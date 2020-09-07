New Gear For Section 230 Fans: Otherwise Objectionable

from the two-big-words dept

If Section 230(c)(1) contains "the twenty-six words that created the internet", then (c)(2) contains the words that gave them some critical help. Among those words are two that are especially important, "otherwise objectionable", as they turn a limited list of specific content that can be removed into an open-ended protection for platform operators to moderate as they choose — and now you can wear them proudly with our new gear on Threadless.

As usual, there's a wide variety of gear available in this and other designs

Filed Under: free speech, gear, internet, law, section 230