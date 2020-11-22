Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That One Guy with a response to the UK politician who launched the "Infotagion" fact-checking service and called for social media companies to start blocking disinformation with his help:

No no no you wannabe dictator it's called The Ministry of Truth, you can at least get the gorram name right if you're going to rip off the rest of the book.

In second place, it's an anonymous comment summing up the general frustration a lot of us feel regarding the Senate's attitude about Section 230:

It frustrates me to no end that these people: A. Scapegoat 230 to hide the fact they have a problem with free speech. B. Are using said section to try and distract from their utter failure to provide their constituents ANY sort of relief aid or help of any kind. It's amazing that in a time where there's a pandemic, record unemployment, high body counts due to said pandemic, a housing crisis just to name a few, they're focused on carving up Section 230.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to someone asking what the harm is in Disney's abuse of copyright:

Announce that you are going to create an animated movie based on the works of Rudyard Kipling, and watch how fast you get a threatening letter from Disney's lawyers

Next, it's Thad reacting to GitHub and the EFF pushing back against the youtube-dl takedown with a note for another platform:

See, Twitch? This is how you do it.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bloof with a response to someone who insisted their opinion will "not be swayed" when it comes to Trump firing Chris Krebs after the latter debunked claims of election fraud:

'My feelings don't care about your facts!'

In second place, it's Thad with a good ol' Simpsons reference in response to the aforementioned UK politician's impossible content moderation demands:

Agnes Skinner: I want everything in one bag.

Squeaky-Voiced Teen: Yes, ma'am.

Agnes: But I don't want the bag to be heavy.

SVT: I don't think that's possible.

Agnes: What are you, the Possible Police?

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Dave and another comment about the youtube-dl pushback:

It was at this moment the RIAA knew… …it EFF-ed up.

Finally, it's an anonymous comment carefully reacting to the Trump campaign's ridiculous SLAPP suit against CNN:

In my opinion... Disclaimer: The following statement is my opinion and my opinion alone. It is not a statement of fact. I, being the person writing this statement of opinion, that being a statement not of fact, would like to say, as a matter of opinion, that it is the non-factual opinionated perspective of myself that this lawsuit is, in my opinion, but not factually, bullshit. The preceding statements have been my opinion only and not statements of fact. The preceding sentence declaring that the preceding statements were an opinion is factually true, that is, it's a fact that the preceding statement were an opinion, in my opinion.

