The Supreme Court's Failure To Protect The Right To Assemble Has Led Directly To Violence Against Protesters
from the SCOTUS:-you-get-what-the-government-gives-you dept
It appears the Supreme Court is unwilling to address a another problem it created.
The first major problem created by the Court has been discussed here quite frequently. Qualified immunity was created by the Supreme Court in 1967 as a way to excuse rash decisions by law enforcement if undertaken in "good faith." Since then, it has only gotten worse. Fifteen years later, the Supreme Court added another factor: a violation of rights must be "clearly established" as a violation before a public servant can be held accountable for violating the right. Further decisions moved courts away from determining whether or not a rights violation took place, relying instead on steadily-decreasing precedent showing this violation was "clearly established."
The Supreme Court continues to dodge qualified immunity cases that might make it rethink the leeway it has granted to abusive cops. Plenty of people have taken note of this, including federal court judges.
But that's not the only way the general public is being screwed by SCOTUS. As Kia Rahnama points out for Politico, the right to freely assemble -- long-considered an integral part of the First Amendment -- continues to be narrowed by the nation's top court. As violence against demonstrators increases in response to ongoing protests over abusive policing (enabled by qualified immunity's mission creep), those participating in the violence feel pretty secure in the fact they'll never have to answer for the rights violations.
For more than 30 years, the Supreme Court has failed to take up a freedom-of-assembly case. As a result, this fundamental constitutional right is in sore need of an update, such as a ruling that would protect protesters from the unduly harsh police response that has become all too common as a response to demonstrations in recent years.
It's not that freedom of assembly is novel -- something newly-constructed by court rulings. It's been around since the creation of the Constitution. The founders recognized the fact a group of aligned people had more chance of effecting change than separate individuals. But, as Rahnama points out, the Supreme Court has not taken up a case involving freedom of assembly in more than fifty years, allowing this right to be subject to decisions more than century old that limited speech in favor of protecting companies from their employees.
The Supreme Court shirked this responsibility first by holding that the right to assembly did not protect anything like the right to protest in the streets, beginning with a formative ruling in 1886. At the time, labor unrest and revolt were widespread, and many state governments were passing laws aimed at preventing potential insurrections by workers’ organizations.
The court said that if groups of people wanted to seek redress for their grievances, they were welcome to form political groups or engage in lobbying. The right to protest went from "established" to "only in some cases."
It's not that the court doesn't recognize the chilling effect created by government actions taken against speech and speakers they don't care for. It does. But it has refused to apply this theory to excessive force and overbearing crowd control tactics that are far more violent than they need to be.
The courts’ failure to update Americans’ understanding of the freedom of assembly has given law enforcement free rein to deploy strategies that increasingly have the potential to deter future participation in protests. This is nowhere more evident than in the type of the cases that make their way to the courts. Whereas 10 years ago the courts had to decide whether NYPD’s use of mounted police that frequently stepped on protesters’ feet was objectionable (they decided that it was not), today they hear cases about armies of special forces equipped with riot gear, chemical weapons and other top-level military-grade weaponry. Every step of this transformation in policing crowds has been fueled by the courts’ refusal to rein in the proclivity for an increasingly stronger show of force.
The fewer cases the court is willing to hear, the less precedent there is preventing law enforcement from engaging in violence against protesters, whether it's the indiscriminate use of tear gas or the direct targeting of protesters with "non-lethal" munitions that still have the capability to seriously injure.
The court has spent years refusing to rein this in. The end result of its inactivity is being observed around the nation as protests are greeted with paramilitary shows of force. By the time the court gets around to addressing this, it will be too late for those on the receiving end of this violence. No right to be free from tear-gassing and rubber bullets will have been clearly established.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, protests, right to assemble, supreme court
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It works both ways. The protesters must not engage in violence either. Don't bring bricks or firebombs to a peaceful protest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do a few violent infiltrators from the right justify violence against all the protestors?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
We call that wishful thinking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We've had more than a century of protests. History has shown that the side that wields violence can dictate terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In America we're only allowed to carry weapons if they're firearms of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, I seem to recall a rather infamous “protest” against COVID restrictions where a bunch of people open carrying firearms stormed a state capitol with the intent to intimidate lawmakers. I assume nobody got arrested for that because no property got “hurt” in the process.
Another factor could be in play as well, but I can’t qwhite put my finger on what it might be… 🤔
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In how many businesses were burned down?
