robinhood Learn.
We’re committed to helping our customers navigate this uncertainty. We fundamentally believe that everyone should have access to financial markets. We’re humbled to have helped many people invest in the markets for the first time. And we’re determined to provide new and experienced investors with the tools and resources to help them invest responsibly for their long-term financial futures.
Bull and Shit. The people buying into this stuff didn't need help "navigating this uncertainty." This was a protest. This actually was what happens when you "democratize finance" and stop letting the big giant firms abuse the system for profit. And it turns out that that's not what Robinhood really wanted after all.
As incredible as it seems, it turns out that even this is a content moderation story.
Also, I can pretty much guarantee that Robinhood is going to be hit with a whole bunch of class action lawsuits, probably before the day is out. (Actually, they were hit by lawsuits before even this post was out!)
Many people have recognized that while there's a lot going on here, at least some of what's happening is legitimately smaller individual investors giving a big giant "fuck you" to the big Wall Street hedge funds that were treating the market as a plaything with which to get ever richer. I heard someone jokingly note yesterday that Reddit and Robinhood together accounted for more wealth distribution from the rich to the poor in the past week than the Democratic Party has in years.
And, like every other time that gatekeepers' walls are knocked down, the gatekeepers freak out. This is Hollywood freaking out about Napster all over again. Yesterday the big news was that Discord banned the r/WallStreetBets server, which was where many of the Redditors were gathering (outside of Reddit). The company claimed -- somewhat ridiculously -- that the ban was for hate speech on the server. But the timing of it made that look like a very weak fig leaf. Considering how many gamers use Discord (its original target market), I can assure you that other servers have a lot more hate speech than the WallStreetBets one did.
Then, last night, we had the totally expected old school "Hollywood reacting to Napster" response when NASDAQ's CEO, Adena Friedman, said that they should halt trading in GameStop and the other targeted stocks to allow investors to "recalibrate their positions."
Funny how they never seem to do that when it's retail investors losing their investments.
As with other situations, the events of the past few days only serve to underline how the system itself is rigged to help the big guys on Wall Street, and the second that everyone else figures out how to game the system themselves, the gatekeepers freak out and look to reassert control.
Filed Under: content moderation, gatekeepers, hedge funds, retail investors, stonks, wallstreetbets
Companies: discord, gamestop, reddit, robinhood
I guess the next sculpture should have the little girl with her phone in one hand and what makes the bull a bull in the other.
Sorry guys, you're at the stage of your winning streak playing roulette at the mafia run casino where the pit boss drags you away, bans you and tries to force you out without collecting your full winnings as you broke the unwritten rule: You're not meant to go there and win. You're meant to go, pump money in and occasionally get a few pennies from the machine to keep your hope alive.
slight correction
They did, in fact, hold short positions, they weren't 'trying to short' Gamestop.
Also, hearsay says that the company that runs robinhood is also the company that bailed out the one of the firms that had a billion dollar short position in Gamestop.
Re: slight correction
The headliners I've seen listed Melvin Capital as the bail-ee, and Citadel and Point72 being bail-ers. Are these the companies you are referring to? I could find no link (in idle google searching) between those two hedge funds and Robinhood. More details, please?
Guess the reference
Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore
riding across the land,
Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore
Without a merry band,
He steals from the Poor
and gives to the rich
Stupid Bitch.
Reality check needed on this.
While I love that some hedge funds are feeling the pain, you have to recognize that many retail investors that drove up the stock price, will have bought in at very inflated prices, and many of them will be left holding the bag when it comes crashing back to earth.
Also likely that many instigators of this mass buy in, that were doing this to enrich themselves at the expense of late coming retail investors (and future bag holders) that they exhorted to drive the price up.
Re: Reality check needed on this.
Definitely true, though many of them apparently bought options, so they won't actually lose that much, and they did it more to fuck with the hedge funds than to make themselves wealthy.
Correct!
So far, I haven't seen any user on social media that genuinely thinks Gamestop is worth even $50/share. Most of these folks are gambling away their stimulus checks and stuff like that or using 401k/IRA money.
A question to ask yourself: For what reason are you more concerned about Redditors gaming the system than about the system they’re gaming?
