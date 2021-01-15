Broadband Market Failure Keeps Forcing Americans To Build Their Own ISPs
For decades now a growing number of US towns and cities have been forced into the broadband business thanks to US telecom market failure. Frustrated by high prices, lack of competition, spotty coverage, and terrible customer service, some 750 US towns and cities have explored some kind of community broadband option. And while the telecom industry routinely likes to insist these efforts always end in disaster, that's never actually been true. While there certainly are bad business plans and bad leaders, studies routinely show that such services not only see the kind of customer satisfaction scores that are alien to large private ISPs, they frequently offer better service at lower, more transparent pricing than many private providers.
The latest case in point: Ars Technica profiles one Michigan resident who had to build his own ISP from scratch after "the market" couldn't be bothered to service his address with anything even close to current generation broadband speeds:
"I had to start a telephone company to get [high-speed] Internet access at my house," Mauch explained in a recent presentation about his new ISP that serves his own home in Scio Township, which is next to Ann Arbor, as well as a few dozen other homes in Washtenaw County."
If you take a gander at a map, it's not like we're talking about the middle of the desert. It's just one of a long line of communities that were deemed not profitable enough, quickly enough by major US ISPs. Granted the price tag of the endeavor was well out of range of most Americans, especially lower income Americans who were already stuck on the wrong side of the digital divide before COVID came to town:
"Mauch said he has spent about $145,000, of which $95,000 went to the contractor that installed most of the fiber conduits. The fiber lines are generally about six feet underground and in some cases 10 or 20 feet underground to avoid gas pipes and other obstacles."
His plight is far from unique. US phone companies have effectively given up on fixed residential broadband to focus on wireless advertising, leaving companies like Comcast with a growing monopoly across countless US markets. Despite billions upon billions in subsidies, tax breaks, and dubious regulatory favors thrown at the nation's telecom monopolies, an estimated 83 million Americans only have the choice of one provider, while 43 million have zero options. This is obvious market failure, yet there's an entire cottage industry of industry allies whose entire function is to pretend that none of this is actually happening.
This obvious market failure, and our complete twenty-plus year failure to tackle it is bad enough (keep in mind Trump FCC and its associated industry BFFs can't even admit the market isn't competitive or that monopolization is a problem). But when desperate and angry communities decide to build their own networks, that's when the fun really starts.
First, such efforts quickly run into lawsuits by ISPs that didn't want to service these areas, but don't want anybody else doing so either. Then, they face a wave of bullshit disinformation (extra heavy if there's an ordinance being voted on), almost always covertly funded by industry, that tries to demonize these kinds of desperate efforts as socialism or even an affront to free speech. If that's not enough, they'll also run into bullshit protectionist laws, passed in more than 20 states and ghost written by industry lobbyists, that make these creative, local efforts as difficult as possible.
Community broadband isn't some mystical panacea. But it's absolutely a valid idea for communities that have been left behind for twenty years to improve their own infrastructure if that's what the community wants. Better yet, such efforts almost always result in lazy monopolies trying a little bit harder than they usually would under the one/two punch of limited competition and feckless, chickenshit regulators. But instead of embracing these efforts, our industry-captured regulators have chosen to demonize communities as the US FCC pretends that blind taxpayer subsidization, mindless deregulation, and more mergers are somehow going to fix rampant monopolization.
The trouble isn't that they are starting their own ISPS, the trouble is that "starting your own ISP" just means signing up with the existing providers and paying them to get access to their government funded infrastructure and then subleasing it out
Re:
It's a bit tough to meaningfully compete when you have to pay your competition to be allowed to offer your service
Re:
Not really. In this case, if you read the article, he ran his own infrastructure (fiber-optic cable) so he's not leasing it from anyone. His upstream connection would be with a backbone provider at an Internet Exchange, bypassing the local ISPs entirely (who probably also lease capacity on the backbone at the IX instead of building their own national-level hardware infrastructure).
Re: Re:
The "backbone at the internet exchange" is just a fancy name for the government funded internet provider who are supposed to be his competition if he ever wants to expand his operation.
Re: Re: Re:
While not inherently true, it has become more true that ISPs also own most of the transit. But it doesn't matter, the IX is the IX, not an ISP, and peering is different from being some sort of bulk reseller of an ISP's service. Plus he owns all his downstream pipes.
You know peering has always worked between competitors? That's why it's peering.
of course the assertion that "Broadband Market Failure Keeps Forcing Americans ..." is a biased and incorrect political viewpoint.
There is no ISP free market, so it is impossible for it to have failed.
the problem, as constantly attested to by TD, is lackof genuine market competition -- caused by heavy government political interference and monopolistic regulatory policies across the US.
Re:
From the point of view of the rest of the world, it is a case that the US fails in creating effective regulatory agencies. Make the infrastructure a heavily regulated monopoly, and you can have competing ISPs using a common final mile infrastructure.
Re: Re:
The trouble is basically the U.S. is just pretending it's a free market system while actually funding it from the gov't. It's lose-lose, you have both no market forces and also no oversight they give the telecoms billions in tax money and then let them do whatever they want with it. The telecoms are more or less government owned companies with no oversight
Re:
If the lawmakers want to do something about the problem, one thing they could do halt the ISP vs. ISP lawsuits that prevent competition.
The big legacy ISPs simply have too much of a vested interest in keeping the broadband market in a state of failure.
We're in an "urban interface" area where the only Internet connection we can readily obtain is crappy DSL, so we've banded together and are implementing wireless 100Mbps. Fiber would be preferable, but we're a long way from fiber and are on 5-acre lots, which makes fiber installation expensive. One of our neighbors asked for a quote from Comcast and got a response: $80,000 for just his house. (Comcast cable if about 200 yards from his house.) Not that we would actually want to deal with Comcast...
Re:
Do you not know somebody with a back hoe? It is possible to do it yourself fibre Intenet. There are also a couple of HPR episodes on the same installation.
Frustrated by high prices, lack of competition, spotty coverage, and terrible customer service.
All valid reasons but you didn't mention the main one. That too many of those in Congress, law makers and politicins in general are lining their own pockets in preference to aiding their voters by encouraging competition, refusing tax breaks and other incentives to the main players and forcing those same main players to do what they're supposed to do, ie give a respectable service for a sensible price!
