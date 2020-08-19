If Oracle Buys TikTok, Would It Suddenly Change Its Tune On Section 230?

Indiana Cities File Doomed Lawsuit Against Disney, Netflix, Demand 5% of Gross Revenues
Legal Issues

from the seems-like-an-important-question dept

Wed, Aug 19th 2020 9:36amMike Masnick

Late Monday, it came out that Oracle is one of the potential American acquirers of TikTok from the Chinese company ByteDance, after President Trump ordered Bytedance sell TikTok out of spite. Microsoft has been the most talked about potential purchaser, though there were also rumors of a potential bid by Twitter.

The Oracle rumor strikes many as particularly bizarre, for good reason. Oracle is pretty much an enterprise-only focused company. However, if it has one strength it is in buying up companies and integrating them into its cashflow generation machine. I'm still not sure I see the synergies here, but perhaps Larry Ellison is finally realizing that Oracle is the opposite of cool in Silicon Valley.

However, the thing that struck me most about all of this is that Oracle is one of the main companies behind the plot to undermine Section 230. Oracle has been a funder of a weird group of anti-Section 230 activists, and has been involved in multiple anti-Section 230 crusades. And, as we've pointed out in the past, it seems pretty clear why: Oracle has always been incredibly (to a petty level) jealous of Google and Facebook's success -- and seems to see Section 230 reform as a weapon it can use to attack those companies without harming itself, since Oracle doesn't really host much user generated content.

Of course, that would change if Oracle actually ended up buying TikTok. Suddenly, it would have a massive platform full of user generated content, and it would be fascinating to watch if Oracle changes its tune on 230 (or calls off its attack dogs who keep misrepresenting 230). That would certainly be interesting. Of course, the general rumor is that Oracle is really just doing this to drive up the price for Microsoft (who Oracle is losing to in the fight for "cloud" supremacy), but President Trump has given his blessing for an Oracle/TikTok deal, which isn't too surprising, given that Oracle's top execs have been sucking up to Trump and praising him since he was elected.

Filed Under: china, section 230, user generated content
Companies: bytedance, microsoft, oracle, tiktok

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ysth (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 9:46am

    change Is to It in title?

    I'm guessing

    If Oracle Buys TikTok, Would Is Suddenly Change Its Tune On Section 230?

    is supposed to be

    If Oracle Buys TikTok, Would It Suddenly Change Its Tune On Section 230?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 9:59am

    If Oracle buys TikTok, they're more likely to claim everyone violated their intellectual property and file lawsuits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Aug 2020 @ 10:01am

    "...perhaps Larry Ellison is finally realizing that Oracle is the opposite of cool in Silicon Valley."

    That's a pretty sick burn Larry, yer gonna need some water!

    Perhaps the kids will help you out Larry.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 10:03am

    Oracle's offering its own products that use Amazon's S3 API, while still pushing their scam lawsuit against Gooogle replicating the Java API for Android.

    Don't expect any sudden self-awareness from them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 10:06am

    Oracle isn't buying TikTok

    Oracle is not buying TikTok.

    Oracle is simply bidding up the game to make MS pay more*.

    Watch it play out and enjoy. Popcorn all around.

    E

    • This has nothing to do with LE's core business plan. It's just LE playing F-F -- something he enjoys greatly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 10:50am

      Re: Oracle isn't buying TikTok

      That actually raises an interesting question, that of 'what happens if MS decides not to play along, waits for Oracle to make a bid and then lets them have it'? If Oracle are just bidding to raise the price and screw over MS then it seems to me at least that they are leaving themselves wide open to having their bluff called.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ehud Gavron (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 11:57am

        Re: Re: Oracle isn't buying TikTok

        M&A isn't really a bidding process in the sense of eBay. It's a bidding process to get to the contract phase. Oracle can always say "Glad you liked our price. Sorry MS got cold feet. We don't like the financials [or the political pressure, or the stupid name, or whatever] so we're out.

        If M&A operated on a "best and final and if we accept your bid you're stuck with us" that would be at best funny, but disadvantageous to the seller... because of the amount of carve-outs and conditions the buyer often insists on, let alone the structure of the deal... which lawyers on both sides work on.

        Not a bad thought tho. eBay for M&A of businesses! I'll bite (as a buyer).

        E

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Federico (profile), 19 Aug 2020 @ 11:25am

    One strength

    However, if it has one strength it is in buying up companies and integrating them into its cashflow generation machine.

    Really? Recently I've only heard of billions spent for nothing.

    Six acquisitions reportedly totaling at least $3 billion since 2014 helped make the database company a big name in the field of advertising software. [...] Investment bank Stifel Nicolaus & Co. estimates that Data Cloud delivered only about $500 million of Oracle’s $40 billion in sales last year.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-06/oracle-didn-t-see-the-data-reckoning-coming

    Te ams that had worked on an older version of Oracle’s infrastructure cloud and employees who came to the company through cloud acquisitions were also affected by the effort to trim expenses and boost profit margin in the face of criticism about stagnant sales growth.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-09/oracle-is-no-longer-dreaming-of-cloud-do minance

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


