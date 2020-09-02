Tinpot Administration Is Apparently 'Building Dossiers' On Journalists Who Criticize Trump
from the referred-to-the-House-Committee-on-Unamerican-Activities dept
President Trump openly admires authoritarians. It appears he believes he was being elected dictator rather than president, and has been openly bitter about his perceived lack of power ever since. The world leaders he enjoys talking to most -- Vladimir Putin, Mohammad bin Salman, Recep Erdogan -- are all notorious thugs who punish critics, dissidents, and anyone else who steps a little out of line.
Trump envies that power. He spends most of his phone time trying to impress a collection of international asshats. And he embarrasses himself (and us by proxy) when speaking about his favorite shitheels in public. Just recently, Trump spent part of his meeting with an American pastor recently freed from a Turkish prison praising the man who had put him there.
"I have to say that, to me, President Erdoğan was very good," Trump told [jailed pastor Andrew] Brunson. "And I know they had you scheduled for a long time, and you were a very innocent person, and he ultimately, after we had a few conversations, he agreed. So we appreciate that, and we appreciate the people of Turkey."
Like Erdogan, Trump appreciates at least one person in Turkey: Recep Erdogan. Those two are aligned there. They're also aligned in their desire to punish their critics, even as they preside over countries that have enshrined free speech and freedom of the press. (Yes, even Turkey has a Constitution that name-checks freedom of expression. It has been ignored for decades.)
In Turkey, this hallowed right has been hollowed out, moving Turkey to the top of the "Most Journalists Jailed" list. Here in the United States, we're not quite up to jailing journalists. But we are placing them under surveillance. And in the latest free speech chilling news emerging from the Trump administration, the White House is building an "ENEMIES" list filled with journalists.
In a statement, White House spokesperson Judd Deere accused The Washington Post of "blatantly interfering with the business relationships of the Trump Organization" and demanded "it must stop."
"Please be advised that we are building up a very large 'dossier' on the many false David Fahrenthold and others stories as they are a disgrace to journalism and the American people," Deere said.
This was unveiled in Farenthold's latest piece for the Washington Post, exposing the funneling of federal tax dollars to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and other properties -- places where the president spends an inordinate amount of time. According to Farenthold's report, at least $900,000 in taxpayer funds have been spent at Trump businesses, much of it for the Secret Service agents who must accompany Trump wherever he goes. Trump heads to his own properties when away from the White House. And he does this frequently: 271 times since he took office, according to this report. It's a wonder the price tag isn't even higher, considering the Trump Organization tacks on things like daily "resort fees" and $1,300 "furniture removal charges" to the bills taxpayers are footing,
The White House -- which should be fully separated from Trump's personal business ventures (as Trump promised to do shortly after being elected) -- is targeting journalists for digging into the Trump Organization and its federal "guests." It's not a jailing but it's a still a threat -- one that seems completely out of place in the Land of the Free where speaking about political issues is at the top of the list of things protected by the First Amendment.
It appears Trump regrets taking the top job in a nation that shields his worst enemies from government censorship and prosecution. But there's nothing preventing him from making them miserable. And when you're someone who appears indifferent to everything -- including bad optics -- why not compile a bunch of info White House officials can hate read whenever they feel "oppressed" by the people they serve.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, authoritarian, david farenthold, donald trump, dossiers, free speech, journalists, recep tayyip erdogan
Companies: washington post
"I have to say that, to me, President Erdoğan was very good"
Which, of course, is all that matters. The suffering of the man he's addressing is secondary to his own ego being stroked.
I wish I could say it's the dumbest thing he's said recently, but him claiming to have spoken to Jacob Blake's family pastor (to which the family responded "we don't have a pastor"), and talking in glowing terms about a man who just killed 2 people are only the tip of the things he's said this week alone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It probably wasn’t the dumbest thing he said that day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How far is he willing to go with his attempt at silencing critics? He has already claimed that several critics should be put in jail, for things he thinks are illegal.
Is this a police state? I guess that depends upon ones definition.
I hope there are not too many people out there that want to live in a police state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As far as his enablers in the three branches of the federal government will let him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I hope there are not too many people out there that want to live in a police state."
I'm afraid I have some bad news for you. There are many people out there actively rooting to do just that, under the delusion that they will be the oppressors when that happens. Hopefully, enough people will vote against them in November.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: how far
... guess you never heard of Barrack Obama who holds the modern Presidential record for arresting and spying upon journalists.
Abraham Lincoln holds the all time record for brutal mass suppression of newspapers, publishers, editors and reporters who opposed his war policies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: how far
Well, thanks for the history lesson even though it has nothing to do with my comment.
Providing rationalization of present activity via a review of history ... that's the way we have done it before ... does not cut the mustard. It is bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Exactly the same as previous administrations
The Clintons had the secret service stay in a home on the new property they purchased in New York. The amount that they charged the Secret Service, pays for not only the house the SS stay in, but the entire mortgage for the whole thing. They directly profit from having to have Secret Service around them so why can't any other president?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Exactly the same as previous administrations
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/landlords-of-misrule/
In short: No. you are wrong. Repeating a cool fun talking point you found on facebook or on your special safe forums wins you no point. You are either lying for perceived political points or you are letting yourself be used by others like a cheap plastic fork (useful for a moment, then discarded without a thought when you get it dirty)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Exactly the same as previous administrations
Unfortunately, quoting snopes is a rather ineffective way of confronting falsehood, especially when it is being spread by an Alt-right type (the type who most often, but not uniquely, spreads falsehoods about he Clintons).
The reason is that they have all sorts of conspiracy theories about snopes that allow them to ignore any fact-checking there. The origin of this prejudice is actually well-known and documented on several fact-checking sites (including at least one right-ish favourite). Snopes exposed a con man (and it was a man, so this is descriptive, not generic) who retaliated by a) passing himself off as a right-wing type, under assault by the "media" and b) making several bizarre, false and damaging claims about snopes. The right (especially those of an "alt" nature) ate it up and have since pretty consistently ignored or rejected any snopes fact checking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re referencing something that happened after Bill Clinton was no longer president; he wasn’t using the power of that office for personal financial gain.
You might want to get your shit straight on that story, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Exactly the same as previous administrations
That's your bar? "Well, I was told that guy was stealing, so I'll start robbing the place as well"?
No wonder your country's in such bad shape. Even if you were telling the truth (and it appears that you're not), you're happily engaged in a race to the bottom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Exactly the same as previous administrations
I mean, this is a pretty prevalent attitude throughout the country, unfortunately.
"If owning slaves was good enough for George Washington"....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
