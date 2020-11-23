Ridiculous: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Will Ship With A Mode Just To Help Streamers Avoid DMCA Notices
from the thanks-twitch dept
You will likely have been following along with us as we have steadily commented on the ongoing controversy at Twitch. But if you're not read up on the topic, Twitch suddenly nuked zillions of hours of recorded content made by Twitch streamers in response to RIAA and game publisher DMCA notices, all without warning and all without a way to counternotice or get any of that content back. As the community went into revolt, Twitch continued taking down content, at times for sound effects within the games streamers were streaming. All the while, Twitch has issued a steady stream of apologies, while the streamer community has basically just shouted "Well then do something!" in response.
But Twitch hasn't done anything. Not a damned thing. Which means it's been left to the forward-thinking game publishers that actually realize how beneficial these streamers are to their own success to do something instead. To that end, it's both great that CD Projekt Red has announced the forthcoming blockbuster Cyberpunk 2077 will have a game mode dedicated to using stream-safe music for streamers... and completely ridiculous that the publisher even has to do something like this.
During the latest installment of long-form Cyberpunk commercial series “Night City Wire,” UK head of communications Hollie Bennett explained that the game will have a mode that will not only remove licensed music from the in-game rotation but replace it with music that won’t get creators’ channels zapped out of existence. Handy!
“If you’re planning on livestreaming Cyberpunk, or if you just want to make videos, we want to introduce you to a new mode that will allow you to disable certain copyrighted tracks,” Bennett said. “We know that for content creators, licensed music can sometimes be problematic. So with this new mode, you’ll be able to disable a small number of selected tracks which could cause some issues, replacing them with a different song—helping to avoid any problems.”
So because Amazon-owned Twitch couldn't be bothered to simply license the music in games in some sort of blanket manner, and because the music industry is so cartoonishly impermissive with its content, a game publisher has to step in to help. This comes as part of CD Projekt Red's long history of being fan and public friendly, but it really shouldn't have had to take such measures. Somebody somewhere along the way should have been on the side of the streamers who make these game products more popular, leading to more sales.
It’s still far from an ideal solution—nothing short of Amazon and Twitch striking a licensing deal with the music industry would be—but for now, it will have to do.
For now it will indeed have to do. But it sure would be nice if streaming platforms generally, and Twitch in particular, could get their collective heads out of their asses long enough to get their shit together and support their communities.
Filed Under: copyright, cyberpunk 2077, dmca, licensing, streaming, streaming safe mode, takedowns, video games
Companies: amazon, cd projekt red, riaa, twitch
Oh you sweet summer child...
While it's nice of CDPR to at least try to reduce the risk with how 'amazing' DMCA and copyright bots are when it comes to accuracy I guarantee that channels will be getting claims inside a week, if not day anyway.
Re: Oh you sweet summer child...
Eben silence can get you into trouble. (Perhaps the lawyer ought to work through the list, as their is plenty of opportunity to claim infringement and plagiarism).
Seems to me the proper solution isn't a "streaming-friendly" mode, but for game manufacturers to stop licensing audio from producers who don't allow for a streaming friendly license.
Otherwise, these guys are still getting paid for the content even when the streamers never use it.
Re:
Also game publishers/developers should avoid region-only licensing from composers. Dragon Quest XI have this issue since the composer only licensed his music in Japan (it's intentional by the composer). So for worldwide, it only have a few licensed music for international which made it repetitive because it have a smaller pool of music to work with.
Let me see if I have this straight: The creators/owners/authors of a (possibly composite, meaning built off others) work, who necessarily have the right to re-license it, are offering a mode to people (who've already got a license from them) to make it so that it's less likely to be a license violation?
Re:
Just because I license a song in my location, for my game, in a fully legal and contractual way, does not mean that some other country (in this case the US) does not have some automated mechanical right to 3 seconds of my music due to the fact that we both used a riff from a classical (out of copyright) bit of music and added the same 1 note flourish at the end.
Music is complicated because some asshat can own 4 notes in a specific order for 80 years or so even when we try to tell judges that there are only so many possible combinations, and even fewer that sound good.
Re: Re:
Music is even way more complicated than that -- there are different licenses needed for using recordings, "performing", lyrics and score. On top of that, there is copyright for the actual tune, plus for music that has the same "feel" without using the same sequence of notes. And then ON TOP of all that, these platform-specific fingerprinting systems have nothing to do with copyright itself, but just flag anything with a movement that loosely matches that found in a registered piece of music.
What we really need is a way to counter-sue when someone claims under the DMCA that a musical movement in the public domain is under someone's copyright. There should be a "take down and stay down" for this, where if they file repeated claims after the initial one is disputed with proof, THEY have to pay the damages to each victim that they threatened in the first place -- whether that's monetary, advertising loss, or taking their copyrighted piece down from some service.
