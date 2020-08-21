The Supreme Court's Failure To Protect The Right To Assemble Has Led Directly To Violence Against Protesters

Washington Court Says First Amendment Protects Teen's Emoji-Laden Rant About Her Mother
 

Fri, Aug 21st 2020 9:33am Tim Cushing

It appears the Supreme Court is unwilling to address a another problem it created.

The first major problem created by the Court has been discussed here quite frequently. Qualified immunity was created by the Supreme Court in 1967 as a way to excuse rash decisions by law enforcement if undertaken in "good faith." Since then, it has only gotten worse. Fifteen years later, the Supreme Court added another factor: a violation of rights must be "clearly established" as a violation before a public servant can be held accountable for violating the right. Further decisions moved courts away from determining whether or not a rights violation took place, relying instead on steadily-decreasing precedent showing this violation was "clearly established."

The Supreme Court continues to dodge qualified immunity cases that might make it rethink the leeway it has granted to abusive cops. Plenty of people have taken note of this, including federal court judges.

But that's not the only way the general public is being screwed by SCOTUS. As Kia Rahnama points out for Politico, the right to freely assemble -- long-considered an integral part of the First Amendment -- continues to be narrowed by the nation's top court. As violence against demonstrators increases in response to ongoing protests over abusive policing (enabled by qualified immunity's mission creep), those participating in the violence feel pretty secure in the fact they'll never have to answer for the rights violations.

For more than 30 years, the Supreme Court has failed to take up a freedom-of-assembly case. As a result, this fundamental constitutional right is in sore need of an update, such as a ruling that would protect protesters from the unduly harsh police response that has become all too common as a response to demonstrations in recent years.

It's not that freedom of assembly is novel -- something newly-constructed by court rulings. It's been around since the creation of the Constitution. The founders recognized the fact a group of aligned people had more chance of effecting change than separate individuals. But, as Rahnama points out, the Supreme Court has not taken up a case involving freedom of assembly in more than fifty years, allowing this right to be subject to decisions more than century old that limited speech in favor of protecting companies from their employees.

The Supreme Court shirked this responsibility first by holding that the right to assembly did not protect anything like the right to protest in the streets, beginning with a formative ruling in 1886. At the time, labor unrest and revolt were widespread, and many state governments were passing laws aimed at preventing potential insurrections by workers’ organizations.

The court said that if groups of people wanted to seek redress for their grievances, they were welcome to form political groups or engage in lobbying. The right to protest went from "established" to "only in some cases."

It's not that the court doesn't recognize the chilling effect created by government actions taken against speech and speakers they don't care for. It does. But it has refused to apply this theory to excessive force and overbearing crowd control tactics that are far more violent than they need to be.

The courts’ failure to update Americans’ understanding of the freedom of assembly has given law enforcement free rein to deploy strategies that increasingly have the potential to deter future participation in protests. This is nowhere more evident than in the type of the cases that make their way to the courts. Whereas 10 years ago the courts had to decide whether NYPD’s use of mounted police that frequently stepped on protesters’ feet was objectionable (they decided that it was not), today they hear cases about armies of special forces equipped with riot gear, chemical weapons and other top-level military-grade weaponry. Every step of this transformation in policing crowds has been fueled by the courts’ refusal to rein in the proclivity for an increasingly stronger show of force.

The fewer cases the court is willing to hear, the less precedent there is preventing law enforcement from engaging in violence against protesters, whether it's the indiscriminate use of tear gas or the direct targeting of protesters with "non-lethal" munitions that still have the capability to seriously injure.

The court has spent years refusing to rein this in. The end result of its inactivity is being observed around the nation as protests are greeted with paramilitary shows of force. By the time the court gets around to addressing this, it will be too late for those on the receiving end of this violence. No right to be free from tear-gassing and rubber bullets will have been clearly established.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:07am

    It works both ways. The protesters must not engage in violence either. Don't bring bricks or firebombs to a peaceful protest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:21am

      Re:

      Do a few violent infiltrators from the right justify violence against all the protestors?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:23am

      Re:

      We've had more than a century of protests. History has shown that the side that wields violence can dictate terms.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:27am

      Re:

      In America we're only allowed to carry weapons if they're firearms of course.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:32am

        Yeah, I seem to recall a rather infamous “protest” against COVID restrictions where a bunch of people open carrying firearms stormed a state capitol with the intent to intimidate lawmakers. I assume nobody got arrested for that because no property got “hurt” in the process.

        Another factor could be in play as well, but I can’t qwhite put my finger on what it might be… 🤔

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:28am

      The protesters must not engage in violence either.

      If protesters must use violence as a “last resort” defense of self or others, does that choice justify police brutality for those who make that choice?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:24pm

        Re:

        LOL. Hard to justify burning cars and buildings, regardless of the circumstance.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:28pm

          Which is why I’m not.

          If protesters must use violence as a “last resort” defense of self or others, does that choice justify police brutality for those who make that choice?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      sumquy, 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:08pm

      Re:

      fuck that. no justice, no peace.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nathan Harding, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:09am

    Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assembly

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:25am

      As similarly asked above: Do a few violent infiltrators justify violence against all peaceful protestors?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:30am

        Re:

        The AC below beat me to it looks like, the response to their argument would be 'be careful of the standard you use lest it be turned against you'.

        If a few violent protesters justifies violence against all of them then 'a few' violent cops would justify violence against them, making any such protests simply returning the favor and therefore justified, something i rather doubt they'd be fine with even if it's simply using their own argument against them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:26am

      Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assem

      So, cops should stop veing violent in large groups, yeah?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:31am

      Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully assem

      Came here to post exactly the same thing. You can't have assembly protected if even one person in that crowd is being violent or destructive. That invalidates the whole assembly. If you can't trust everyone you are marching with, you are marching with the wrong people. The cities that are seeing the violence are perpetuating it by not charging those caught being violent. I can't wait until Martial Law is declared and the cities that are fomenting revolution have their autonomy taken away.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:35am

        'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they all are.

        A position I'm sure you will absolutely stick to should someone decide to show up at rallies or protests that you agree with and decide to be violent, whether because that's just the kind of person they are or to sabotage the rally/protest itself.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:25pm

          Re: 'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they all

          Absolutely. Violence is not justifiable, regardless of political affiliation.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:52pm

            Violence is not justifiable

            Even if the violence is in defense of self or others?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 1:21pm

            Re: Re: 'No no, one person in Trump's rally was violent so they

            Yeah, that's kinda why people are pissed, in that for many, many years it has been considered absolutely justifiable so long as the one engaging in the violence had a badge.

            Also that comment seems to be aimed at something other than what I said/responded to, so just to be clear as you are responded to my comment are you agreeing that if one person showed up at a Trump rally/protest and became violent, whether due to just being a thug or because they opposed the rally/protest and wanted to undermine it that would mean that everyone there becomes guilty by association?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:48am

        If you can't trust everyone you are marching with, you are marching with the wrong people.

        What happens if you do trust everyone, but one of those people turns out to be an agitator — possibly even an undercover cop — who worked to expicitly gain your trust so they could join the protest without question and incite violence during said protest?

        The cities that are seeing the violence are perpetuating it by not charging those caught being violent.

        Oh, so cities like [checks notes] Lansing, Michigan, then? (And if you think carrying rifles into a state capitol isn’t “violent” only because nobody got shot, I hope you have no problem with peaceful protesters in “leftist” cities also carrying firearms during protests.)

        I can't wait until Martial Law is declared and the cities that are fomenting revolution have their autonomy taken away.

        So I guess that means you’ll want the military in cities like [checks notes] Redding, California, where, during a recent community meeting in regards to county-level COVID restrictions, someone literally warned government officials about a organized violent revolution:

        Right now, we’re being peaceful, and you better be happy that we’re good citizens, that we’re peaceful citizens, but it’s not going to be peaceful much longer, OK? And this isn’t a threat, I’m not a criminal, but I’m telling you: Good citizens are going to turn into concerned and revolutionary citizens real soon, and nobody else is going to say that. I’m probably the only person who has the balls to say what I’m saying right now. And we’re building, we’re organizing, and we’ll work with law enforcement or without law enforcement, but you won’t stop us when the time comes, because our families are starving. This is a warning for what’s coming. It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. It’s not going to be rah-rah, it’s not going to be speeches, it’s not going to be gathering outside saying the Pledge of allegiance. It’s not going to be waving flags. It’s gonna be real. When you see the things I’ve seen — I went to war for this country. I’ve seen the ugliest, dirtiest part of humanity. I’ve been in combat, and I never want to go back again, but I’m telling you what, I will to save this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen, and there’s a million people like me, and you won’t stop us.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 11:01am

        Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a

        You can't have assembly protected if even one person in that crowd is being violent or destructive.

        And just how do protestors stop a person like you initiating violence when a protest is being held on public streets?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 11:52am

        Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a

        FTFY... Came here to post exactly the same thing. You can't have assembly protected if even one cop in that crowd is being violent or destructive. That cop the whole assembly of police/military/suppressive government. If you can't trust everyone you are copping with, you are copping with the wrong cops. The cities that are seeing the violence are perpetuating it by not charging those cops caught being violent. I can't wait until Martial Law is declared and the cities that are fomenting revolution have their cops turned loose on the unsuspecting public.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 1:19pm

        Re: Re: Not the right to assemble, its the right to peacefully a

        If you can't trust everyone you are marching with, you are marching with the wrong people.

        Boy, you should tell that one to the cops who frankly are the reason for the protests.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:32am

    'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them madder.'

    Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. - John F Kennedy

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:34am

      Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them madde

      Those making peaceful revolution impossible are the morons stealing and breaking things claiming it is reparations. The silent majority is going to vote against your tactics, not for them. You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it. They don't embrace change and hope it works out in their favor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:43am

        Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m

        Can you blame them if they can be killed at will? The social contract is broken till that's fixed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:58am

          'If you don't follow the rules then why should we?'

          Exactly so. It's one thing to blame someone for breaking a contract that they are a part of and for not upholding their end of the bargain, that's an entirely reasonable response, but when they are doing so because the other side isn't upholding it's end of the bargain that's just returning the favor and not being a fool for continuing to honor a contract where you're the only one doing so.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:47am

        Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m

        Oh absolutely, all those uppity n- I mean black people should have just kept politely asking police to pretty please stop murdering them for fun, I'm sure after just a few more decades of that not working the system would have been happy to start taking police brutality seriously.

        Those making peaceful revolution impossible are the morons stealing and breaking things claiming it is reparations.

        As opposed to the police and courts who claim that robbing and/or murdering people is fine because the victim had it coming or the cop managed to violate the victim's rights in a new fashion and therefore couldn't possibly have known what they did was wrong, making it crystal clear that the system has no interest in protecting the public and that if people want it to change they are going to have to demand it because politely asking isn't cutting it?

        You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it

        Which just shows that there are gullible fools of all ages who will trip over themselves to support anyone who claims that they have the solution, made all the 'funnier' in this case because Trump very much does not, and in fact his tactics so far have if anything merely fanned the flamed such that they are supporting someone actively making the problem worse.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 10:51am

        claiming it is reparations

        Y’know, if you hadn’t said those four words, you might not have come off as a racist.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 1:21pm

        Re: Re: 'I don't get it, we ignored them and it just made them m

        You scare old people and they vote for the person already in office who says they will take care of it.

        But I thought those old, silent-majority people have the second amendment to protect themselves.

        Not so?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 11:01am

    Peacefully != Peaceably

    The constitution does not give the right to peacefully assemble. This is 100% wrong.

    The first amendment says "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

    Peaceably means to not cause anyone distress.

