WHO Is Blocking Commenters From Even Mentioning Taiwan On Its Facebook Page
from the streisand-effect dept
A few months back we highlighted the insane lengths the WHO was going to in an effort to silence Taiwan, despite that country's extraordinarily successful efforts to combat COVID-19. Yes, yes, everyone understands the geopolitical mess in that the Chinese government refuses to recognize that Taiwan is an independent country (which everyone who lives in reality knows) and that various organizations and governments have to pretend otherwise to keep the Chinese government happy.
But come on. People are dying. Denying the independent existence of Taiwan to continue playing pretend is silly beyond all belief.
And yet here we are. The WHO has apparently decided to play by China's rules and refuses to acknowledge Taiwan. And now they've taken it up a notch. Journalist William Yang noticed that when he tried to post any comment on a certain WHO post that included the word "Taiwan" the comment failed.
Multiple sources, including myself, found that @WHO’s official Facebook account seems to have blocked any comment containing the word “#Taiwan” o go through. What is this deal? Censorship? pic.twitter.com/p9BNKOeZv5
— William Yang (@WilliamYang120) November 12, 2020
I tried it myself and, indeed, if my comment mentioned Taiwan, it would be outlined in red with a red exclamation point next to it, and a message saying "unable to post comment."
It was already known that Facebook offers page administrators the ability to automatically hide comments based on a keyword list, but many observers were surprised to see that these comments couldn't even be made at all.
Facebook eventually confirmed to Yang that there are, in fact, tools that allows page owners to completely block certain keywords:
A statement from @Facebook: "Managers of Facebook pages can manually moderate all comments left by visitors on their pages, including blocking certain keywords from appearing in the comments," the spokesperson told me. https://t.co/rPur9FbwV2
— William Yang (@WilliamYang120) November 12, 2020
This is so incredibly stupid on so many levels. Again, we're in the midst of a pandemic where much of the world is looking to the WHO for at least some semblance of guidance. And Taiwan appears to be one of a very small number of countries that has actually done a good job. But the WHO won't even let people mention the name in social media comments so as not to frustrate the thin skinned Chinese government? That's absolutely ridiculous.
After getting more and more criticism over it, the WHO finally came out with a statement, claiming it did this to... wait for it... prevent cyberattacks. Because now, apparently, mentioning "Taiwan" is a "cyberattack."
"During the World Health Assembly, WHO faces an onslaught of cyberattacks by online activists on a number of controversial issues, using keywords such as 'Taiwan' and 'China'," it said.
That hindered its ability to moderate conversations for people who came to their pages to discuss health issues, it said, and when that happened "our social media team applies content filters", the WHO added.
"This is a practical measure that does not reflect a value judgment or any policy of the World Health Organization. The aim is to enable our users to avoid being spammed through cyberattacks, including from bots, and to find a balanced way to keep information and conversation flowing."
This is... garbage. It's not a cyberattack. People wanted to point out, quite reasonably, that WHO's continued policy of pretending Taiwan doesn't exist, refusing to let it attend the World Health Assembly, and ignoring the successful approach to COVID that it has fashioned, was problematic for an organization claiming to want to help stop the pandemic. And claiming this was a cyberattack and that it might somehow be "disruptive" didn't actually work very well. The comment section became flooded with other ways of making the point clear:
In the end, the WHO removed the filter. Of course, that only happened after drawing much more attention to WHO's denial of Taiwan's existence and its capitulation to the demands of the Chinese government to ignore one of the few governments that got COVID under control. Nice going, WHO.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: china, comments, covid-19, streisand effect, suppression, taiwan
Companies: facebook, who
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Of course.
Somebody left the WHO leaving a vacuum for China to take over the leadership role.
And it's not just the WHO either.
Abdication has it's consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Even before our human garbage in chief pulled the US out of the WHO that organization was already capitulating to China's demands. The US did not "lead" the WHO in any meaningful sense as it was. The WHO seems most interested in making everybody happy (an impossibility) by doing everything everyone asks of them. When the loudest whiner is China it will appear that WHO is in Jinping's pocket.
Though I disagree with how it was done, pulling the US out of the WHO as a form of protest of their handling of China's input was, to some degree, a good thing. In the end it was totally ineffectual and was only done out of spite for political reasons. But the world needs to stop kowtowing to China and their efforts to expand their leader's sphere of evil influence by any means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It isn't ineffectual necessarily. First. the WHO has started to rightfully lose credibility. Second, if enough people abandon a non-credible organization, then it opens the possibility for a different organization to take its place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Stop fuckin trolling. That's basically the only thing the Human Cheeto ever got right! WHO's absurd denial of the existence of Taiwan started long before the US left. Stop inventing "facts" just because you think they'll support your "team". This shit is not a goddamn sport, there are peoples' fucking lives at stake...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did anyone consider trying "Formosa", instead of Taiwan?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First rule of lying guys...
'If you're going to lie at least try to make it believable.'
(Or if you're someone like Trump just lie so often that it's all but impossible for people to keep up)
While I wouldn't put it past china to initiate a cyber-attack on the WHO in spiteful retaliation for the group acknowledging that Taiwan exists come on, 'other people mentioning the country counting as a cyber attack' is a lie you'd expect from freakin' Trump it's so laughably pathetic.
Just admit that china acts like a petulant child when people say things that conflict with The Official Narrative and you don't want to trigger another of their tantrums already, while it may be humiliating it would still be vastly better for your reputation and credibility than repeatedly getting caught in blatantly obvious lies which just show how much china has you on a leash anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shit like this is why people believe that the WHO was deliberately helping downplaying the severity and risks of Covid early on while it was still apparently confined to China. It gets rather difficult to argue that they aren't doing China's bidding at the expense of everyone else, when they are apparently attempting to do China's bidding as far as Taiwan is concerned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The current issue of Private Eye in the UK has a piece about Taiwan's Covid response written by a medical doctor.
It is impressive on a number of counts - after the SARS outbreaks they put checks and controls in place. When Dr Li Wenliang first raised the alarm, the Taiwanese government started the procedures and locked the island down (before Wuhan went into lockdown!) They quarantine everyone coming in from anywhere for 2 weeks and track locals via mobile phones to make sure they stick to it - all in quarantine are paid a daily stipend and the fine for breaking the stay at home order is 1000 times the stipend...
They are currently enjoying a completely normal way of life despite being a normal crowded Asian country (24M people - 17th most dense population) with extended family all living close to each other - 573 cases and 7 deaths ... in total!!
One big difference - the population has a lot of trust in the Government as they work with people to define the rules - imagine that politicians listening to the citizens??
I also live on an island but we have had no meaningful restrictions at ports and airports, a useless track and trace system that is still being ironed out and we are currently in a second lockdown - we have just topped 50,000 deaths and 1.2M confirmed cases after ignoring the warnings for nearly 3 months. Large areas of the US are still in denial so I hate to think what the numbers will be when this all settles
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did china offer to hold back the cyberattacks for them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply