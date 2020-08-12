Paulding County High School Un-Suspends Student But Can't Un-Infect Students Who Got COVID-19
Well, that didn't take long. We had just been discussing how the Paulding County School District had suspended a student for taking a photo of packed hallways filled with kids not wearing masks on the first day back to school a week or so ago. While the school mumbled something about the suspension being for using a phone without permission at school, the school also said the quiet part out loud over the intercom when it informed students that any social media activity that made the school look bad would result in "consequences." In case it wasn't already clear, that is blatantly unconstitutional, violating the students' First Amendment rights.
In the least shocking news ever, the district has since reversed that suspension.
A Georgia high school has reversed course and lifted the suspension of two students who were punished after posting photos of the school's packed hallways when classes resumed earlier this week. North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, faced national criticism over the viral photos showing students shoulder-to-shoulder, with fewer than half wearing masks.
"This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension," she wrote.
"To be 100% clear, I can go back to school on Monday. I couldn't have done this without all the support, thank you."
It appears that someone taught school administrators how the country's governing document works and caused them to run as fast as they could from the original decision to suspend anyone over free speech. Now, onto that bit about being able to go back to school on Monday. The problem with that is shortly after those controversial pictures were taken, a whole bunch of kids at the school got COVID-19. Again, this is not surprising.
Just days after a photo of crowded hallways at North Paulding High School went viral, parents were informed Saturday of nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the school.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr got a copy of the letter. Principal Gabe Carmona wrote that six students and three staff members who were in school last week have since reported positive tests for COVID-19.
And, as a result, North Paulding High School has fully shut down due to the spike in cases.
So, to recap, Paulding County suspended a student for essentially showing the world why she was fearful of attending her own school, due to state and local officials being absolutely callous with student safety, then unsuspended her, and are now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff. Hannah Watters, one of the students initially suspended for the photos, probably doesn't feel all that much vindication, however, so busy is she dealing with threats she's getting.
Watters said she's faced threats since she and another student shared pictures that captured national attention showing students shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowded hallway, many without masks.
"I know I'm doing the right thing and it's not going to stop them from doing it, but it is concerning, especially since it's a lot of the people that I go to school with," she said. "People I've known for years now that are threatening me now.'"
If one were trying to advertise to the public why they should not want to move their family to Paulding County, I can't imagine any agency coming up with anything better than precisely what has occurred there in this story.
'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
Watters said she's faced threats since she and another student shared pictures that captured national attention showing students shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowded hallway, many without masks.
Oh bloody hell... I had originally thought and wrote out a comment about how those sending threats are likely doing so because they were pissed that someone dared question authority, but checking out the source link it is so much more pathetic, as the threats are apparently coming from teens so self-centered, stupid and sociopathic that they are pissed that someone alerted the public about an insanely dangerous situation because it might impact their ability to graduate.
When asked about the threats, Watters said they're mostly coming from high school seniors who think she's trying to disrupt their final year.
"Some of things are like, "We're gonna jump every girl named Hannah in the tenth grade' or 'Hannah is gonna have rough day in school on Monday,'" she told CNN. "Someone even said, 'I know where this girl lives' because he lives in my neighborhood.'"
I guess 'who cares if you die so long as I get what I want' is a mindset that a number of the teens in that school share with those in the government.
Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
Is it that teens are as mindless as Government, or the other way around?
In theory, people in Government have achieved sufficient life experience to know about and practice reason, though as we all know ideology sometimes (often?) gets in the way of reason. High school students don't have those same resources, though in their minds, ideology (me, me, me, me) is still in play.
Re: Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
Reason? Reason? If you're going to insist that people around this school practice reason, you're going to throw off the curve!
Re: Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
The problem with reason is that people reason their way through layers of constructed bullshit instead of what really matters, as it is so overwhelmingly more important that it overshadows immutable underlying reality.
Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
There are also plenty of anti-mask covidiot citizens out there, so it's not just teenagers and government officials.
Re: Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
There are also plenty of anti-mask covidiot citizens out there
Or as I've heard them named, 'maskholes'.
Re: 'Who cares if people die, I need to graduate!'
While ignoring that Covid19 may also impact their ability to graduate, to live a full life or even live.
Well, some of the people threatening her have cause to be upset, although not to threaten. After all, through no fault of their own, video of them walking down a COVID-infested hallway has now been shared with the world, while they were under the understanding that videography and photography, unless officially sanctioned, was banned on school property.
I know I'd be upset if my kids were first required to attend school, and then a picture of them doing so in a sanctioned but unsafe manner was plastered all over the Internet.
I bet that kid wearing the mask wasn't one of those threatening her.
Re:
Why aren't you more mad at the officious jackholes who ordered them to school in an unsafe manner?
Which is 1st Amendment protected activity, whether the schools like it or not.
Re:
I would be more concerned with the administration's indoctrination than the disregard for unconstitutional rules shown by students.
Re:
Yeah, if there's one thing all teens hate it's having pictures of themselves online. /s
Re:
Yeah i'm sure all of them "understood" there wouldn't be photography in schools, and none of them do it themselves. But just the whistleblowers, those are the ones causing a problem.
The principal made the school look bad so I assume they will be suspended.
C.O.V.I.D.
Carriers Of Viruses In Denial