How many people were killed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes-or-no question: Do you have an issue with protesters (regardless of political affiliation/ideology) carrying firearms during protests on public property in cities that allow for open carry?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As long as they are obeying the law, sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Don't bring bricks or firebombs to a peaceful protest.
But what about their second amendment rights? Certainly a brick or firebomb could be considered "arms" inasmuch as an AK-47 could, no?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
'You're allowed to open carry an AK-47 but a brick is right out' does seem rather inconsistent, yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If protesters must use violence as a “last resort” defense of self or others, does that choice justify police brutality for those who make that choice?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
LOL. Hard to justify burning cars and buildings, regardless of the circumstance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which is why I’m not.
If protesters must use violence as a “last resort” defense of self or others, does that choice justify police brutality for those who make that choice?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
fuck that. no justice, no peace.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assembly
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As similarly asked above: Do a few violent infiltrators justify violence against all peaceful protestors?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The AC below beat me to it looks like, the response to their argument would be 'be careful of the standard you use lest it be turned against you'.
If a few violent protesters justifies violence against all of them then 'a few' violent cops would justify violence against them, making any such protests simply returning the favor and therefore justified, something i rather doubt they'd be fine with even if it's simply using their own argument against them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assem
So, cops should stop veing violent in large groups, yeah?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assem
Came here to post exactly the same thing. You can't have assembly protected if even one person in that crowd is being violent or destructive. That invalidates the whole assembly. If you can't trust everyone you are marching with, you are marching with the wrong people. The cities that are seeing the violence are perpetuating it by not charging those caught being violent. I can't wait until Martial Law is declared and the cities that are fomenting revolution have their autonomy taken away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they all are.
A position I'm sure you will absolutely stick to should someone decide to show up at rallies or protests that you agree with and decide to be violent, whether because that's just the kind of person they are or to sabotage the rally/protest itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they all
Absolutely. Violence is not justifiable, regardless of political affiliation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if the violence is in defense of self or others?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they
Yeah, that's kinda why people are pissed, in that for many, many years it has been considered absolutely justifiable so long as the one engaging in the violence had a badge.
Also that comment seems to be aimed at something other than what I said/responded to, so just to be clear as you are responded to my comment are you agreeing that if one person showed up at a Trump rally/protest and became violent, whether due to just being a thug or because they opposed the rally/protest and wanted to undermine it that would mean that everyone there becomes guilty by association?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What happens if you do trust everyone, but one of those people turns out to be an agitator — possibly even an undercover cop — who worked to expicitly gain your trust so they could join the protest without question and incite violence during said protest?
Oh, so cities like [checks notes] Lansing, Michigan, then? (And if you think carrying rifles into a state capitol isn’t “violent” only because nobody got shot, I hope you have no problem with peaceful protesters in “leftist” cities also carrying firearms during protests.)
So I guess that means you’ll want the military in cities like [checks notes] Redding, California, where, during a recent community meeting in regards to county-level COVID restrictions, someone literally warned government officials about a organized violent revolution:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a
And just how do protestors stop a person like you initiating violence when a protest is being held on public streets?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a
FTFY... Came here to post exactly the same thing. You can't have assembly protected if even one cop in that crowd is being violent or destructive. That cop the whole assembly of police/military/suppressive government. If you can't trust everyone you are copping with, you are copping with the wrong cops. The cities that are seeing the violence are perpetuating it by not charging those cops caught being violent. I can't wait until Martial Law is declared and the cities that are fomenting revolution have their cops turned loose on the unsuspecting public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a
If you can't trust everyone you are marching with, you are marching with the wrong people.
Boy, you should tell that one to the cops who frankly are the reason for the protests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them madder.'
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. - John F Kennedy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them madde
Those making peaceful revolution impossible are the morons stealing and breaking things claiming it is reparations. The silent majority is going to vote against your tactics, not for them. You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it. They don't embrace change and hope it works out in their favor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m
Can you blame them if they can be killed at will? The social contract is broken till that's fixed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'If you don't follow the rules then why should we?'
Exactly so. It's one thing to blame someone for breaking a contract that they are a part of and for not upholding their end of the bargain, that's an entirely reasonable response, but when they are doing so because the other side isn't upholding it's end of the bargain that's just returning the favor and not being a fool for continuing to honor a contract where you're the only one doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m
Oh absolutely, all those uppity n- I mean black people should have just kept politely asking police to pretty please stop murdering them for fun, I'm sure after just a few more decades of that not working the system would have been happy to start taking police brutality seriously.
Those making peaceful revolution impossible are the morons stealing and breaking things claiming it is reparations.
