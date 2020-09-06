Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the thus-spake dept
This week, both our winners on the insightful side are folks expressing their doubt about our Greenhouse guest post on thoughtfully regulating the internet. In first place, it's an anonymous commenter focusing on the various interests at play:
The big danger for Internet regulation is that the driving force is old school publishers, and they want to reduce or eliminate the self publishing capabilities of the Internet. At the same time, the politicians want to wrest back control over political discussion, which is what is driving the attacks on section 230, while the security services want to abolish or backdoor all encryption.
If fosta/sesta is anything to go on, regulation will be used to backdoor government control over content by simply increasing the things that sites can be held liable for within user generated content.
In second place, it's a different anonymous commenter focusing on the government's track record:
Surely it needs to be shown that the government can effectively govern the infrastructure before it begins redefining the infrastructure to include everyone's living room and garage?
Issues like net neutrality, reasonable price accounting and honest price reporting for simple consumer internet services, reliable maps of areas served by cable or cell-tower, addressing the digital divide--are all (1) much easier than regulating free speech; (2) inarguably constitutional, (3) currently within the authority of the government regulators, and ...
(4) not even addressed, let alone solved.
Whichever government agency can solve THOSE problems ... may be judged competent to define the problems of the edge.
But at this point, government regulators are allowing monolithic monopolies to give themselves huge price advantages to their own subsidiaries selling content to their captive audiences; ignoring the false advertising of prices and contract-violating price increases (both increases in hidden fees to be paid as "content fees" to their own subsidiaries, and uncontrollable, exorbitant, economically-unjustifiable costs for downloads in excess of plan); not requiring accurate reporting of areas served or speeds available in those areas; and giving money away for "expanding coverage", then never even checking to see if the specified areas were served, or indeed if that money was even spent on services.
I'd grade that "F" in law, "F" in accounting, "F" in technology, "F" in social studies.
Those are the people that you want working on HARD problems? I wouldn't trust them to dig a privy with both hands and a trowel.
First, walk--then run. Actually, first crawl. Maybe, first roll over and cry for a bottle.
Since that post generated a lot of debate, we'll kick off the editor's choice for insightful with one more comment, this time from That One Guy also focusing on the conflicting motivations:
Volume does not equal validity
While there are valid concerns regarding online platforms and services far too often the 'concerns' I see range from selfish concerns on the part of governments about how those platforms have the utter audacity to not just give them all the data they have and/or use encryption so the government can't just get the info itself, individuals and groups upset that platforms have rules and keep kicking the assholes off, or entrenched companies/industries that are angry that someone came along and succeeded where they failed and so want to add in regulations crippling their new competition.
If I believed that those calling for regulations were doing so honestly and in the best interests of the public that would be one thing, but as it stands more often than not it seems the motivations are purely selfish and self-serving, with nary a care for the wider impact that their demands would have if implemented.
Next, it's Bobvious with a comment about the appeals court ruling that said address mistakes on warrants are no big deal:
Harmless?
I'm sure that if a judge's address "was used to test a department-wide computer system" there would be REAL reform REAL QUICK.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous commenter responding to AT&T's attack on Section 230:
Splendid! Let's strip AT&T of the immunities it enjoys when criminals use the phone system to commit crimes. Every time an Indian Extended-Vehicle-Warranty or IRS-collection scam call is made--every time a Nigerian money-transfer email is sent across AT&T wires--NAIL THEM FOR RICO!
Because, unlike Bad Stuff being uploaded to Youtube which cannot be spotted without human review, the phone-company nerds know how to stop the fraudulent phone calls. (It's a matter of validating the phone originator, the protocols for which are already in place.) But the phone companies do not do this, because ... well, they get paid for completing fraudulent calls.
Whatever Google or Facebook is doing, they CANNOT do anything so annoying to the general public, as those fraudulent phone calls.
Kick the elephant out of the bedroom before looking for crickets.
In second place, it's a response to Trump's tantrum over the FTC not doing what he wants:
LAW AND ORDER!
NO NOT THAT LAW!
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Norahc commenting on the students and parents who figured out how to game an AI exam grading system:
Edgenuity - training people to be SEO specialists at over 20,000 campuses nationwide.
Finally, it's :Lobo Santo commenting on the administrations apparent collection of dossiers on journalists who criticize the president:
Inverted Lists
Wouldn't it be faster and easier to list the people who're aren't critical of Trump?
That's all for this week, folks!
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
For all the theater.
For a nation that Prides itself on being the best of everything. I tend to see correlations from China. SOME things in China seem to work better. As the STATE knows its the supreme Leader, and if the corps mess up, CHINA has a solution.(as the queen of hearts said)
For some strange reason we are paying our Politicians.(not long ago, we didnt). And it seems that they are getting more money from Elsewhere. But we dont see this on the books for all the lobbyists payoffs. Who has their hands in the cookie jar, WHERE IS that cookie jar, Because I WANT A COOKIE.
When you dont Pay wages to a group, its much easier to see where the money is coming from.
For all our banking laws, its strange that WE CANT find what our Politicians have collected.
I really wonder, if there are laws against investigative journalism, as THERE USED TO BE lots of info on our politics, esp when they were messing up.
We keep seeing BIG things happening, but there is allot more that seems to be missing the front page.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Follow the money, is it not strange the company's who want to attack section 230 are old legacy company's who don't like Google or startups who provide good apps and services and ways for the public to comment and post info that might criticise the government.
Old company's who prefer to make big donations to politicians the politicians who make stupid laws like fosta.
The politicians who will bring in laws that reduce completion on the Web
There's not a free market in America when big media company's own isps and streaming services
and can charge extra to customers if the want to use Netflix or YouTube by setting unnecessary data caps
Att is happy to attack section 230 because it has a near monoply in most areas it operates in.
And weakening section 230 makes it harder for new devices or apps like tik Tok to compete with
the old legacy media services it owns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply