Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the voices dept
This week, Stephen T. Stone took both of the top spots for insightful with responses to Tim Cushing's first post reacting to the protests in Minneapolis and across the country. In first place, it's his opening take on the subject:
I want to say two things.
- A not-zero number of the peaceful protests around the country this past week didn’t turn violent until the police showed up and inflicted their violence upon protestors. The cops are the ones who use tear gas — which isn’t even allowed in wartime use under the Geneva Conventions! — and dress up in all-black Stormtrooper gear to wage war against people exercising their First Amendment rights.
- The police decide if they’ll attack protestors long before a protest even starts. The lack of violence from protestors never factors into how violent the cops will act. Protestors like MLK chose principled non-violence as a strategy because they knew cops would 100% be violent to them and thus create martyrs out of the protestors.
In second place, it's a comment he dedicated to passing on one of the most relevant quotes in America right now:
Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from That One Guy (which is actually what Stephen was responding to with the MLK Jr. quote to expand on its meaning) summing up how police bring this on themselves:
Self-fulfilling prophecy
Treat the public as the enemy, claim that they are such a huge threat that you 'feared for your life' and therefore were justified in ending the life of another on a routine basis and eventually they will return the favor.
There are times when 'I told you so' does not carry any satisfaction, where it would have been vastly preferable to admit to being wrong over facing a demonstration that you were right. I just wish this was at all surprising rather than just as inevitable as watching someone throwing rocks straight into the air and eventually being brained by one of them.
And, lest people forget that the justice system's rot doesn't stop with the police, our next editor's choice is Upstream going, well, further upstream:
Prosecutors and Judges working for the defense
Prosecutors often are a cop’s best defenders in police misconduct cases. They have the budgets to be able to afford to hire expert witnesses, who are often well-known, professional “police apologists” or “police exonerators,” knowing full well the testimony they will provide will be extremely favorable for the defense. They can ask questions of these and other witnesses that will lead them to testify in ways that are favorable for the defense. And, of course, they can avoid calling witnesses who they know will provide testimony unfavorable to the defense.
Judges can also greatly assist in the cop’s defense, with their rulings on what evidence or testimony is, or is not, admissible, and with their instructions and statements to the jury.
When you have the defense lawyers, the prosecutors, and the judges all actively working to defend the accused, it is a wonder that any cops ever get convicted of anything at all.
Over on the funny side... it's not a very funny time right now. I'm a firm believer that comedy can be a powerful weapon in our culture, and lots of people are using it for good (it is, for example, nice to see police attempts at Twitter PR getting ruthlessly and dismissively mocked by all comers) but the mood on Techdirt this week was not one of mirth, and I'm not in the frame of mind to go picking through the comments looking for ones that make me laugh (if anything could right now) — so I'm dispensing with the editor's choice for funny today. But we do have a pair of winners by vote, both using comedy to make a point, with first place going to Samuel Abram in response to someone who accused Techdirt of "openly advocating violence and destruction":
Don't be silly, Techdirt isn't pro-cop.
And in second place, it's neost with a response to Tom Cotton's fascist New York Times editorial:
Send in the military! NOW!
I agree with Senator Cotton. The US Military must be sent into cities where violence is happening to de-militarize police departments.
Oh, wait.
(Sadly, some people who should know better seem to have actually convinced themselves that's what the military would do, rather than what Cotton called for which is offering backup to the police and supporting their violence.)
And so, that's all for this week, folks.
Reader Comments
People convincing themselves of that is sad, but only because it ignores reality. De-militarizing the police is (in an abstract/sane-ish world) a reasonable thing to want the military to do in this case.
Re:
If political leaders order the police to stand down and they refuse, then we can talk about whether a different government force is required to step in, at which point America is in a state of full-blown civil war.
Until then, I refuse to engage in the "which force of trained killers with guns do we want on the streets?" discussion.
Re: Re:
This.
Re: Re:
The police aren't trained killers but some believe themselves to be. That's part of the problem. They are missing the training, code, and discipline required for someone for whom killing others is supposed or even legal to be more than an ultimate act of defense of self or others, yet often make deadly violence their go-to tool of choice.
Soldiers are not allowed to kill as a measure of "erring to be on the side of safety".