Instead of 'infringing'
Okay, I know, it's never just an matter of optics, but I just can't help myself this time... mostly, I'm not really serious... I just wanna point out how childish all of this is.
So, we have 'fair use' for acceptable uses of others materials.
Instead of calling it 'infringing', let's call it 'unfair use' ... it is after all, use that's considered 'unfair' to the copyright holder...
Framing it this way, it could help people to get to the mindset of copyright as a right and not as physical property... (and don't call it 'theft', that's just being intellectually dishonest, so I'll call you a liar!)
Now... what's 'unfair' about letting a user stream the music originally intended for the play through... ... no one in their right mind is going to say, hey, I want to listen to 'blah blah' so I'll go watch a game stream!
Sounds like a bunch of kids whining about other kids being more popular with their toys... too bad I can't just tell em to play nice or I'll take the toys away :p
i don,t know if its possible for a new video game to come out with original music or old rock ,pop music and for the music to be licensed so that twitch streamers can play the game without getting a dmca notice from a music company.
twitch has not made a deal with the larger music companys to license music like facebook or tik tok.
Theres a few small companys that provide music for streamers to play in the background at no risk of a dmca strike.
streaming games is in limbo, legally speaking, apart from nintendo most game devs want their games streamed on twitch,
more streams =free advertising and more game sales .
it seems most new games will need an option , mute all music so that
the game can be played on twitch without getting a dmca strike
A developer unlike others.
Developer like CD Projekt Red comes along only truly once in a blue moon. Congrats chaps!
CDPR is not nice guys you think they are
CDPR is still engaging in unnecessary crunch and intra-office politics that are toxic to developers. And I hear rumors there are microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2070 which are toxic to players.
Oh and they're trying to make it politics free for fear of offending China and Trumps
Because they crunched for over a year, I won't be buying the game until it's way on the cheap.
Re: CDPR is not nice guys you think they are
Link to proof of all that?
2077 Crunch and Microtransactions
The _surprise! we've been crunching all this time news blazed across the networks about a month ago.
According to this article Cyberpunk 2020 microtransactions will be multiplayer only. That's news to me but it implies GOG is breaking its no DRM ever creed since Microtransactions require DRM.
Re: 2077 Crunch and Microtransactions
ugh. Phone text entry and premature post.
Re: 2077 Crunch and Microtransactions
A cursory google search on "microtransactions + DRM-free" led me to this Reddit page. Seems like you're at least four years too late. If there is indeed a difference, what is the difference?
How would a small streaming platform compete? One without funds to license large music collections like supposedly Amazon could do?
I think this is effectively anti-competitive.
Re:
This is actually why I'm fine with Twitch behaving like they are -- it leaves room for competition.
It's also the positive side I see for what CDPR has done; it provides people with a way to do game recordings that can be broadcast over any service without having a morass of licensing issues to sort out.
But I'd much prefer game devs stick to using licenses that include performance rights from the get-go, so we end up with entertainment that won't entrap us (and enrich a third party) with hidden license restrictions. Should be cheaper for the dev studios in the long run too.
Re:
Seriously, you think it would be a good idea to buy off a bunch of companies for basically nothing? I'm sure Amazon is not taking any moral position here, given that other Amazon services have DRM, license media from copyright maximalists, take back books people have already purchased, etc. But that doesn't make it good to continue in this direction.
Basically nobody is watching videogame streams as a way to get free access to music. The music companies shouldn't be getting money "just because". I think the Cyberpunk solution is actually a good one, kind of. Better would be for game developers to just refuse to use any music owned by RIAA member companies. It's not like we can act surprised about this, given their actions of the last 20+ years.
"stream-safe"?
Copyright holders have sued over the most ridiculous thing.
So no, there is definitely no such thing as "stream-safe" music.
Re: "stream-safe"?
I know the guy who got a DMCA takedown of his white noise. He's pretty brilliant and we communicate on facebook a lot.
We've seen this before
The bad-buy bases in Far Cry: New Dawn also had new, licensed music blasting from them (since one of the themes was Zoomers = Evil). And had a streaming mode that turned off the licensed diegetic music.
How many copyrights in a game?
What a wonderful trick.
Why games cost so much.
MORE Copyrights in a game then you can shake a stick at, because the GAME corp DIDNT BUY THE MUSIC, didnt have ti created for the game, didnt do anything except pay for the royalties.
How deep can this go?
Ask the movie industry, they have done it for years, and learned all the tricks. The movie, the music, the this and that, every part has its OWN Copyrights.
Then look at the drug companies, and 1 drug becomes 2 new ones because they added TIME RELEASE to the pill,m or added a Sleep formula, or added this or that to modify what it does, all with generic/common already available, other drugs/meds.
And they say the Copyright system needs to be fixed, NEVER, they like it the way it is.
