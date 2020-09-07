New Gear For Section 230 Fans: Otherwise Objectionable

HideTechdirt is off for the long weekend! In the mean time, check out our new face masks and other gear on Threadless »
Mon, Sep 7th 2020 9:00amLeigh Beadon

If Section 230(c)(1) contains "the twenty-six words that created the internet", then (c)(2) contains the words that gave them some critical help. Among those words are two that are especially important, "otherwise objectionable", as they turn a limited list of specific content that can be removed into an open-ended protection for platform operators to moderate as they choose — and now you can wear them proudly with our new gear on Threadless.

As usual, there's a wide variety of gear available in this and other designs — including t-shirts, hoodies, notebooks, buttons, phone cases, mugs, stickers, and of course the now-standard face masks. Check out all our designs and items in the Techdirt store on Threadless!

Filed Under: free speech, gear, internet, law, section 230

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2020 @ 9:26am

    if it weren't for the fact that my last two orders from threadless took three weeks to deliver, i might be interested (last one: ordered Aug 19, delivered Sep 5).

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2020 @ 10:56am

      Wow. If that isn't a sign of what society has become in the "instant gratification" age I'm not sure what is. Remember "Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery"?

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.