Re: Re: Re:
I understand what you mean but they are issued official service weapons, trained to use them, and authorized to use legal deadly force. The fact that their training sucks and they ignore most of it and exceed their authorization with impunity doesn't change the fact that they are trained killers.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe the difference in training and discipline is because killing foreign citizens arbitrarily reflects badly on the U.S.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Killing your own citizens arbitrarily also reflects badly on the US, so no, I don't think that's it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
To be honest, before even getting to the difference, I have a lot of issues with the way this frequently-raised comparison between cops and soldiers paints the US military as being totally innocent of misconduct and atrocities.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Just so you know, "soldiers" only refers to members of the US Army. There are Marines, the Navy (Sailors), and the US Air Force (Airmen). Collectively they are the military, but individually they are called "troops" or "servicemembers".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fair point. Though at the moment it is mostly ground forces being discussed for actual use against the protests, so that tends to be the main comparison coming up
Soldier
I did not know soldier was specific to the US Army but yeah, I can see that now. According to friends in the Corps, every Marine is a Rifleman (even if they have a second duty, such as a pilot, bomb disposal or artillery). But unlike the other armed forces, the USMC is first and foremost an infantry service. The Army is more mechanized.
The term for an individual, incidentally, is trooper who are assembled into troops which are about the same size as a platoon.
"At which point America is in a state of full-blown civil war."
But for that you must tune in to next week's exciting episode!
My guess: The chiefs and captains are going to try to enact reforms that will seem to logically reduce the opportunities for unchecked disproportionate violence, because right now, what else can they do? And then we'll have a Nacht der langen Messer led by the unions. It may come in the form of a few too many accidents to be believed (not to mention some deliberately sabotaged brake-cables).
We've essentially established through a long run of tracked activity we live in a police-supported fascist state. Our written laws may pretend to guarantee some rights, but the courts don't enforce them, and we have laws that could put anyone away that District Attorneys selectively use to remove enemies. (DAs are largely white, male, religious and right-wing. Even Kamala Harris was right-wing through her tenure as a DA.)
So we're in the fascist state already. We are in the American Nightmare. And people will continue to be murdered whether or not we resist.
Vive La Résistance
Oops!
I did it again! I won the funny vote! Even if these times are no laughing matter. But I appreciate the votes nonetheless.
Still feels like a Pyrrhic victory, nonetheless...
Re: Oops!
Wanna swap? I won the unfunny vote.
Re: Re: Oops!
Naw, I'm good.
Funny Comment of the Week
So, here's a summary of what is funny about Techdirt. It advocates for the overthrow of the US Government. It advocates for burning down the American way of life. It advocates for the end of Capitalism, the end of the Police, the end of Border Enforcement, the end of Society as we know it. It wants to burn down everything that honest hard working Americans for worked for their entire lives, as well as their parents, and theirs. It advocates for the end of Copyright, the end of Patents, the end of American Inventions, the end of civilization as we know it. And it does so behind the mask of fake names, fake profiles and fake racially charged outrage. AND THEN, it denies it's OWN Philosophy and Political Agenda. Funny. Maybe sad. But really funny. You guys are so pathetic, you can't even create your own thoughts, and rely instead on Bill Ayers and his bankrupt ideology that was debunked decades ago. Funny.
"Honest hard-working Americans"
I'm pretty sure the honest hard-working Americans who have to depend on the goodwill of the bosses for healthcare or even basic survival would be glad to see the American way of life burned to the ground.
I'm pretty sure the people who are murdered by law enforcement, or have the snot beaten out of them for contempt of cop (or protesting for justice) or have had their life savings ripped from them via asset forfeiture all have no love for the police. I'm sure naturalized Americans and native-borns that look too foreign who are deported despite their citizenship (to where?) would be happy to see ICE and CBP abolished with the rest of the law enforcement services. Hundreds of videos of police brutality from this week alone have demonstrated the US law enforcement institution does not serve the people, nor does the legal system that supports the police. Nor does the government system that taxes the people to sustain the police.