Re:
I am more concerned with retail investors getting screwed when the house of cards collapses.
I thought I was pretty clear on that.
This is being painted as a victimless crime since it's only hedge funds getting hurt, but in reality a lot of small retail investors are likely going to get burnt as well when the inevitable collapse happens.
Re: Re:
A lot of the posts I have seen floating on Reddit say things like "Only spend what you are prepared to lose." That makes it clear that this is not small investors who will unwittingly be hurt, but instead ones who are intentionally bearing some small pain en masse to give a big middle finger to wall street.
Apparently as of an hour ago Robinhood started automatically selling peoples GME shares "To mitigate the risk to your account"
Re:
is there a news source you can cite, please?
Robin Hood and Citadel
Citadel just loaned a lot of money to those shorting Gamestop. Robinhood puts the majority of its trades through Citadel. Robinhood stopped allowign trading on the stocks Citadel's new investments were losing money to. Seems a lot more nefarious than anything a bunch of individual traders are doing.
Conservative investments are being censored!
The problem with Math, Technology, Economics and Stock Market...
It is so easy to simplify this problem and say hey big finance and markets you are screwing the investor. When this gamestop issue is the collision of a lot of issues that Techdirt cares a lot about. Personally I find this topic fascinating and the resolution is going to be complex.... So here are some things to think about
1) Robinhood is free! Yea!! Techdirt talks about the value of free. Small investors use Robinhood with its terms and conditions so that it is free. But how does Robinhood make money? How does the platform work? So Robinhood sells its orders to a brokerage firm that settles the trades and makes a profit for doing so. If that brokerage doesn't think it can make money, then the order flow stops (and so does Robinhood)....
2) Robinhood is a technical platform that uses math as the primary driver for its functionality. Duh! So 100 Shares at $10 a share means my account is worth $1000. I lend users (margin) based on value so I might say that you can trade $1100 based on your account value. This is all programmatically figured out. Any risk in giving credit to an individual is borne by Robinhood for margin. Most the time no problem.
3)Economics. Almost always Price = Value. Prices are set by markets for efficiency. People pay for convenience, security, uncertainty, risk a lot of various factors. All things being perfect Price is set by supply and demand. Stock prices are set by future valuation of what investors think a stock will be worth over various timeframes... this can vary by stock. Stock is limited so investors compete with their analysis basically setting the price...
For GAMESTOP THIS MARKET IS BROKEN. NO ONE BELIEVES that Gamestop is worth $470 a share.... most investors think it is worth around $10 a share. Many investors think that it is worth less than that. So they sold shares they didn't own to buy them back at some future point at less than $10. A lot of people felt this way (Short Interest).
4) Stock Market - So the short sellers sold stuff they didn't have. Reddit users bought all the Gamestop shares back and forth raising the price knowing that short sellers would need to close out their positions to limit their risk. However firms like Robinhood are also involved because their investors are holding now millions in price but thousands in value securities. Headlines scream that people are worth millions based on the math of $470 a share times 100 shares = $47,000 but all the firms know once the shorts are forced out that the stock is only worth like $10.... So what the hell happens? Robinhood has no technology separating the price from value... no way to track the risk this creates... so I halt my firm from doing business in these areas...
Everyone is going to stop selling Gamestop. Their platforms aren't designed for this. Rules will change... but this is a much more complex issues than screwing the Reddit users.
Re: The problem with Math, Technology, Economics and Stock Marke
Stock is bought and sold based on speculation all the time, that is nothing special. The "real value" doesn't exist, the stock market is not based on that. If investors all panic and sell for some random reason unrelated to the stock itself, the stock price tanks, if they decide to buy for some reason the price goes up. Underlying value of the company is only relevant for the investors who choose to base their decisions of what to buy and sell on that.
The value of your stock is what you can sell it for.
From the New York post:
Apparently betting on stocks has changed. Who woulda thunk it?
Agree
We are seeing the complete transformation of short selling. It could be that no one will allow it...
Worried that they will use this as another reason to repeal Section 230.
Robinhood isn't the only one restricting purchases of GameStop. TD Ameritrade, Webull, Public.com and Interactive Brokers have also stopped purchases of GameStop and a few other stocks as well.
