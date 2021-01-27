How Can Conservatives Fight Back Against Big Tech? For A Start, Just Be Sane Again.
Right wingers are demanding that their political leaders do something, anything. There must be a response to Twitter's ban on Donald Trump, and to Amazon Web Services' shutdown of Parler. Republicans, once so ardent for free markets, want the government to teach private tech companies a lesson they won't soon forget. Nationalize them. Prosecute them. Whatever. Any measures that convey hate for the scary truth-phobic plutocratic Bolsheviks of Silicon Valley will do.
The first problem, of course, is that the GOP, though strong in anger, is weak in power. Even if they channel their enthusiasm into concrete bills, they control neither the White House nor the Senate nor the House of Representatives.
To be sure, Democrats, too, are mad at the major social media platforms. Their biggest gripe, however, is that those platforms failed to suppress rightwing extremism earlier. Democrats strongly want quite literally the opposite of what Republicans want. They want Trump and QAnon and “Stop the Steal” to remain off Twitter and Facebook.
Even if implemented, most rightwing populist ideas would not serve rightwing populist ends. We are told, for instance, that Section 230 must be repealed. But that would not undermine platforms' discretion in moderating content. Platforms have First Amendment rights of free speech and free association. When PragerU sued it for placing certain videos in restricted mode, YouTube prevailed not under Section 230, but under the First Amendment.
Actually, repealing Section 230 would ensure that more far-right content gets taken down. Section 230 is most useful, not when a platform removes content, but when it leaves content up. Consider Force v. Facebook, decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 2019. Victims of terror attacks in Israel sued Facebook for not doing a better job of finding and removing extremist content posted by Hamas. The court held both the publishing of the content, and any algorithmic promotion of it, protected by Section 230.
Plaintiffs' lawyers will not hesitate to treat posts by rightwing extremists as akin to posts by Hamas. Nor will platforms, if exposed to liability for such posts, hesitate to take down marginal material—any post that plaintiffs' lawyers might try to tie to an attack. It'd almost be worth it, the GOP destroying Section 230, for the spectacle of Republicans empowering plaintiffs' lawyers to drive the party's burgeoning conspiracist faction from the commercial Internet.
Another rightwing proposal is to declare each major platform a “public forum” subject to First Amendment restrictions. But this plan is almost certainly unconstitutional. “Merely hosting speech by others,” the Supreme Court recently declared, in an opinion by Justice Kavanaugh, does not “transform private entities into state actors subject to First Amendment constraints.”
Some on the right want to expand this “state action” doctrine to embrace platforms. Others want to apply Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins, a 1980 Supreme Court decision forcing a mall to let students protest on its private property, in bold new ways. These efforts are riddled with difficulties. For one thing, a pack of conservatives has recently taken the bench. Most of those judges presumably have little interest in bending the law simply to reach socialistic outcomes.
Populist Republicans will likely conclude that antitrust is their best cudgel for chastising Big Tech. Joining with Democrats, they can seek to redistribute revenue, unwind deals, and punish refusals to deal. When it comes to online speech, however, even antitrust will probably do the right no good.
Freezing a competitor out of a market for economic reasons can, indeed, be an antitrust violation. That is not at all the same as refusing to deal with a company because of the abhorrent opinions it holds, spreads, or condones. After the storming of the Capitol on January 6, a prominent QAnon account proclaimed that a death cult secretly runs the planet, that this cult stole the election, and that President Trump had ensnared the cult in a sting operation. The post received more than 2.2 million views on Parler:
You have a First Amendment right not to associate with a business that amplifies wingnuts. So does Amazon Web Services.
Some Republicans want to use antitrust to break up companies. But would that really change anything? Amazon Web Services has many competitors in the cloud-computing industry. So far none—not even Trump-friendly Oracle—has been willing to accept Parler as a client. Parler hosted a lot of violent, racist, toxic speech. Even if there were twice as many Facebooks and Twitters, they might all refuse to carry such material. And even if there were twice as many cloud-computing providers, Parler might still find itself universally shunned. Again, Parler can’t make other companies work with a partner they find immoral. This is, as they say, a free country.
Which brings us to the rub: a political party that lacks cultural power—that cedes it ostentatiously, in fact, as if doing so were a strategy—is doomed to struggle. It’s not a question of electoral success. Political power counts for little when you have no sway in universities, large cities, the mainstream media, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, or the wider corporate world.
Inter-elite battles matter. If conservative ideas don’t get a hearing at Princeton, at Google, or at NBC, conservative fortunes will suffer. Conservatives should pay more attention, therefore, to ensuring they are present where cultural power is wielded. They can do this by denouncing the GOP’s fringe elements; by supporting principled moderates and by offering a positive vision, one that appeals to the next generation of top talent who will occupy our cultural heights.