I'm pretty sure we the American people no longer hold true the notion that we are temporarily embarrassed millionaires merely waiting for our break. No, if our oligarchs would have it there way, we'd work ourselves to incapacity and then dispose of ourselves without a mess, and be easily replaced by another worker like a cog in a factory machine. That's capitalism, and those captains of industry who could have perpetuated the system by treating their workers fairly and reasonably went the way of all other aristocrats and started pinching for time theft. And here we are, seeing billionaires as a failure of policy and glad to get rid of capitalism and all it entails. (And no, the lack of intellectual property will not slow down the rate of invention. Some people just like to invent and our nation once had thousands of them sell their rights for a dollar because who cares?)
No, the great experiment that was the US is on the verge of collapse, and we're waiting to see as Minneapolis tries to pull a rescue out of its ass by actually considering abolition of their city police department. If they pull it off, and the rest of the nation follows, we may be able to walk back and restore our democracy yet.
Unless the unions try to take over by coup d'etat. Then we have civil war.
Unless they can't go through with it due to unpopularity. Then we have a fascist regime on the verge of civil war.
Unless the courts intervene because they won't be defanged. Then we have that fascist regime again.
But right now the police murder people and that is not a situation that can persist. Because they'll still murder people, only now some of us would regard it as an act of war.
Right now we're in a fascist state in which the police can do pretty much anything to anyone with impunity (at least to us lowly serfs). If I were an official or rich enough and wanted you to disappear Anonymous Coward you'd be gone, and I wouldn't even need a very particular set of skills.)
Right now we're watching our peerless leader and his cronies demanding no quarter given to us lowlifes and losers for daring to want equal justice. If they send military forces to murder us, then we're in civil war.
I'm pretty sure a lot of them are like you Anonymous Coward who would gleefully massacre tens of thousands in the name of their ideology, or would kill us all to keep their power. Didn't one Senator offer to shoot down protesters?
For this moment we have this one chance to see if this can be done without bloodshed and that decides if the great experiment that is the United States can be preserved. Because if it goes fascist, I'm pretty sure most of us can agree it's no longer the US in accordance to the principles with which it was framed.
Re: "Honest hard-working Americans"
Riiiight. We are the fascists. You are the peaceful protesters who want to peacefully burn down the country and peacefully demand that we get on our knees.
Re: Re: "Honest hard-working Americans"
And by the way, have you seen the markets? The actual impact of the protests are economically EXTREMELY positive. Everyone has gotten over their Covid fears, and there is a LOT of money to be made in cleanup and renewal, and besides that, it's life reaffirming to recover from attacks by mindless idiots like you that have no idea of how to build a society. You have nothing in mind, only anarchy and chaos. Idiot.
"Everyone has gotten over their Covid fears"
COVID-19 will transmit whether you are afraid of it or not.
Science is the stuff that works whether or not you believe in it.
Peaceful Protesters
No. I'm not the peaceful protesters.
I've watched how peaceful protesters are treated by the police. I am skeptical this can be managed peacefully, rather I think the police and the federal government are eager to keep their power.
And I'm not calling them lowlifes and losers. I'm one insisting we give our rivals no quarter. I'm not the one pushing to deploy the military to shoot to kill American citizens, peaceful or otherwise.
Re: Peaceful Protesters
Why not just be open? You want a revolution, just like the other major sponsors of Techdirt. You want to abolish ICE, defund the police set up your own law enforcement organizations to take over the country unlawfully. Well, America. You want to destroy America. Ironically, the only country in the world that will live at peace with such a tiny fraction of the population that want to destroy it, is America. You have no voting power so you dream of acquiring power by force. Just admit it.
I saw something good today, AG Bill Bar with a spic woman, a nigger man and two white boys that looked like they were about to shit their patents. Barr is a real general. He explained that while you leftist bastards tried to destroy DC, he coordinated the ATF, the Department of Prisons, the FBI, the US Marshalls and the DEA to knock you assholes back on your ass, which is where you are now. Your revolution is OVER! You've all been scanned.
But you can stay in America if you like, this is a free country. And we will talk to you and try to help you with your self-admitted mental illness.
So talk. I'm making money, and when Trump is re-elected, we're all going to make a LOT MORE!
Re: Re: Peaceful Protesters
You made money and then burned it watching Shiva Ayyadurai run his mouth on a doomed lawsuit and a failure of a campaign against Elizabeth Warren. The less opportunity you frivolous wastes of space have to fritter away money on masturbation, the better.
