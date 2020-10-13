As COVID Highlights U.S. Broadband Failures, State Bans On Community Broadband Look Dumber Than Ever
We've noted for fifteen-plus years how entrenched telecom monopolies literally write state telecom laws that ban towns and cities from building their own broadband networks. Even in cases where incumbent monopolies refuse to deploy service. This has gone hand-in-hand with endless (and false) claims that community-run broadband networks are are some kind of vile socialist boondoggle. In reality, data shows these home-grown networks routinely offer faster, cheaper, and better service, in large part because they're run by folks with an active, vested interest in (and direct accountability to) the communities they operate in.
That's not to say community-run broadband networks are some mystical panacea, or the answer to the broadband problem in all markets. But it is a successful niche solution for areas out of reach of broadband, and it can help drive competition to markets neglected by incumbents like AT&T, Verizon, or Comcast. As COVID and remote learning/working further highlights the sorry state of U.S. broadband, it's been interesting to watch a steady shift in awareness that just maybe letting giant telecom monopolies write state law to stifle creative broadband alternatives wasn't a good idea.
Fixing the "broadband digital divide" will require a huge array of different options. Case in point: Springfield, Missouri is building a fiber optic network for the city, and struck a public/private partnership with CenturyLink which will then lease access on the network. The result: better, faster, cheaper service.
"Last year, the city announced a public-private partnership with internet service provider CenturyLink to expand broadband access. Springfield is building its own fiber-optic network, which uses light signals to provide faster internet speeds than standard copper wire networks—a significant step up in the broadband quality available to many residents. CenturyLink will lease bandwidth on the network, and take over the day-to-day business of selling high-speed internet to residents.
Before the partnership, CenturyLink, which has lobbied against municipal broadband networks, didn’t have plans to expand to Springfield. It would have required a risky infrastructure investment in a market with established competitors, AT&T and Mediacom. Now, Springfield doesn’t have to wait for a private company to decide it would be profitable to install a fiber optic network for every resident—the city built the network as a public service, and then induced an internet service provider to come run it."
Granted many ISP-backed state laws block public/private partnerships as well. And CenturyLink's lobbyists have played a starring role in pushing these laws for the better part of two decades. In Missouri, AT&T once tried to bury provisions hamstringing community broadband into an unrelated traffic ordinance. This kind of stuff, in addition to an endless wave of costly industry lawsuits, often saddles these projects with numerous legal and financial burdens.
When these networks (sometimes) then struggle, the telecom sector employs an army of consultants, academics, and think tankers to then celebrate a failure they directly contributed to. From there, they try to (falsely) argue that such projects are a guaranteed taxpayer funded fiasco. In reality, the only real goal is to protect incumbent monopolies from competition, change, or creative innovation. It's a dumb cycle of bad faith and corrupt dysfunction that has helped derail broadband progress in this country for the better part of two decades.
But as COVID-19 drives home the fact that broadband is essential for survival, I'm starting to see the effectiveness of the industry's arguments in this arena fall short. And as Congress is pressured to take broader action, and begins asking questions about why we've spent billions in monopoly subsidization for networks routinely only half deployed, industry-written state laws hamstringing competition will only get harder to pass, defend, or justify.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: access, broadband, competition, covid, digital divide, municipal broadband
Reader Comments
Corporatocracy trumps democracy
These cases of blatant corporate control are just one example that democracy in the US is dying, and that it has become the worlds best example of a corporatocracy.
The founders could not have anticipated this, so whereas some safeguards were built in to prevent other corrupted forms of government, such as a theocracies, we seem to have no guards against corporations running the government, especially as the supreme court thinks corporate personhood is a good thing.
I have no idea how this can be reversed, I fear we lost control somewhere along the way, and now it may be too late.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Corporatocracy trumps democracy
Such optimism in these times is refreshing.
Those in power at the moment seem to not pay any attention to those words on paper describing how our government operates, perhaps it is too boring of a read or perhaps they simply do not know how to read, doesn't matter as the end result is the same garbage heap.
I don't know that it is democracy dying, but rather the population is communicating better. idk, misinfo spreads faster than real info it seems and there are way too many eagerly believing the most outrageous crap. A theory attempting to explain it postulates that many out there have lead poisoning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Corporatocracy trumps democracy
lolwut
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am actually shocked
That the companies are not pushing fro the cities building the infrastructure then coming in to manage. I mean, surely a law saying that they can build but we can lease at low rates, they are responsible for repairs, indeminifiy the company, and upgrades. like how Football teams get cities to build stadiums. some cities are locked into deals that require them to upgrade the stadiums when new tech comes available....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I am actually shocked
Yeah, there are several ways this could still go wrong for the community. OTOH, since they own the fiber, if CenturyLink bails on them, they just need to open a new round of bidding.
A new round of access bidding would also apply if CenturyLink starts pleading poor and demanding lower lease rates. If the cost is really too high, it will be reflected in the bidding.
That leaves a risk of collusion among the ISPs in the area, but there's only so much that community broadband can accomplish on its own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I am actually shocked
Sports stadium funding is a huge scam perpetrated upon the unsuspecting public. The NFL and team owners, for example, are not paupers. Other than greed, there is no reason for them to ask for assistance from the public. And the city sells the naming rights to some corporation that had nothing to do with the stadium. If anything, it should be called taxpayer stadium. I doubt such sweetheart deals would be possible without corruption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I am actually shocked
I think at one point in US history, the sports stadiums did have generic names like "Madison Square Garden", "Boston Garden", "Joe Louis Arena", "Chicago Center", but corporate greed took over and now the only arenas in the world that do not have a corporation in their title are Madison Square Garden (because it's so famous that it can get away with that), the Circus Maximus in Rome because it goes back to the days of the Roman Empire, or the Budokan in Japan (I'm sure there are more, but those are the only ones I can think of off the top of my head).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I am actually shocked
I think these are the only NFL stadiums not named after a corporation; Lambeau Field, Arrowhead Stadium, Soldier Field.
I understand that many in different cities still refer to the football stadiums by the old names.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I am actually shocked
There are still plenty of stadiums and arenas that are not corporate names. For a quick example, my baseball team plays in Angel Stadium
Yes, at one point in the past it had a corporate sponsor, but for the majority of my fandom (since mid 70s), it has always been a variation of Angel Stadium or Anaheim Stadium.
And then there is Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Coliseum, etc. That's just in So Cal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I am actually shocked
There is also Yankee Stadium. The Mets used to have Shea Stadium, but that got torn down and CitiField (named after Citibank) was erected in its stead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I am actually shocked
That's the "Privatize the profit, socialize the cost" recommendation of the FCC's corporate-shill-stacked Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC)'s draft guidelines (bold added):
† As determined by the industry
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I am actually shocked
Fantastic citation, Toom1275, and I couldn't possibly have summarized it better. Thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And next to the article on how terrible it is that corporations are writing laws that benefit them, an announcement of a sponsorship from one of the Koch brothers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I still trust Mike, though.
I still trust Mike, and here's why:
A while ago, when TechDirt did everything they could to stop SOPA, PIPA, and Net Neutrality, they lost ad revenue but stuck to their principles. If the Koch Networks don't like what in TechDirt, they'll stop sponsoring and Mike would continue doing what he has always did rather than Mike change his message to their approval. So to that end, I'm even okay with Mike Masnick receiving Koch money, because he is not dependent on them (unlike some other people I could mention).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I still trust Mike, though.
I know they need money to keep the site going, and I doubt there's any editorial interference, but it just struck me as somewhat jarring to see the two things side by side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hope you're right but, given the years of practice the main suppliers and their backers, both in and out of government, as well as their full-time lobbyists, have had to totally screw the whole broadband industry up, in the names of greed and control, any change, if it comes at all, will be miniscule and take decades more!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
