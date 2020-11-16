Twitch Continues To Trip Over Itself In Response To DMCA Apocalypse
from the do-better dept
What a few weeks for Twitch. You will recall that the platform went about pissing a ton of its talent and viewers off by nuking a metric ton of video content on the site in response to a flood of DMCA takedown notices, most of them from the RIAA. And this truly was the nuclear option, far different from the notice/counternotice system most platforms use. In fact, it was so extraordinary that it arguably lost Twitch its DMCA safe harbor. Regardless, when the company then followed up with a message to all Twitch creators that they should go educate themselves on matters of copyright and proactively delete any recordings or clips that might run afoul of copyright law, it created a cluster-fuck with virtually nobody having any idea how or what they should be doing. In response to the turmoil, Twitch brilliantly rolled out an announcement for a new emoji.
And it just keeps getting worse. This week, Twitch has finally come out with an apology to its talent, noting that the company, bought by Amazon in 2014, probably should have been able to provide better tools and a system that wouldn't have required the mass deletion of millions of hours of recorded content.
“You’re rightly upset that the only option we provided was a mass deletion tool for Clips, and that we only gave you three-days notice to use this tool,” the company wrote. “We could have developed more sophisticated, user-friendly tools awhile ago. That we didn’t is on us. And we could have provided creators with a longer time period to address their VOD and Clip libraries—that was a miss as well. We’re truly sorry for these mistakes, and we’ll do better.”
Twitch also committed to developing additional tools that will hopefully grant streamers more granular control over their recorded content, audio, and reviewing/contesting copyright claims, but it did not provide a release date for those much-needed features. It went on to try and explain why it doesn’t just obtain music licensing rights like Facebook has for its livestreaming platform, but while it said that those solutions won’t work for Twitch in particular, it stopped short of explaining exactly why.
So, apology with a side of obfuscation that doesn't actually put creators in any better a place than they were yesterday. There's still no way to counternotice. No commitment from Twitch to supporting creators' rights when it comes to fair use. And the explanation that a licensing deal with the music labels would take too much money away from Twitch creators considering how sparingly they use music in their streams comes along with two problems. The first problem is that the statement leads to an obvious question: You're Amazon; why don't you just eat the licensing costs and let us create?
But the second problem is that the DCMA apocalypse is continuing and it's starting to get ridiculously granular.
This comes during an especially turbulent week on the DMCA front. In the past few days, streamers have reported getting targeted by copyright claims and Twitch’s automated systems for music and sound effects in games, as well as clips they’ve already deleted. One streamer, MichalRonin, had his audio auto-muted for broadcasting a wind gust sound in World of Warcraft.
“Only music I’ve had on stream was in-game WoW music, played by the game itself,” MichalRonin wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Yet I’ve got ‘muted audio’ on the latest VOD, apparently in Sen’Jin village.” He then posted a screenshot that mentioned a “Medium Wind Storm with Gusts, Whistles and Low Rumble” sound effect from the Hollywood Edge Sound Effects Library.
This example was one of many. If DMCA notices are suddenly going to start coming in and being acted upon over video game sound effects, never mind the game music that comes along with streaming a let's-play, then Twitch is essentially over. On top of that, some streamers report that even covers of video game music are getting caught up in the DMCA takedowns. Still others received strikes for content that had already been deleted.
Streamer JasonParadise deleted all of his clips on October 23, the day Twitch resumed regular DMCA processing after holding back thousands for a handful of months.
“What the fuck was the point of deleting all of my VODs/clips back on October 23rd? The strike on an old clip (that no longer existed) came in ten days later,” he wrote on Twitter.
Questions to Twitch about all of the above by the media have gone entirely unanswered as of the time of this writing. It all paints a picture of a popular and well-traveled platform with a parent company that ought to be able to provide all of the capital, platform tools, and public messaging in the world... instead having none of that.
And with YouTube once again making a strong play for these kinds of streamers, one wonders just how long it all can last.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: clips, dmca, music, takedowns
Companies: riaa, twitch
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Complied with DMCA for take-down: a counter doesn't matter.
There's no reading of DMCA I see that requires the counternotices for the host site to retain its immunity: the content is OFF, claimants must necessarily be satisfied.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Complied with DMCA for take-down: a counter doesn't matter.
"There's no reading of DMCA I see that requires the counternotices for the host site to retain its immunity..."
Then you need to learn to read - and particularly so the precedent case against Cox where there is at least one ruling which applies. The DMCA doesn't say so straight out but it does place criteria around safe harbor which take effect here.
Twitch now either has as policy that they will remove any and all content based on any allegation...
...or they claim not to have that policy at which point any copyright troll can run the Judge O'Grady Cox argument that violating their own policy eliminated safe harbor.
Legally speaking Twitch has painted itself into a logic where no matter what they do they can not preserve their safe harbor unless, as you note, they keep taking everything down as soon as anyone asks.
But if they do that, Twitch is gone, because even if a thousand badly programmed bots don't send a DMCA notice for any given clip, trolls certainly will.
Meanwhile Youtube has a counternotice process, albeit a cumbersome one, the maintenance of which costs content creators uploading to that platform many hours a week to use.
This is just another case of appeasing the schoolyard bully turning out to mean the bully escalates the bullying until the victim stops coming to school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're trying to assert that "creators" have a right...
... to counternotice, but seem to have forgotten Techdirt's / Masnick's position that HOSTS have a near absolute RIGHT:
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're trying to assert that "creators" have a right...
Yes, they have the right to do this. We have the right to tell them that they are wrong to exercise the right in this case. Just as you have the right to speak, but the rest of us can tell you that you're an idiot for choosing to speak the way you do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're trying to assert that "creators" have a right...
"...but seem to have forgotten Techdirt's / Masnick's position that HOSTS have a near absolute RIGHT"
You really have a hard time reconciling "They have a right" with "..they're dumb as hell using their right this way", don't you, Baghdad Bob.
Yes, Twitch has the full authority to do what they did. Their property, their rules.
It's just dumb as hell for them to do so when the people they are running off are the people they actually want to remain.
The real-world example of Twitch doing what they did would be that of a Bar owner making use of his authority over his own property to throw out anyone trying to buy a beer in his bar.
They have the right, yes. Using those rights have, in this case, the inescapable consequence that they are a lot worse a choice than their closest competitor.
I realize that basic logic just keeps going straight over your head though, because in your little world the concept of principles of law never existed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So Techdirt should see that near absolute RIGHT took over...
...once Twitch decided that were too many claims to process.
Users / creators don't have ANY rights up against a corporation's (alleged by Masnick) "First Amendment rights". Period.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So Techdirt should see that near absolute RIGHT took over...
This article wasn't posted by Masnick. Maybe they disagree. Maybe one of them is mistaken. Calm down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So Techdirt should see that near absolute RIGHT took over...
"Users / creators don't have ANY rights up against a corporation's (alleged by Masnick) "First Amendment rights". Period."
Correct, Baghdad Bob. Users/creators have no right to demand a private platform carry their works. You're finally getting it!
Please let me be the first to congratulate you for finally mastering factual reality and object permanence. It only took you ten years or so...
What the OP points out and we comment on is that said platform in this case has acted like a bar owner who throws people out for trying to buy a beer at the bar. Fully within their right to do so, but having cut their main revenue stream off it's arguable that "bar owner" won't be in business for very long.
Twitch has acted like a clown, literally cutting off the branch it was sitting on. That's their prerogative. Fully within their rights. It's also dumb as hell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LEARN YOUR OWN GODDAM ASSERTIONS
AND QUIT CONTRADICTING YOURSELVES.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: LEARN YOUR OWN GODDAM ASSERTIONS
It's funny, the louder you get the further off base your attack become.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: LEARN YOUR OWN GODDAM ASSERTIONS
"AND QUIT CONTRADICTING YOURSELVES."
We aren't, though?
Twitch is fully within their rights to do as they wish on their own property. Not a single one here or in the OP has claimed otherwise.
They are also dumb as fuck for using their right in this way. Similar to the bar owner who throws people out for trying to buy a beer at his bar desk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What are the steps of Avianca Numero De Telefono name change pol
To change the name of a passenger in the Avianca Numero De Telefono, there are two kinds of changes. First in the event that you have incorrectly spelled the name, at that point aircraft will allow you to redress the mix-up or on the off chance that you need to roll out any improvement in the lawful name, at that point you can even do that.
https://www.iairtickets.com/espanol/avianca-numero-de-telefono/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sending all the wrong messages
To call this whole debacle a clusterfuck for Twitch would be an understatement of epic proportions.
First they nuke a bunch of content out of nowhere, then they add insult to injury by blaming the users and suggesting that they, rather than Twitch or those sending the DMCA notices, need to brush up on the law, and then rubbing salt in the wound they release an emoji that people had been looking forward to as though nothing had happened.
As though all of that wasn't bad enough now they're flagging videos for sound effects and in-game soundtracks, even on videos that are already deleted... If the RIAA isn't trying to kill the platform they're doing a damn good job pretending to do so, and if the company doesn't push back hard and/or scramble like mad to give their users the tools needed to contest claims and remove only questionable parts of a video Twitch may very well see a mass exodus of creators and their user-base drying right up as a result.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sending all the wrong messages
"If the RIAA isn't trying to kill the platform..."
We all know that's exactly what they want to do though.
Twitch is fully in their right to toss everyone of their clients out of their property. No one can say differently.
Legally speaking, however, that means twitch has either violated their own ToS or that is what their ToS looks like. If it's the former any copyright troll can invoke Cox/Judge O'Grady and claim Twitch has lost safe harbor.
If it's the latter then RIAA can run Twitch into the ground just by loosening the reigns on their DMCA notice bots.
My take is that Twitch may discover this, pull a few other dumbfuck moves in sheer desperation, and once they're done flailing Youtube's already eaten their market share.
This is the cost of appeasing the copyright cult - the bullying escalates until the kid stops coming to school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what happens if you invite DMCA shadowbanning
This move is the live streaming DMCA version of tumblr's Adult content purge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply