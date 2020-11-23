FBI Turns A Man With Mental Health Issues Into A 'Terrorist,' Busts Him For Using The Internet
from the must-have-locked-up-all-the-real-terrorists-already dept
Another FBI counterterrorism "investigation" has turned someone with mental health issues into a potential long term tenant of the federal prison system. The arrest happened in August, but the documents related to the arrest weren't unsealed until earlier this month.
This summation of events shows how little the FBI needs to do to get someone charged with a federal crime:
A Clarksville man has been arrested following an investigation by the FBI into ISIS-connected terrorist threats they say he made against the Clarksville Police Department and the Fort Campbell PX Exchange.
Jason Solomon Stokes, 41, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with sending threatening communications interstate, a federal crime, according to documents unsealed today and obtained by Clarksville Now.
Using the internet for anything makes it "interstate," which gives the feds jurisdiction. Stokes spoke about attacks in internet chat groups but never obtained anything needed to carry them out, like explosives or weapons. More details make it clear Stokes isn't a dangerous terrorist, but rather someone who would have benefitted from some intercession from mental health professionals. The sad thing is the FBI agent who pursued the investigation knew this and just kept going until he could ring up Stokes on terrorism-related charges.
Agents accompanied by mental health professionals met with Stokes, who was being treated medically for schizoaffective disorder, according to the complaint. He was living with his mother in Summit Heights. Stokes admitted to making the posts but denied being violent and denied owning any weapons.
There was another visit later. And in that one, the mental health professional handed out a diagnosis... which was ignored by FBI agent Scot Sledd.
About a year and a half later, on about Nov. 5, 2019, the FBI was tipped that Stokes had made more terrorism-supporting statements. They again interviewed him and advised him to stop posting messages on social media. The mental health professionals advised that Stokes was not in crisis or a danger to himself or others, the documents said.
Five months later, Stokes was back in the ISIS-focused chat rooms talking about attacks again. And, again, he never showed interest in actually carrying them out. He backed out as the proposed attack date approached, saying he was worried about his elderly mother. He also failed to acquire weapons and ammunition to carry out the attack, offering to try again at some undetermined point in the future.
The criminal complaint makes it clear Stokes spent most of his time talking to FBI informants. And his "interviews" with Agent Sledd -- accompanied by the mental health professional -- were also part of the agency's subterfuge. Sledd never identified himself as an FBI agent -- a fact that may have made Stokes aware of the potential consequences of his online activities and perhaps pushed him away from engaging in these conversations.
Stokes' online posts were first seen by one FBI informant. A second FBI informant initiated conversations with Stokes, hoping to secure a recording of Stokes pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. This led to a third informant pushing Stokes towards acquiring weapons. When the third informant set a date for the weapons delivery, Stokes backed out.
After that, Stokes never spoke to any of three informants the FBI set him up with. That was July 24, 2020. The FBI arrested him a month later, apparently deciding this month of silence was the perfect time to wrap up this pathetic "investigation" and pursue charges.
The FBI has not announced this arrest via its site. Neither has the DOJ. This suggests neither entity is especially proud of this takedown of a man suffering from mental health issues -- issues the FBI ignored to rack up another cheap win. His online activities may have justified some additional scrutiny but when a mental health professional says someone isn't a threat to himself or others, maybe the FBI should steer investigative resources towards people who actually are threats.
Filed Under: chatroom, fbi, internet, isis, jason stokes, mental health, own plots, terrorism
Reader Comments
FBI excuse:
But a real terrorist is so much harder to catch!
Re: FBI excuse:
And it's so much easier to make up a terrorist plot to justify our ridiculous budget!
I'm not sure if they feel shame for what they've done but they should and moreso when they fucking KNEW the guy wasn't a threat to himself or anyone.
'No fair, they're not following our playbook!'
The FBI has spent so long making their own 'terrorists' to bust that I imagine any real threat would be able to run circles around them at this point, simply because anyone who was actually dangerous wouldn't fall for their pathetically obvious honeypots.