Conservative professors, computer engineers, and screenwriters deserve support. Cranks and bigots “censored” by social media platforms do not.
Corbin Barthold is Internet Policy Counsel for TechFreedom
Filed Under: big tech, conservatives, content moderation, section 230
Great Old Plan
Step 1: Call the news media "mainstream media" then "lamestream media" then just put it out there as "fake news."
Step 2: Remove science from the agenda. Science has no place in medicine, epidemiology (what's that werd meenz agin?), or schools.
Step 3: Deny that the insurrections at state capitols and the one in DC to stop the electoral count happened... or that if it did it was a false flag op. https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/27/oregon-gop-capitol-riot-false-flag-trump-lah-dnt-ac36 0-vpx.cnn
Step 4: Deny that the orange guy did anything wrong, and say his trial is dead on arrival. Any "juror" (and senators are all jurors in this trial) who said this in a regular court would be dismissed and replaced immediately.
What's next?
And to bring this Full Godwin:
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great Old Plan
The ACA isn't helping millions of people. It's making things worse for virtually everybody, by driving the cost of health care up.
The ACA nominally took aim at affordable care, but what it actually hit was affordable insurance coverage. These are not the same thing. Insurance is not a health care product; it's a financial product provided by Wall Street. And as people who didn't have insurance were forced to purchase it, the effect was precisely what concepts of monopoly economics would predict: price goes up while quality goes down.
Look at the insurance you had 10 years ago. Look what you have now. Today's version costs significantly more and covers a whole lot less.
Actual affordable care would be provided by reducing the need for Wall Street insurance, not by feeding millions of unwilling people into its monopolistic maw. The proper fix, borne out by actual results when it's been tried, is what's known as "restaurant pricing:" hospitals, clinics, etc publish a publicly-available "menu" of everything they offer, and the price each service is offered at, and charge everybody exactly that price. When this happens, when even one hospital does it, prices consistently come down 70-80% not just for that hospital but throughout the entire local area, as the pricing transparency requires the neighbors to compete on price. Which strongly suggests that hospitals are regularly charging between 3.33x and 4x more than they need to to remain in business and profitable, simply because they can.
The Trump Administration got us halfway there, requiring all hospitals to publish their negotiated prices with insurers. The rulemaking survived multiple court challenges (you'd better believe the hospitals fought this tooth-and-nail!) and was recently finalized. They didn't have the time to complete the other half of it (requiring everyone to be charged that same price) before the Administration was pulled out from under them. We'll have to see how things play out going forward, but with the Biden administration talking about going back to the bad old days of the ACA mandate, I'm not optimistic...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…nationalized healthcare, like every other industralized nation in the world offers to its citizens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Great Old Plan
My perspective, borne out by many news reports:
The ACA has provided health care options for people who were not and could not afford to be covered before. This is important.
Your perspective (also true):
The ACA raised rates and lowered coverages.
As with all insurance programs - even mandatory vehicle insurance - if the government requires its purchase, the government should regulate the price. The restaurant menu metaphor doesn't apply because you're not required to purchase from that restaurant.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I remember a fond time when lunatics were only on street corners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The GOP is fueled by fear, anger, and hatred. This applies as much to certain kinds of people (e.g., queer people, people of Middle Eastern descent) as it does to facts and science. The GOP and its base must learn to deal with reality, as opposed to a fantasy world where…
Republican rule is the default mode of government;
QAnon is fact instead of fiction;
queer people are trying to make the world gay/trans;
global climate change is a hoax;
being a billionaire is as ethical;
education is for elitist dipshits;
arts and culture are nigh useless (and artists are all pompous leftist assholes);
homelessness is a crime;
crime isn’t a failing of the government to prevent conditions that make people desperate enough to commit crimes;
poverty is a moral failing instead of a societal (or governmental) one;
women aren’t allowed out of the home;
the Confederacy wasn’t a failed state built on the notion that Black people are inferior subhuman trash;
Black people are all inherently criminal;
leftists are simultaneously scared-ass snowflakes and sociopathic violent extremists;
“pro-life” means being against abortion and (in one way or another) in favor of the death penalty;
capitalism is the perfect economic model; and
Until the GOP gives up all those fantasies, nothing will change.
And given how Senate Republicans seem ready to both acquit the former president of insurrection and filibuster/vote down any- and everything the Dems bring up for a vote? Nothing will change for conservatives any time soon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You've put enough elements in that list that pretty much everyone in the GOP will point to one or another element and go "who's scruffy looking?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, it’s not my fault they’re nerf herders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Morgan Freeman Voice
But they could not.