    Any time someone brings a weapon to a "peaceful" protest they have lost all first amendment protection.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 11:07am

      Peaceably means to not cause anyone distress.

      By that logic, any peaceful protest can be considered “not peaceable”. The whole point of protests is to cause some form of distress so a message will be heard. Stopping traffic (which annoys the hell out of people), offending people with certain language (like saying “Black Lives Matter” out loud), making lawmakers think about changing a law or backtracking on a decision (lest they lose the confidence of the people they serve and get voted out of office when the time comes) — all of that can be considered “distress” under the “right” interpretation of the word.

      Any time someone brings a weapon to a "peaceful" protest they have lost all first amendment protection.

      I hope, then, that you’ll support the arrest and incarceration of everyone who stormed the Michigan state capitol a few months back — y’know, the people who entered the capitol to protest COVID restrictions while openly carrying rifles in or near the presence of state lawmakers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 11:56am

      Re: Peacefully != Peaceably

      like all the cops who show up armed and armored like storm troopers? Yeah, they are there to maintain the 'peace' or to get a 'piece' with their fancy military toys, that they don't get to use unless they make up an excuse...

      Those mean protesters threw a half full water bottle at me... so I had to open up with 3 tear gas grenades and 3 rounds of 'pepper rounds'.... it was the only way I wouldn't fear for my safety...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 1:22pm

      Re: Peacefully != Peaceably

      Any time someone brings a weapon to a "peaceful" protest they have lost all first amendment protection.

      Boy, you should tell that to those maskless covidiots in Michigan who showed up at the capitol.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:01pm

    Protesting is the right of every American. So is peaceable assembly... when you're not violating the rights of anyone else. Acts of violence against persons or property are not anyone's right, protesting or not. You're known by the company you keep, not simply what you yourself do or don't do. If you're in a group with the stated intent to peacefully protest, and someone in that group initiates violence, then it's your responsibility to put a stop to that violence. Otherwise, you're a party to it (meaning you deserve what you get).

    Some or even many of the recent "protests" were more than anything just attempts at mob rule by fascists (not a political term here--all mobs are fascist by nature). Every "SJW" is a fascist by nature. There's no excuse for SCOTUS and the police either... but, you know, two wrongs don't make a right.

    SCOTUS broke our system of law enforcement, making some people above the law (specifically, those in law enforcement). Everyone who hates democracy and rule of law is very happy to go along with this. The majority of Americans are not happy with this, but only everyone getting out and voting--in every election--will fix it... even a little. Mob violence will never solve anything... not even a little bit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:08pm

      Lots of the George Floyd protests were spontaneous for the first day or so. Who should be held responsible when a protest isn’t organized and violence breaks out — i.e., who should be considered the leader(s) of the protest and punished accordingly?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:44pm

    Confusing writing style

    Can someone explain the paragraphs in italics? I find this style of writing disingenuous. Typically italics would be used for quotes, which would normally convey a third party showing agreement/disagreement with the point being made. I this article though I think they are just written by the author. They kind of start off as facts, but then just dive right back to the point he was previously making. Just write your article, you don't need to make it look like you are citing a source or quoting someone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 12:52pm

      Can someone explain the paragraphs in italics?

      The author of the article is quoting a Politico article, credited to Kia Rahnama, as a means of providing context for commentary on the overall topic (and the Politico article in particular). This is what Techdirt writers have done for as long as I’ve been reading this blog — which is a long damn while.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 21 Aug 2020 @ 1:33pm

    A Child.

    A child makes a mistake and kills a pet.
    The parent thinks, Oops its a Mistake.
    It slowly happens randomly, again and again.
    The Parent thinks, its just a phaze, it will go away, the child will change.
    If you dont take the time to EXPRESS to the child whats right/wrong, it will be harder to correct the problem. If you dont see what THEY have done in the past, they will think they can get away with it, over and over. So all the dead fish, the cat, the dog, the parrot.. Will thank you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


