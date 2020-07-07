Pompeo Says US May Ban TikTok; It's Not Clear That It Can
New day, new nonsense. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did his Pompeo thing and went on Fox News saying that the US is looking at banning apps from China in the US, with a focus on TikTok, the incredibly popular social media app that is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance:
The United States is "looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.
Pompeo suggested the possible move during an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, adding that "we're taking this very seriously."
Pompeo was asked by Ingraham whether the United States should be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, "especially TikTok."
"With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura," he said. "I don't want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it's something we're looking at."
It's difficult to know where to start on this, but let's at least start by admitting that TikTok has some sketchy issues. We've talked about how its content moderation practices may be driven from Beijing's moral stance (despite denials) and there were recent claims from someone associated with anonymous claiming to have reverse engineered TikTok, saying that it's a security disaster (it's not at all clear how accurate that is). At the same time, India just banned TikTok and other Chinese apps over security fears.
So there may be some legitimate concerns here, though a lot of that is based on innuendo and rumor rather than concrete evidence. And, again, we've seen this game before. The US spent years spreading security panic about Chinese networking equipment from companies like Huawei and ZTE, without ever actually proving any problems with the hardware (in fact, a massive US government investigation turned up nothing).
But, as we've noted, it's often been difficult to tell where the complaints against Chinese networking hardware end, and where the lobbying from American telco equipment firms like Cisco begin, as there appears to be substantial overlap. There's no evidence to say that's true with this new story of an app ban, but it should be noted that Mark Zuckerberg is clearly very, very worried about TikTok, so the US banning the company that seems to be a favorite of the younger generation certainly wouldn't be protested very much by Facebook.
That said, there are real legal questions about whether or not the US even could ban TikTok in the US. Under what law would they do so? While owned by ByteDance in China, TikTok has spent the last few years separating TikTok's business from ByteDance, hiring a ton of people in the US and insisting that data from TikTok users is kept in the US (or Singapore) and not in China. ByteDance has also considered selling off TikTok to avoid these concerns.
So it seems incredibly likely that any effort to bar TikTok would raise a whole bunch of legal concerns -- starting with a basic 1st Amendment concern. The US government can't just say "you can't use that social media app." That may be how things work in China or India, but not in the US. And, of course, it would likely set off a chain reaction elsewhere as well. China already bans most major US apps and services, but we're still dealing with a pointless trade war that would only be exacerbated by such a move.
There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about TikTok, it's connections to China, and the security of the app. But none of that means that the US government has the right to just ban it. While Trump may want to pretend he's a dictator, and Pompeo may want to pretend he works for a dictator, that's not how any of this works.
Technically, Pompeo can say those words. Whether he (and the rest of the federal government) can enforce that dictate, on the other hand…
Re:
Oh they could enforce it alright.. Have ICE seize the domains, while cops raid the US offices in body armor and at gunpoint a la Kim Dotcom and Mega. That would give them a few years while TikTok fights it in court. Even if the government eventually loses the court case, the harm to TikTok would have already been done.
I'm looking into banning the Federal government, it's anti-constitutional!
Ah Comrade Mike, reliable defender of sketchy Chinese apps, Russian influence campaigns, and unaccountable Silicon Valley billionaires. Good to see ya' buddy, how's the ol' bank account holding up?
Re:
well,
Arnt we free to make any gov. we want, based ont he ideals of the people in it??
The Rich have been doing a VERY good job, domesticating us..Why not Heard up and Push back, get a bit more BULL in your spine, and FIX things.
What the heck happened to this website? It's full of Marxist brainwashing now.
Neither “Marxist” nor “socialist” mean “every political policy and political opinion that I don’t like”. If you can’t make an argument with those words that uses their actual meanings, don’t use the words at all.
Re:
Welcome to the facts optional 2020's. It's easier to generate FUD if all the meanings are very blurred and no actual facts presented, just grumblings about vague fears and conflated ideas.
Re: Re:
It started looooong before the 2020s, but yeah it seems to ramp up in certain periods.
Re:
well,
OPINIONS ARE OPINIONS, and it seems you have one also..
Except, do you know what Marxism is?
Is it better them Fascism?
Capitalism?
Throw words around that you dont understand, and you might get bit.
Better than that:
In the U.S., the president can order a drone strike on you if you don't remove the app from your phone. That's sort of the legal standard established under Obama, and if you think that Trump would balk at availing himself of it (even though he will try to abolish any actual progress Obama was responsible for), you are sadly mistaken.
“But would they” is the question, though. Would the act of bombing someone for using TikTok outweigh the public relations nightmare for carrying out that act?
Re:
To this government? Oh, hell yes.
Re:
You would have thought the public relations nightmare of bombing weddings or the PR nightmare of having a deliberate 'second strike' (where you deliberately wait around until first responders come to deal with your first strike and then launch a second at them) would have been enough to do something.
It didn't. They just reclassified all BSP males between 15 and 50 and called it good.
Re: Better than that:
Inside this country? No, there isn't a precedent for that. Obama's and predecessors' legal standards are serious crap, but even killing US citizens outside the country, uh... intentionally, is still not legally cool unless they can be labeled as enemy combatants. (or, are like, the wrong color or religion or something.)
Sure, i envision a day when it will happen, but you aren't supposed to deploy the US military against citizens, and not inside the country. Drones count. Now, if they are selling fully armed UAV to the cops and FBI... who knows.
Re: Re: Better than that:
They just make it look like a lone wolf nut job did it.
Of course he wants to ban Tik-Tok
It goes without saying, any media irresponsible enough to promote fraudulent applications for political event tickets, and unpatriotic enough to make a fool of the president (sorry, "...more of a fool...") obviously needs to be removed from people's phones.
Re: Of course he wants to ban Tik-Tok
Tik-tok isn't media and didn't promote anything, but yes you have a point.
Maybe not yet . . . but that is the way we are headed.
That's one question. The other is how, even if they could find legal cover, could they physically ban it? How could you prevent people from downloading the app or prevent connection to Tik-Tok's servers?
Finally, I don't understand why people are freaking out about this. I am told that private surveillance is bad but its ok for the government to have your information - well, government is getting your information.
More seriously though - I'm not sure why this is an issue for 'normal' people that the government needs to step in and deal with. Yes, anyone who deals with sensitive/confidential info should avoid Tik-Tok like the plague. Anyone who needs their location to not be tracked, likewise.
But that issue is not unique to Tik-Tok. Google maps does the same shit. Fitness trackers. Facebook. Twitter. The app your local grocery store wants you to download for 'deals'. They're all surveillance aggregators.
If they're going after Tik-Tok then they should go after everything. Scorch the motherfucking earth.
Re:
Ever hear of The Great Firewall? The US could do something similar, and somehow I think it could probably be done much faster than we would like to believe. And if Tik-Tok servers are located in the US, it would be that much easier to simply shut them down.
Re: Re:
On Apple iPhones, definitely. On Google Android Phones, a bit harder because they could be sideloaded outside of the store.
Tik Tok is the new YouTube at least for young people, it works with music company's to promote new hits, the next Bieber will probably be found on tik Tok, some hits have started off there. Its not being used to host infringing content , as Kim ditcom was accused of.
Of course facebook is worried, tik Tok is very popular with teens , music plus short videos is a hard formula to beat.
Tik Tok been just banned in India along with a host of China based apps.
Trump can't just bánn tik Tok just because it was invented in China
Re: Trump can't just bánn tik Tok
because it was invented in China
Sure he can, with another silly Executive DISSorder.
Gotta retaliate against those Tik-Tok Teens somehow.