They had sowed their fields with distrust & now were reaping the benefits of a crazy following... ignorant that crazy can turn on you in a heartbeat.
They have forced themselves into a corner following dear leader over the cliff, if they appear to waiver 1 iota from the story line that entire cabals control the world (yet so incompetent they were unable to stop Trump from being elected the first time or make sure 13% approval McConnell was not reelected) they now know that armed psychos will storm the sacred halls with zipties & drag them to the hanging platform to be punished.
They created the monster & now must serve its whims or be Tokyo under their heels... and still after seeing how close they came to a high profile member of their party getting grabbed, 'tried' & executed some of them are still courting this group sure that they will be able to maintain control as some of them learn that Trump wasn't the messiah & for 4 years they were played for suckers giving blood & money to those who never cared about them or their causes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The U.S.'s center line is so far right that the right wing of the U.S. is extreme, way past reality and filled with cranks and bigots. The "conservative professors, computer engineers, and screenwriters" who deserve our support are all over on the left side of that line closer to reality
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not sure they can salvage the republican party, they've spent decades celebrating ignorance, attacking expertise, glorifying superstition and trying to roll back the clock on all social progress made in the last century. Whenever they get power, they go straight for the education system because they want their voters to be as dumb as possible, to limit their options in life to make it harder for them to want more and to get outside of the world they grew up in, packed with guns, bibles and ignorance. In vast chunks of america, they have had decades to do just that, to put the republican dream into practice, deleting vast chunks of history and science to fit the political views of those in power, and now we have generations of people ignorant and angry, willing to lap up whatever lies Fox, OANN or Facebook tell them that confirms the world view that was drilled into them from the moment they were born. It's going to take generations to pull the right out of the dive towards fascism, and the GOP will fight and scream about bias every step of the way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I wouldn't even give them that much credit, they aren't trying to sway the electorate, they are trying to win with poor support
When they get power they go straight for the election system since they know the majority of citizens want them out, and they go straight for anything that can't be easily fixed or undone because they know even with the field being tilted as far as they can get it in their favor their days are still numbered
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pandering to the same people you're trying to backstab
There's some dark irony in the idea that the same party that is desperate not to offend the deranged cultists that Trump drew in and that they now depend upon to stay in office are also pushing for something that will result in a lot more of those deranged lunatics finding themselves shown the door on social media and a lot quicker.
Gut 230 and make it so that platforms are liable for user content or even have an obligation to remove problematic content and large chunks of their voter base are going to find a very cold reception online(especially after the failed insurrection has platforms on edge) as platforms purge users at even the hint at violence, bigotry or conspiracy theories, and while that'll certainly help the persecution fetish that lot seems to cherish it's not going to leave them many places to communicate on that aren't filled with nothing but people who already agree with them, which is going to make drawing in new members just a tad difficult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Denouncing the GOP’s fringe elements
“Senate Republicans Signal Acquittal for Trump as His Standing Improves Among GOP Voters”, by Eli Yokley, Morning Consult, Jan 27, 2021
Who are the GOP's fringe elements?
What counts as “fringe” amongst that party?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Denouncing the GOP’s fringe elements
If you look at the same questions in the "amongst all voters" category you have your answer.
The numbers went the opposite direction.. The number of GOP people supporting trump didn't go up it went down, only the percentage when up because the sane people left the GOP. The fringe elements are those who believe in what the GOP is doing and are still standing by them and thus haven't abandoned the party yet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Denouncing the GOP’s fringe elements
All fringe, no flag?
Isn't there some threshold where you just say, “No, those folks aren't fringe elements of the GOP, they're the central core of the party” …?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Denouncing the GOP’s fringe elements
The fringe elements are those who believe in what the GOP is doing and are still standing by them and thus haven't abandoned the party yet
If those same people are still voting R I see no reason to see or treat them any different than the direhard 'The Dear Leader can do no wrong' lot, because ultimately whether they like it or not that's what they're supporting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservatives spent decades fighting tooth and nail so that corporations could do whatever they wanted. Now the chickens are coming home to roost and I'm loving every minute of it, savoring every salty tear.
It's hilarious how brazenly and openly hypocritical these people are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Words have meaning.
"Conservative" means catering to traditional values. Once your catering to traditional values trumps truth, decency, and other traditional values, the correct term is "reactionary".
I am really pissed at what is done to language these days. "Tragic" means "unfortunate", "conservative" means "destructive", "liberal" means "controlled", "republican" means "unconstitutional", "war" means "peace", "freedom" means "slavery", "ignorance" means "strength".
Maybe we can stop using "equivalent" labels and just use the proper names of the entities we are talking about? At least that keeps the roughshod ridden over the language in check.
If we cannot save anything else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
