New Gear On Threadless: Fire In A Crowded Theatre
from the you-can-indeed dept
Get your Fire In A Crowded Theatre gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »
You've heard it said, usually in defense of some sort of restriction on free speech, and often by people who really should know better: "You can't yell fire in a crowded theatre!" There are a whole lot of reasons that it's a terrible phrase that should have died a long time ago (see Popehat's thorough explanation) but they won't all fit on a t-shirt, so our gear offers a simple rebuttal. It's an old favorite design that we're relaunching today in our Threadless store: You Can Yell Fire In A Crowded Theatre.
As always, the design is available on t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other apparel — plus various cool accessories and home items including buttons, phone cases (for many iPhone and Galaxy models), mugs, tote bags, notebooks, and of course face masks.
Check out this and our other gear in the Techdirt store on Threadless »
Filed Under: fire in a crowded theater, free speech
Reader Comments
Noice
Great, now we're making shirts that I have no choice but to buy....
Re: Noice
That's the whole idea, Tim.
Lood Gord. ANOTHER go-round on this false assertion.
Skip all your legalistic sophistries and show it in reality, kid: set up live video upload from another person, then YOU go into a crowded theater without advance notice and so on, in every way making a FALSE report as if real. -- We'll be able to enjoy you being hauled off to JAIL, likely for your own protection after the crowd beats you up, and even if loosed from criminal charge, the theater owner will have civil cause for lost revenue.
Re: Lood Gord. ANOTHER go-round on this false assertion.
At this point, just go away.
Re: Re: Lood Gord. ANOTHER go-round on this false assertion.
To clarify, the shirt is not false. You can yell fire in a crowded theatre. Is it a good idea to do so without reason? Probably not. But you could do so.
