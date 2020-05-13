One Vote Short: FISA Amendment Requiring Warrants For Browser & Search Data Fails

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Failures

from the this-is-why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept

Wed, May 13th 2020 11:51amKarl Bode

As noted yesterday, Congress this week is considering a new bill (the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020) that would not only renew already widely abused and heavily criticized FISA (Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act) powers, but extend the law to include warrantless access to American browsing and search data, a longstanding goal of the "there's no such thing as too much domestic surveillance" set. Given the well documented problems with the existing system, there's a large bipartisan coalition that believes this is, well, idiotic.

Enter Senators Ron Wyden and Steve Daines, who introduced one of three amendments today aimed at making a fleeting effort to rein in FISA authority and abuse. Their amendment would have required a warrant before law enforcement and government could peruse your browsing and search data, which seems like a good idea in normal times, but even more so in the Bill Barr era. Wyden had this to say today about the threat posed by the expansion:

"Back in 2001 when Congress passed the Patriot Act, Americans were rightly concerned about the government collecting their library borrowing records without a warrant. What we're talking about here today, looking at web history browsing history, it is thousands of times more invasive of privacy."

Despite significant support for the Wyden/Daines amendment, it failed with a vote of 59-37, just missing the 60 vote threshold needed to pass. You can find a total roll call here.

Ironically, many of the same GOP Senators you'll routinely see going on at length about the perils of the "deep state" voted to give said deep state more power than ever. 10 Democratic Senators quick to lament Trump's abuse of government institutions (like Tim Kaine) similarly somehow voted to give him more capability to do so. Four other Senators didn't vote on the Wyden/Daines amendment, including Bernie Sanders (who hasn't yet explained his absence) and Senator Patty Murray, whose staffers say she would have voted for it if she had, you know, bothered to vote for it:

Wyden, unsurprisingly, was politely unimpressed by his Senate colleagues:

This is, as they say, why we can't have nice things.

Filed Under: browser data, doj, fbi, fisa, mass surveillance, mitch mcconnell, ron wyden, steve daines, surveillance, usa freedom act, warrants, william barr

Reader Comments

    Thad (profile), 13 May 2020 @ 11:57am

    We really need filibuster reform.

    I'm not sure I'd go as far as eliminating the filibuster entirely -- we've seen what can happen when, for example, judicial appointments can be made with a bare partisan majority -- but I think we should at least bring back the standing filibuster. Make filibusters require an actual effort again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 May 2020 @ 12:32pm

    Wrong framing

    The amendment wasn't adding a warrant requirement, it was making clear that the warrant requirement for a search that already exists in that pesky 'bill of rights' was to be followed.

    Voting against a warrant requirement is and should be treated as voting against constitutional rights of the public, with those voting against it dragged through the coals and called out for doing so, especially if they've tried to portray themselves as pro-constitution and/or constitutional rights in the past.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 May 2020 @ 1:26pm

    All of the screaming about how this was abused & yet it still was just lets pass the buck.

    We need full access to all of the data they can collect on Congress.
    They have to spy on us to keep us safe & our freedoms intact, I want to see what our employees are doing when they think we can't see.

    The political theater is out of hand & we need changes. For all of the ZOMG about the FISA for Page they still seem to forget that the damn fusion centers were used to deep drive grandmothers who DARED to protest what a bank was doing. This program was flawed when it was created & it has only gotten worse. We've let them take away our alleged rights to be safe, except we're not safer, they chase imaginary plots while pretending we don't have domestic terrorists. They are afraid to end it b/c they might be called soft on terrorism (plus pissing off some corporate sponsors who are getting rich from selling us tiger repelling rocks).

    We thought we elected adults, its time we treat them like the unruly toddlers they are - screwing the country to "win" a made up war against the other side. Lets send them to their rooms without dessert & lets put adults into office who will care more about the bedrock of our nation than soundbites & pointless feuds with the other side.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 13 May 2020 @ 1:38pm

    Too Tempting

    The power is too tempting for these pro-surveillance Senators. They're okay with having investigators with near unlimited power, as long as the surveillors go after the proper targets. What they forget is that abuses are always going to occur. The only way to push back on this is through the accountability of getting a warrant, not by the whack-a-mole method of punishing the few abusers who get caught.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 May 2020 @ 1:49pm

    Any surprise? I dont think so. When was the last time a law was changed so it was actually going to ve used in the correct way, making law enforcement toe the line?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 May 2020 @ 2:01pm

    They have blackmail on the senators

    Another theory is that these agencies already have enough blackmail material to force the senators to vote for literally anything they want them too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 May 2020 @ 3:10pm

    That law doesn't really affect anything

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 May 2020 @ 3:25pm

    How are the chances for the house approving the FISA renewal with this amendment?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


