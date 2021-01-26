House Republicans Have A Big Tech Plan... That Is Both Unconstitutional And Ridiculous
from the oh-come-on dept
Republicans have spent decades holding themselves out as the party of "small government" and "keeping government out of business," while also claiming to be strict supporters of an originalist interpretation of the Constitution. The reality, of course, is something altogether different. Even as Republican politicians often pay lips service to these claims, their policy ideas show the opposite. The top Republican on the House Energy & Commerce Committee has announced the GOP's "Big Tech Accountability Platform" that has an astounding level of government interference not just into business, but into the 1st Amendment rights of all Americans.
The full plan is somewhat astounding (I don't know why it's showing sideways, but I guess download it and rotate it). It opens by paying lip service to the idea of the 1st Amendment, and the value of "more speech" over suppressing speech. But then immediately seeks to undermine the 1st Amendment by suggesting that internet companies should be compelled to host speech they disagree with. It falsely suggests that the decision to suspend President Trump's account was an attack on his conservative views, and not his efforts to incite his supporters into overturning the election. It includes a section on giving law enforcement more access to content and forcing tech companies to become an arm of law enforcement. It (of course!) has a section on protecting "our children."
The whole thing is a censor's dream.
Of course, the GOP has no real power in Congress, especially in the House right now, but that could change quite a bit over the next few years, so we should take these proposals seriously. The key parts of the plan are here:
We could go through piece by piece and explain how these issues are misleading, wrong, silly, or pointless, but I'm sure we'll have plenty of chances to address each point as they start showing up in various bills.
What is clear, however, is that most of this policy is not about any principled stands the GOP may have. Most of it is about spite.
blocked account of trump while he was still the president
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: blocked account of trump while he was still the president
No, no it did not. Just because Trump wasn't allowed to block people from an account did not in any way obligate Twitter to keep that account active as when it comes to the first amendment government actors and agencies are bound by it but not private individuals or companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: blocked account of trump while he was still the presiden
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: blocked account of trump while he was still the pres
No, you seem to have understood what I was saying. Twitter is not part of the government so they could have blocked any user they wanted to, Trump however most certainly was(I love being able to write that past tense), and as such he was limited in how he could handle his account because he'd been using it for official government business/communications, essentially turning it into a government run account.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: blocked account of trump while he was still the presiden
Not only are private entities not "bound" by it, they are protected by it against government interference, exactly so something like that Judge's order can't apply to them
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"House Republicans Have A Big Tech Plan... That Is Both Unconstitutional And Ridiculous"
What's new?
Republicans began rejecting reality decades ago, spiraling into a dive of madness, resulting in believing that Trump won the election despite 60 courts and 90+ judges saying that they had no cases. Fellow Republicans (the few sane ones left) said Biden won in their states after audits, verifications, and vote checking.
Why be surprised by a little more bat poop from them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someday
We might have a democracy that works.
Those we select to represent us, CAN be fired. Just a couple thousand signatures.
Its not supposed to:
be a life time job
benefited, they really dont need free air flights.
Medical coverage, maybe alittle.
Originally it wasnt even a Paid job, it was a Stipend for travel and meals.(tell that to the republicans)
Anyone think we might Need a bill of rights and requirements from CORPS? its so convoluted at this time, we dont know what they can/cant do. and I dont think they know either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Someday
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Republicans and Democrats...
...have spent decades trying to convince the voters that they have principles and are not the self-centered, control freak, authoritarian hypocrites that many of us know them to be.
The worst part is that they have been largely successful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Republicans and Democrats...
Yes
But only one tried to overthrow the government publicly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The Republicans and Democrats...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Speed it up
God I want this party to turn into the Whigs but faster already🤦♂️
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
big tech
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Very Simple
The core principle is that if a private company builds a public square, then they are also subject to the First Amendment. A company cannot simultaneously claim claim that any speech on its platform is its own, or else it isn't being compelled to host, while also disavowing liability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gotta love blatant and open hypocrisy
Republicans have spent decades holding themselves out as the party of "small government" and "keeping government out of business," while also claiming to be strict supporters of an originalist interpretation of the Constitution.
To the extent that that a business is saying/doing things they agree with they will absolutely fight against government 'interference', however the second that changes they turn on a dime and are suddenly huge fans of the government stepping in to crack heads and set rules.
As for the 'talking points' it looks like a delightful rehash of the same bullshit('Someone think of the children!'), pandering to the kind of idiots that stormed the gorram capitol('Big Tech is silencing the truth!') and good old hypocritical couch fainting('Big tech can manipulate people and elections!... pay no attention to the 'news' shows on our side).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
