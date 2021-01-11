Everything Pundits Are Getting Wrong About This Current Moment In Content Moderation
Since Twitter and Facebook banned Donald Trump and began “purging” QAnon conspiracists, a segment of the chattering class has been making all sorts of wild proclamations about this “precedent-setting” event. As such, I thought I’d set the record straight.
1. “Deplatforming Trump sets a precedent”
Deplatforming Donald Trump, a sitting US president, sets a dangerous precedent.
It has less to do with his views and more to do with intolerance for a differing point. Ironically, those who claim to champion free speech are celebrating.
Big tech firms are now the new oligarchs.
First of all, the only “precedent” set here is that this is indeed the first time a sitting US president has been deplatformed by a tech company. I suppose that if your entire worldview is what happens in the United States, you might be surprised. But when you look outside that narrow lens, you would see that Facebook has booted off Lebanese politicians, Burmese generals, and even other right-wing US politicians…nevermind the millions of others who have been booted by these platforms, often without cause, often while engaging in protected speech under any definition.
2020 alone saw the (wrongful, even in light of platform policies) deplatforming of hundreds, perhaps thousands of people using terms related to Iran (including a Los Angeles-based crafter’s “Persian dolls” by Etsy) in an overzealous effort by companies to comply with sanctions, the booting of Palestinian speakers from Zoom on incorrectly-analyzed legal grounds, the deplatforming by Twitter of dozens of leftist Jews and Palestinians for clapping back at harassers, and so much more.
2. “This is the biggest online purge in history!”
I’ve lost over 15,000 followers today – insane how many accounts are getting terminated in the largest online purge in history
Twitter has been purging accounts of QAnon conspiracists and other right-wing accounts over the past week or more. Many of these accounts engage in dangerous rhetoric, including encouragement of violent insurrection against a democratically elected government. It is indeed interesting, particularly when one compares it to the company’s inaction against similar rhetoric in India and elsewhere. But what it isn’t is the “largest online purge in history”—not by a long shot. I would suggest that that occurred two years ago, when Twitter kicked off more than a million alleged ISIS accounts with zero transparency and the “freeze peach” galaxy brains didn’t blink.
3. “AWS kicking Parler off its servers is a step too far/is unprecedented/marks new territory in the digital rights debate”
Companies like Amazon should either get out of the hosting business, or remain agnostic about what their customers use their services for. As a very long term user, all the way back to the beginning of S3, their move today is disturbing and unacceptable.
To be completely fair, I am of the belief that infrastructure companies play a different role than platforms designed to host user speech/user-generated content, and that decisions like this should not be taken lightly. But let’s not pretend it hasn’t happened before (to be fair, Dave Winer is not doing that, and he is quite aware of the company’s history on these matters). In 2010, AWS famously booted WikiLeaks after no more than concern from the State Department—that is, WikiLeaks hadn’t been charged with anything—kicking off a series of deplatformings of the group. But WikiLeaks is not the only example here: Sanctions—or at least some legal interpretations of them—have meant that ordinary folks from countries like Iran can’t use AWS freely either. Last January saw a massive purge of Iranian users from various platforms, likely instigated by the Department of Treasury (though thus far, we have no proof of that). Some might suggest that this is a legal requirement of Amazon, but as GitHub demonstrated this week, there are indeed workarounds for companies that care enough about internet freedom.
4. “This is communism!”
Uh no, this is capitalism. Platforms have this much power because unbridled American capitalism is what y’all wanted. It is also not “Orwellian,” I can assure you.
5. “The Google Play store/Apple store booting Parler sets new precedent.”
Uh actually, no it doesn’t. Does anyone remember that Apple forced Tumblr’s hand hardly two years ago by threatening to kick it out of the App store if it didn’t do something about the child sexual abuse imagery it was unknowingly hosting, resulting in a near-total ban on nudity and sexual content on the site? Anyone?
5. “Twitter won’t let you hashtag #1984”
Twitter won’t let you hashtag #1984, a dystopian novel about an evil Big Tech government that spies on everyone, censors and manipulates speech, punishes wrong-thought, and tortures dissidents for sport.
There’s Orwellian, and then there’s banning references to Orwell Orwellian.
Twitter has never allowed number-based hashtags, next?
Got more examples? Shoot them to me on Twitter.
Republished with permission from Jillian C. York's website.
Always funny to see people refer to 1984 in a way that reveals they clearly haven't even read the book's Wikipedia page.
Re:
Crackpots gonna crackpot.
As if failing in an attempted coup did not set off loud alarms in every company in the US and beyond.
Doesn’t seem to have done anything over at Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax… 🤔
Re:
Those people have bought into the lies and misinformation so hard that they actually believe that they're the patriots and they're trying to "save America from the thinly veiled socialist plot to take over the country". They honestly believe that to be true. Their incursion into the White House wasn't an insurrection, it was an attempt to stop their "beloved" country from being taken over by communists. They think they're trying to stop a coup, not engage in one.
This is the America we have now, thanks to Trump and all the greedy asskissers that supported him in government.
Re: Re:
Can they invoke the insanity defense? Because they sound really crazy.
Plenty of blame to go around
Oh not just greedy asskissers, you've also got the gutless cowards who care more about their political career than the country and who don't dare stand up to Trump lest they lose the support of the large 'deranged lunatic' section of the GOP voter base.
Re:
But it looks like it will hit political parties in the campaign donations.
Re: Re:
If you want to get a politician to pay attention hit them where it hurts, the 'donations' fund. I suspect that that more than anything else will get across that maybe supporting a lie that resulted in an insurrection might have been a bad thing.
"Companies like Amazon should either get out of the hosting business, or remain agnostic about what their customers use their services for. As a very long term user, all the way back to the beginning of S3, their move today is disturbing and unacceptable."
Re:
Yeah, 'cause if they were hosting child porn or terrorists he'd be totally cool with that.
/s
Re:
Is Amazon restricted from selling and delivering dildos in the state of Alabama?
Is Amazon restricted from selling and delivering alcohol to whomever purchases it?
Is Amazon restricted from selling and delivering weed to whomever purchases it?
Yeah, they should totally remain agnostic about what their customers use their services for because they would in no way violate any existing laws.
Re:
Amazon looks at a group of people, who if they had their way would institute a fascist state that would tell Amazon how to run their business. After witnessing an attempted coup to that end, why should Amazon be required to support that group by giving them hosting services?
I don't twitter, so I was unaware that twitter does not allow numeric hashtags.
Does it allow all-punctuation hashtags like ---...--- ?
Re:
I’m pretty sure that punctuation marks aren’t allowed in hashtags, and the first character must be a letter/orthographical equivalent to a letter.
Re:
Input filtering is always a good idea.
...i know this makes me a bad person...
every time i see something like this, "I’ve lost over <insert incredibly huuuuge number> followers today", all i can think is, "well, yeah, but probably 90% of them were bots or something"....
....ok, like 99% of them...
'... You WANTED those people as followers?'
Given the kind of people who are apparently getting the boot assuming bots would seem to be the more generous reading of the situation, because the alternative is rather telling as to who was following them and brings the question of 'why?'(in both the 'why were they following you?' and 'why are you upset that they're gone?' sense) to the forefront.
Re: '... You WANTED those people as followers?'
....it is actually just a immediate reaction my brain goes to, regardless of context, to anyone talking about their follower #'s...
(and wouldn't that day be a cool day? what exactly does twitter look like without all those accounts?)
seriously, though, exactly your point. why someone would want to publicize that they have 15,000 knuckleheads following them...but i'm not a huge twitter follower so....there may be prestige in that????
Re: ...i know this makes me a bad person...
Lol -- Read up Techdirt at "Lies, Damned Lies, and Audience Metrics" -- Internet audience measurements, as in followers, are very unreliable due to the both the bot phenomenon and abandoned accounts.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180220/11260539272/techdirt-podcast-episode-155-lies-d amned-lies-audience-metrics.shtml
and generally:
https://www.techdirt.com/blog/?tag=metrics
Signs of Narcissism
(1) Keeping track of how popular you are
I have a little rule. If someone even cares how many followers they have, I will go to some trouble to ensure I don't even know what they are saying. We each have a choice--hunt out and tell the truth, or say whatever attracts the most attention. I look for people of type (a).
(Does this apply to Neilson ratings? Absolutely!)
There are valid questions to be asked over whether app stores should be policing content moderation policies (or lack thereof) in the apps on their stores (similar to the concerns over moving the policing of content moderation policies deeper into the infrastructure stack ala Parler being kicked off AWS). Apple in particular doesn't allow people to install alternate app stores or sideload apps on its devices so it can't use that excuse like Google can.
Re:
100% not true. You can sideload all day long using tools Apple itself distributes. They just don't make it super obvious you can do this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If the app can run in a web browser, which Parler can, it's not been locked off Android or iOS in any meaningful way.
Heck, most browsers even allow you to place bookmarks on your phone's home page. So you can even pretend it's a real app
Anyone
Got the numbers of How much money we have saved All the corps, not Just the TV/CELL/ISP systems??
Republicans are asking for content to be treated equally? That's odd, I thought they claimed killing off net neutrality was a good thing.
Precedent for AWS deplatforming Parler...
Sounds a lot like CloudFlare and Daily Stormer!
While we're at deplatforming, what about Sci-hub??? Revenge porn scum? That court ruling that the internet was too essential to modern life to deprive a convicted child molester of access???
P.S. "Parlor", a chat app that seems to lean towards naughtiness of the pronographic type, has had a huge traffic spike...
I think what they really mean is that
holding Republicans to the same standard as everyone else sets a bad precedent for them.