As opposed to the police and courts who claim that robbing and/or murdering people is fine because the victim had it coming or the cop managed to violate the victim's rights in a new fashion and therefore couldn't possibly have known what they did was wrong, making it crystal clear that the system has no interest in protecting the public and that if people want it to change they are going to have to demand it because politely asking isn't cutting it?
You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it
Which just shows that there are gullible fools of all ages who will trip over themselves to support anyone who claims that they have the solution, made all the 'funnier' in this case because Trump very much does not, and in fact his tactics so far have if anything merely fanned the flamed such that they are supporting someone actively making the problem worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Y’know, if you hadn’t said those four words, you might not have come off as a racist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m
You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it.
But I thought those old, silent-majority people have the second amendment to protect themselves.
Not so?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Peacefully != Peaceably
The constitution does not give the right to peacefully assemble. This is 100% wrong.
The first amendment says "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Peaceably means to not cause anyone distress.
Any time someone brings a weapon to a "peaceful" protest they have lost all first amendment protection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By that logic, any peaceful protest can be considered “not peaceable”. The whole point of protests is to cause some form of distress so a message will be heard. Stopping traffic (which annoys the hell out of people), offending people with certain language (like saying “Black Lives Matter” out loud), making lawmakers think about changing a law or backtracking on a decision (lest they lose the confidence of the people they serve and get voted out of office when the time comes) — all of that can be considered “distress” under the “right” interpretation of the word.
I hope, then, that you’ll support the arrest and incarceration of everyone who stormed the Michigan state capitol a few months back — y’know, the people who entered the capitol to protest COVID restrictions while openly carrying rifles in or near the presence of state lawmakers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Peacefully != Peaceably
like all the cops who show up armed and armored like storm troopers? Yeah, they are there to maintain the 'peace' or to get a 'piece' with their fancy military toys, that they don't get to use unless they make up an excuse...
Those mean protesters threw a half full water bottle at me... so I had to open up with 3 tear gas grenades and 3 rounds of 'pepper rounds'.... it was the only way I wouldn't fear for my safety...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Peacefully != Peaceably
Any time someone brings a weapon to a "peaceful" protest they have lost all first amendment protection.
Boy, you should tell that to those maskless covidiots in Michigan who showed up at the capitol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Protesting is the right of every American. So is peaceable assembly... when you're not violating the rights of anyone else. Acts of violence against persons or property are not anyone's right, protesting or not. You're known by the company you keep, not simply what you yourself do or don't do. If you're in a group with the stated intent to peacefully protest, and someone in that group initiates violence, then it's your responsibility to put a stop to that violence. Otherwise, you're a party to it (meaning you deserve what you get).
Some or even many of the recent "protests" were more than anything just attempts at mob rule by fascists (not a political term here--all mobs are fascist by nature). Every "SJW" is a fascist by nature. There's no excuse for SCOTUS and the police either... but, you know, two wrongs don't make a right.
SCOTUS broke our system of law enforcement, making some people above the law (specifically, those in law enforcement). Everyone who hates democracy and rule of law is very happy to go along with this. The majority of Americans are not happy with this, but only everyone getting out and voting--in every election--will fix it... even a little. Mob violence will never solve anything... not even a little bit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lots of the George Floyd protests were spontaneous for the first day or so. Who should be held responsible when a protest isn’t organized and violence breaks out — i.e., who should be considered the leader(s) of the protest and punished accordingly?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Confusing writing style
Can someone explain the paragraphs in italics? I find this style of writing disingenuous. Typically italics would be used for quotes, which would normally convey a third party showing agreement/disagreement with the point being made. I this article though I think they are just written by the author. They kind of start off as facts, but then just dive right back to the point he was previously making. Just write your article, you don't need to make it look like you are citing a source or quoting someone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The author of the article is quoting a Politico article, credited to Kia Rahnama, as a means of providing context for commentary on the overall topic (and the Politico article in particular). This is what Techdirt writers have done for as long as I’ve been reading this blog — which is a long damn while.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Child.
A child makes a mistake and kills a pet.
The parent thinks, Oops its a Mistake.
It slowly happens randomly, again and again.
The Parent thinks, its just a phaze, it will go away, the child will change.
If you dont take the time to EXPRESS to the child whats right/wrong, it will be harder to correct the problem. If you dont see what THEY have done in the past, they will think they can get away with it, over and over. So all the dead fish, the cat, the dog, the parrot.. Will thank you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply