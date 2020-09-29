Report Notes Musk's Starlink Won't Have The Capacity To Truly Disrupt U.S. Telecom
from the not-good-enough dept
We've noted a few times that while Space X's Starlink will be a very good thing for a limited number of rural customers out of the range of traditional broadband options, it's not going to truly disrupt the busted U.S. telecom market in any revolutionary way. The service should be a step up from traditionally expensive, capped, and sluggish old-school satellite broadband, since new low-orbit satellites can provide lower latency service at a price point Elon Musk insists will be competitive.
That said, the financial analysts at Cowen came out last week to note that even at its current maximum of 12,000 such satellites, Starlink will never have enough capacity to truly service more than 485,000 subscribers at full capacity:
"While Starlink has the ability to provide a practical satellite-based broadband solution for the underserved, the capacity has limitations in most of the US especially considering the growing demand for bandwidth driven by in-home data-rich applications and devices," the firm wrote in a research note first spotted by Light Reading.
Starlink currently has 650 satellites in orbit, with 12,000 planned by 2026. But even at full capacity the researchers estimate the service won’t be able to service any more than 485,000 simultaneous data streams at speeds of 100 Mbps.
Granted most ISPs operate under the "oversubscription" model, which correctly assumes that not all customers will be using the full throughput of their connection all day, every day. So Starlink can certainly offer slower speeds to notably more people. Especially if (with no net neutrality and a Trump FCC that couldn't care less about it) Starlink utilizes strange throttling technology that limits what users can do with those connections. But even that would barely dent the estimated 42 million Americans that lack access to any broadband, or the 83 million currently stuck under a broadband monopoly (usually Comcast).
Musk himself has acknowledged this limited capacity means Starlink won't be a major player in any major urban or suburban U.S. markets. That brings us to the other problem Cowen raises, namely that low orbit satellite will never really be able to scale with consumer demand the way traditional fiber optic broadband can. Especially not in the cloud computing, 4K game streaming era:
"US broadband consumption, and the speeds that users demand, is continuously growing," Cowen wrote. "Thus, as satellite throughput and technology continues to progress, so too will demand for faster speeds. As such, our analysis shows that LEO satellites will continuously be a step behind wireline telco/cable operators in meeting US consumer demand for broadband."
So yes, Starlink will be a good thing for a limited number of folks out of range of decent broadband or somewhere on a boat. But anybody framing this as a massive disruption to the status quo (something the press tends to enjoy doing when Musk is involved) is misrepresenting what the service will actually accomplish. As Starlink lobbies the FCC for up to $16 billion in subsidies, it's also worth remembering that U.S. taxpayers have thrown countless billions at existing monopolies for fiber optic networks that routinely wind up only half deployed.
Which is to say we could focus on state and federal corruption, and the decades of fraud and cronyism that have gifted entrenched telecom giants like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon massive geographical monopolies. Then finally just deploy the coast to coast fiber networks American taxpayers have likely already paid for several times over with the help of pissed off communities. Or we could do nothing about that problem, over-hype half-measure efforts to re-invent the wheel, then grumble in a few years about the fact we never seem to quite fix America's stubborn "digital divide."
Filed Under: broadband, capacity, competition, elon musk, satellite, starlink
Companies: space x, starlink
While he hasn't manage to disrupt telecoms, he's managed to disrupt earth based astronomy, so that's something... Not something he should be proud of, but he probably is.
Re:
While Starlink is being incubated in the contiguous US, it is when it expands that it will become valuable. Alaska, Northern Canada, Most of Australia and Siberia will benefit from this type of service, as will large parts of Africa, along with the high Andes, islands and similar difficult to serve places. A lot of the places that will benefit are places where delivering experimental hardware, or sending in an engineer become logistic nightmares.
Re: Re:
"A lot of the places that will benefit are places where delivering experimental hardware, or sending in an engineer become logistic nightmares."
Well, yes...but, you know, for emergency communications there's already satellite communication. The only thing Starlink offers is wider bandwidth.
With a cap of half a million customers Starlink subscriptions are going to be for luxury and bragging - not exactly catering to communities of mountain men or Podunk county, pennsylvania.
It might not be bad business for Musk. He'll be able to charge an arm and a leg for the system once it's operational - and he'll have to, since maintenance alone will be going at a solid 2 billion USD per year to keep the constellation at full strength, plus operations cost.
What is really interesting about that is how he's begun asking for billion-dollar subsidies to build the network, meaning the taxpayers are going to foot much of the bill for a network which will primarily be the stomping ground of the truly rich. Honestly, I find myself wondering how americans - particularly with middle and lower income - could possibly find socialism objectionable as compared to what they currently have, which appears to be the state spending the tax money on what benefits the wealthy rather than on the people who might need it.
I dunno. Just seems a bit evil to me that 3000 communities in the US are drinking the Flint River, dams and bridges are falling apart, major parts of the power grid is a quarter-century past its retirement date and half of the US population lives within three miles of dangerous hoards of hazardous waste no one knows what to do with.
The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates it'll cost 4.5 trillion USD to take US infrastructure out of critical condition...and yet Musk asks for - and will propably get - a massive subsidy for a nonsustainable cubesat network which'll eventually let half a million of the 1% play League of Legends on their remote vacation homes.
Perspective is a hell of a thing.
Re: Re: Re:
Is that the cap on the test customer base?
That looks like a limitation of the initial test setup, probably due to ground station limitations. Increase the ground stations and more customers can be served. Also move to a different continent, and the same number of customers can be served there as an effectively separate system that just happens to share the same satellites, but at different times.
Also the capacity of Star link will far exceed existing satellite systems.
Why should people working and living in remote areas be limited to only having emergency communications?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, but if you are that remote from what we euphemistically call civilization, how are you going to be billed or even pay for the service? Also, stuff like 4K is a waste (fine if you are swimming in bandwidth, whatever), as well as i don't even know how much pointless internet traffic. It isn't crossing the net to make things actually work, it's just there because some company wants it to, and because application design is some lazy shit. Fix some of that and people won't even need so much bandwidth.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Have you not heard about email, banks, and credit cards etc. Also, have you not heard about the Internet, it allows you to operate you bank account from anywhere in the world that has Internet connectivity, even if only dial up speeds.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The only real hard cap is the number of user terminals the FCC allows Spacex to support. We don't currently know what that is. Currently I believe the've applied for a million.
Re: Re: Re:
The only thing that starlink offers is bandwidth? What about low latency, which the current alternatives cannot offer (due to, you know, physics) and which is probably more important?
The "cap" of half a million customers is a consequence of poor understanding, not a physical limit. Even if only 485,000 simultaneous full-speed stream can be supported with the initial constellation and the initial satellites, this doesn't limit the number of customers to that. More customers doesn't mean more people continuously streaming at maximum speed. Average usage will be much lower. Also, the US is fairly widely spread out, geographically speaking. This means peak usage will be at different times in different places, further increasing the practical maximum. I wouldn't be at all surprised if the practical number of customers that starlink can support is 10 times that. Not enough to cure the problem, but enough to make a real dent. Plus that's with the current planned constellation and current satellite tech. Both could change, the satellites within 5 years, given their planned life.
Now your maintenance estimate looks quite reasonable - for current satellite and launch costs. A 12000 satellite constellation with satellites lifetimes of 5 years will need to replace 2400 satellites per annum. (Note that this doesn't start for another 4-5 years). Assuming an internal launch cost of $40,000,000 for a Falcon 9 launch, each carrying 60 starlink satellites wroks out to annual launch cost of $1.6 billion. Assuming $300,000 per satellite (a bit high, I think, but in the ballparg), that would be $720 million in satellites, to a bit over $2 billion per year plus ground based maintenance, which will probably be trivial by comparisson. However, satellites costs will almost certainly drop and are the smaller component anyway. Iif starship succeeds, it will be able to launch 400 per mission, with an internal cost of $2 million per mission, per Musk. Say $4 million per mission, and suppose the satellite cost can be halved, annual maintenance drops to around $400 million.
As for the "request for subsidies", you do know that that money is already budgeted and WILL BE SPENT, whether spaceX gets a penny of it or not, right? The alternative to spaceX being subsidized and probably spending the money on somewhat worthwhile endeavours is the big incumbents making promises they have no intention of keeping and, judging by the record so far, pocketing the money for later splitting between shareholders and executives. By all means lament the subsidy, but it's not reasonable to blame spaceX for trying to tap it. It's not going to change how much money is wasted. Personally I'd be more than happy to see spaceX get nothing and the whole program be cancelled.
There is much that is still unknown, and much that is misunderstood. Things will change, probably greatly and much of the anger currently being directed at SpaceX (or more likely Elon Musk) is misplaced.
The reports of astronomy's death are greatly exaggerated
Saying that starlink has "disrupted" earth based astronomy is more than a little exaggerated. Most astronomy is a very narrow field of view - of necessity because they are looking at very distant objects and the sensor is a fixed width and field of view is a consequence of both. Many observations will not be affected at all as the amount of sky obscured by satellites or even their tracks is actually rather small. when a satellite does pass through an observation, there are technical solutions possible such as electronic shutters that can prevent their presence from interfering with the observation.
Wide field observations have a much bigger issue with satellite trails. The problems are all solvable with a sufficient input of funds. For most observatories, clouds and pollution are a bigger issue. The real solution is to get observatories in space where atmosphere, weather, pollution and satellites don't interfere, not forgoing the benefits that satellites can deliver.
Air Pollution
Space Junk
StarLink
C'mon Karl, your basing this article on Vice reporting?!
And not even accurately:
"...485,000 simultaneous data streams at speeds of 100 Mbps..."
"485K data streams" <> "485K subscribers" as you wrote.
That bandwidth will support millions of subscribers.
Further, the article is focused on the U.S. market. Starlink will serve customers all over the globe.
Your core point is valid. Starlink will not disrupt ISP business in urban U.S. markets. But neither Vice, nor you, fully expressed the scope of Starlink's potential market.
The ultimate goal of Starlink is total, 100% mobile data availability, no matter where you are. It's not about providing coverage for "rural" folks, it's about ensuring traveling billionaires always have access to mobile data, even if the Shit Hits the Fan. This is what looks like when a really rich guy is a prepper. They do things differently than the rest of us.
Re:
How do you define "mobile" here?
Re: Re:
Mobile: Whatever Musk says it is at any particular moment, blessed be His name.
100 Mbps as the typical subscriber use?
100 Mbps is an absurd assumption to calculate market size.
Most streaming services are averaging 3-5Mbps, which provides quite good quality. Netflix recommends at least 5Mbps for high quality, but that builds in other internet usage and ISP variability.
Yes, the data rate goes up dramatically for high quality 4K streaming. But most people that don't have reasonable internet now aren't going to reject a service that does drops their streams down to merely HQ during peak times.
A better estimate is that people will accept an average of 1 Mbps, as long as that supports a typical 4 hours a day of 3-5Mbps video plus other usage.
