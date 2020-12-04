Content Moderation Case Study: Google's Photo App Tags Photos Of Black People As 'Gorillas' (2015)
Summary: In May 2015, Google rolled out its "Google Photos" service. This service allowed users to store their images in Google's cloud and share them with other users. Unlike some other services, Google's photo service provided unlimited storage for photos under a certain resolution, making it an attractive replacement for other paid services.
Google's immediate response was to apologize to users. The Twitter user who first noticed the tagging error was contacted directly by Google, which began tackling the problem that made it out of beta unnoticed. Google's Yonatan Zunger pointed out the shortcomings of AI when auto-tagging photos, noting the company's previous problems with mis-tagging people (of all races) as dogs and struggles with less-than-ideal lighting or low picture resolution. In fact, Google's rollout misstep mirrored Flickr's own struggles with auto-tagging photos, which similarly resulted in Black people being labeled as "ape" or "animal."
Decisions to be made by Google:
- Would more diversity in product development/testing teams increase the chance issues like this might be caught before services go live?
- Can additional steps be taken to limit human biases from negatively affecting the auto-tag AI?
- Should more rigorous testing be performed in the future, given the known issues with algorithmic photo tagging?
- Does seemingly inconsequential moderation like this still demand some oversight by human moderators?
- Will AI ever be able to surmount the inherent biases fed into it by those designing and training it?
The thing I still don't get about this "mistake" is that AI/ML learns by being rewarded for successes and/or punished for failures. What determines success or failure is done by humans. In order for Google Photos AI to have learned that a black face == gorilla someone had to tag photos with "gorilla" for the software to learn from.
Where the bias/racism comes in is that whoever fed the AI photos of gorillas did not also feed it photos of black people tagged "person" so that the AI could learn the difference. Garbage in, garbage out. And a thoroughly trained AI is hard to retrain, a lot like people (ML is modeled on human learning after all).
Google never did take proper responsibility for that fuckup. I'm not sure the proper amount of shame stuck to them either. Good on you for keeping that colossal screw up alive.
Film and digital camera industries have suffered similar problems, so the issue is unlikely to go away soon with some "AI" tweaks.
Missing paragraph?
This doesn't quite read right to me. Seems to need something between the intro paragraph and the one beginning "Google's immediate response".
Interesting in light of this article that just days ago Google fired one of their leading AI ethics researchers, Dr. Timnit Gebru, for essentially refusing to retract on demand a research paper she co-authored and complaining about it just before taking a planned vacation.
Eliminating any problematic tags seems like the best solution for me.
"Will AI ever be able to surmount the inherent biases fed into it by those designing and training it?"
Not sure it matters when you do this sort of this at a basically infinite scale and your AI is never going to be perfect, you should assume you will eventually get every combination of mistaken matches out there. It doesn't matter if there is any inherent bias or not, the AI could have no bias, be nearly perfect and the majority of mistaken matches could be innocuous and it wouldn't help you any when you hit a bad one.
I think if you can identify which tags are going to be incredibly offensive and make you look terrible, removing them as options is a perfectly fine solution.
'Should we test this on non-whites?' '... nah.'
Just... how? How does something that huge make it through testing without being caught, did they test literally zero non-white faces or did they just get insanely lucky on the ones they did test?
Whatever the case gotta say, having a multi-billion dollar company not able to solve this does not exactly create confidence in similar tech offered by smaller companies and employed by cities and/or schools.
Re: 'Should we test this on non-whites?' '... nah.'
They are running a probability based guessing game round to infinity times. Their goal is matching correctly "often" and potentially improve that percentage over time, not to match correctly always.
They should expect every possible mismatch of tags to come up. They should be looking at each of their tags and thinking "what's the worst that could happen" because it will
