Scientists Forced To Change Names Of Human Genes Because Of Microsoft's Failure To Patch Excel
Six years ago, Techdirt wrote about a curious issue with Microsoft's Excel. A default date conversion feature was altering the names of genes, because they looked like dates. For example, the tumor suppressor gene DEC1 (Deleted in Esophageal Cancer 1) was being converted to "1-DEC". Hardly a widespread problem, you might think. Not so: research in 2016 found that nearly 20% of 3500 papers taken from leading genomic journals contained gene lists that had been corrupted by Excel's re-interpretation of names as dates. Although there don't seem to be any instances where this led to serious errors, there is a natural concern that it could distort research results. The good news is this problem has now been fixed. The rather surprising news is that it wasn't Microsoft that fixed it, even though Excel was at fault. As an article in The Verge reports:
Help has arrived, though, in the form of the scientific body in charge of standardizing the names of genes, the HUGO Gene Nomenclature Committee, or HGNC. This week, the HGNC published new guidelines for gene naming, including for "symbols that affect data handling and retrieval." From now on, they say, human genes and the proteins they expressed will be named with one eye on Excel's auto-formatting. That means the symbol MARCH1 has now become MARCHF1, while SEPT1 has become SEPTIN1, and so on. A record of old symbols and names will be stored by HGNC to avoid confusion in the future.
So far, 27 genes have been re-named in this way. Modifying gene names in itself is not unheard of. The Verge article notes that, in the past, names that made sense to experts, but which might alarm or offend lay people, are also changed from time to time:
"We always have to imagine a clinician having to explain to a parent that their child has a mutation in a particular gene,” says [Elspeth Bruford, the coordinator of HGNC]. "For example, HECA [a cancer-related human gene] used to have the gene name 'headcase homolog (Drosophila),' named after the equivalent gene in fruit fly, but we changed it to 'hdc homolog, cell cycle regulator' to avoid potential offense."
It is nice to know that we won't need to worry about serious problems flowing from Excel's habit of automatically re-naming cell entries. But it's rather troubling that Microsoft doesn't seem to have thought the problem worthy of its attention or a fix, despite it being known for at least six years. It shows once again how people are being forced to adapt to the software they use, rather than the other way around. Or, as Lawrence Lessig famously wrote: "code is law"·
Format
Of course they could just highlight the column or row in question, and pick format cell, and choose plain text.
Re: Format
From what I understand, that may not work in all cases.
Depending on how the document is saved, that data may not be preserved. So if somebody else open up that document on another computer, it would change the names to dates before anybody could adjust the column... and changing the column type after the fact won't change the data back.
Re: Re: Format
This as well. If it converts to date it's actually saving as a number.
Re: Format
When you have large data sets this may be quite annoying. It should be the other way around, if you want Excel to treat stuff as dates then you tell it and it converts things otherwise it should treat cells with numbers as plain numbers and cells with text as text.
Re: Format
Except that Excel will drop that choice whenever possible.
I am an accountant. I use .csv files to upload large transactions into my accounting software, and requires very specific formatting to acomplish.
Notably I need to not use the 'date' format in excel which stores the date as a number instead of the actual mm/dd/yy formatting, and I needed leading zeros without any puncutation in one column.
If I used plain text and saved my CSV file, excel would helpfully save space by removing very critical leading zeros. If I loaded the file, it would strip the dates out of the file and force them into date format. It fought me. I have since switched to Libre office which gives me the option to set formatting before i load a file, and will accept leading zeros being saved to CSV format.
Its an issue with any data set saved as a CSV or other file type that doesn't carry format. Its most critical with large data sets that benefit in size from a lack of formatting. Excel auto format on load kills many of its best uses for me. Just formatting the sheet once doesn't help plain data files like CSV when excel gets its hands on it. All it takes is one intern opening the file and autosave catching the changes for you to lose lots of data.
Its a toggle, Microsoft. a free software company has better CSV auto-format code then you. Get it together.
Re: Format
You've clearly never worked a day of data analytics in your life.
Microsoft: Where do we want you to go Today?
I think it's worthwhile to ask what percentage of users type in "SEPT1" and expect it to be interpreted as a date versus the percentage who type it in and don't. I don't know if there's data for that, but I would expect the majority of people typing "SEPT1" to mean September 1st. In which case no, I don't think the correct solution is for Microsoft to modify Excel's behavior in a way that's unexpected and inconvenient for a larger number of users for the sake of a smaller minority, I think it's for the smaller minority to learn how to change the default settings in Excel.
Re: what percentage of users
This.
It's hardly Microsoft's fault that geneticists chose names that look like dates.
When you decide what to call things, choose wisely.
Microsoft isn't my favorite firm, but this is hardly their fault.
Re: Re: what percentage of users
It's Microsoft's fault their application mangles data in the course of trying to think for you.
Re: Re: what percentage of users
Microsoft should make this behaviour turn on and off-able. (And store that state in the spreadsheet, not just the options of the installation)
Then those that need the stability of their data to be maintain can get that behaviour, and those who like the convenience of using the most widely use spreadsheet application in the world can have it hold their hand for them.
Re: Re: Re: what percentage of users
Which is a trap, because they end up being limited by what the hand holding allows, rather than learning to get to where they want to be.
Re:
No, but the correct solution is for Microsoft to incorporate persistence in the .xls file format for retaining preferences set during document creation. If you designated a column as plaintext when creating the spreadsheet, it should REMAIN plaintext when opened on other systems by your coworkers.
Open Source
They should have gone with LibreOffice.