18 USC 875(c)
The Criminal Complaint alleges a violation of 18 USC 875(c)
The plain text of the statute appears remarkably broad. On its face, the statute contains no elements of ‘knowledge’ or ‘willfullness’ such as were considered in Watts v United States (1969).
“Whoever transmits”, on its face, according to the bare text, could reach the conduct of a mailman, or a telephone switchboard operator. But a reach that far would clearly indicate congressional insanity?
Congress won’t do anything about it because the FBI would come out and say “they’re trying to stop us from catching terrorists”. That won’t look good for anyone.
Re: 18 USC 875(c)
It also appears from the wording that this person's behavior should by default result in a fine, not an arrest, unless it is determined there's some sort of active threat. In this case, as they had determined he was not an active threat, they should be serving him with a fine. Which actually sounds somewhat reasonable, as it would be a bit of a wake-up call that he needs his meds adjusted/taken.
Re: 18 USC 875(c)
Mens Rea, or intent went out of fashion as a legal concept a long time ago. It was a slow death by a thousand cuts, but the immoral drug war put the final nail in it's coffin when they started passing laws that said possession of more than a certain quantity of whatever automatically constituted "intent to distribute," with no actual evidence of actual intent required. "Intent to distribute" any proscribed substance was, and still is, always viewed as far more heinous than simple possession or use, and is therefor subject to much more draconian penalties. Actual intent is hard to prove (or manufacture / falsify), whereas mere possession of a certain over-the-limit quantity is not hard to prove (or manufacture / falsify).
Re: Re: 18 USC 875(c)
US v Balint, decided back in 1922, relates:
Fast-forwarding to the present day, you seem to be intimating that it's now “in fashion” to criminalize “Social Media Platform 1” for literally violating the plain text of this statute? That's what's intended, in a case like this one?
Won't this be the real story behind the Michigan Gov kidnap plot. A wholly invented conspiracy from the FBI.
Re:
Hard to truly say until the details fully come out, but they don't fit the MO.
The standard FBI created terrorist is a single person without any friends and usually some mental issues that the Feds can convince to do/say the wrong things to government plants so they can do the arresting.
The Whitmer plot appears to involve a small militia group that was planning amongst themselves and needed no outside coercion from the FBI. Therefore it doesn't fit the MO of the FBI created terrorist suspect.
Re: Re:
The 2007 Fort Dix sham resulted in 6 men in prison. I look forward to hearing the details of the Whitmer plot.
A single person with no friends
In a pinch a single person with few friends can be utilized by either capturing the friends via coercion or pushing them out over months of gaslighting. The FBI is willing to spend millions to bag one retarded crazy person as a terrorist.
I doubt that. Right-wing militias don’t need outside prodding from the feds to plan a bunch of heinous shit.
'So long as we get a win we don't care what it takes.'
The FBI has not announced this arrest via its site. Neither has the DOJ. This suggests neither entity is especially proud of this takedown of a man suffering from mental health issues -- issues the FBI ignored to rack up another cheap win.
And yet they still did it, so while they may not boast about this case specifically you can be damn sure that they'll reference it in vague terms when it comes to justifying their budget(if not asking for more) or talking about how great they are at finding 'terrorists'.
"how great they are at finding terrorists"
That raises a point. Are they any good at finding terrorists they don't gaslight and sting?
If the mission is still national security rather than law enforcement and they have found zero terrorists and do nothing else but failed / ignored investigations on election and campaigning fraud, it raises the question why we need FBI at all.
Because some of us are pretty sure law enforcement is too corrupt to reform through and though and we should abolish the whole thing.
Seriously, how is the FBI still useful?
Competiton
The Soviets merely renamed their КГБ to the Federal Security Service. So, the FBI is still useful to ensure that the Soviets don't get ahead of the US.
This is like geo-econo-political strategy 101. It's a global world. Can't fall behind.
Wait....the FBI was able to create, investigate and capture a "terrorist" without needing to break encryption for everyone?
No wonder they didn't announce it on their websites. It would ruind the whole narrative.
