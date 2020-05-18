Covid-19 Just Triggered The Worst Quarter Ever For Cable TV 'Cord Cutting'

from the the-check-is-coming-due dept

2019 saw a record number of consumers ditch traditional cable television. 2020 was already poised to be even worse, and that was before a pandemic came to town. With the pandemic not only sidelining live sports (one of the last reasons many subscribe to traditional cable in the first place), while putting a strain on many folks' wallets, cord cutting has now started to truly take off. Wall Street analyst Craig Moffett, who a decade ago suggested such cable TV defectors were irrelevant, has long since changed his tune.

In his latest research note to investors, he laid out the reality for traditional cable TV providers, and it's really not pretty. It's particularly ugly for satellite TV providers like Dish Network and DirecTV:

"Traditional Pay TV subscriptions fell by a record 1.8M in Q1, the worst quarterly result on record, bringing the annual rate of decline to 7.6%, also a record. Things were particularly bad for satellite TV, where subscriptions plunged by over 1.0M for the third quarter in a row, bringing the annual rate of decline to a worst-ever 14.3% (the number would be worse still if we were to include lost bars, restaurants, and hotels temporarily suspended at Dish Network).

Traditional cable TV providers like Comcast fared "better," but it's still simply not pretty:

"Cable’s decline of 0.6M subscribers in the quarter, for annual growth of -4.0%, looks positively gentle by comparison. But it, too, was the worst on record. At 63% of occupied households, traditional Pay TV penetration has reached a level not previously seen since roughly 1995. There are now as many non-subscribing households (46M) as there were Pay TV subscribers in 1988."

Granted many of these companies had more than a decade to get ready to combat this very obvious trend, and instead decided to double down on all the things that drive users to the exits: high prices, endless price hikes, inflexible cable channel lineups, and terrible customer service. The idea for many broadcast and cable execs has been to milk this dying cash cow for as long as was possible before actually attempting to adapt. We've now reached the point where doing nothing simply isn't going to work.

But even the companies that made a fleeting effort to pivot to cheaper, more flexible streaming services (AT&T, Sling TV) got pummeled last quarter:

"The vMVPDs, once viewed as the last line of defense for cable networks, imploded in Q1,” Moffett writes. Collectively, he estimates they lost 341,000 subscribers in the quarter. “Sony’s PlayStation Vue service shut down at the end of January. Their ~500,000 subscribers appear to have gone ...nowhere. AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), Sling TV, and (we believe) fuboTV all lost subscribers. Disney’s Hulu Live TV appears to have hit a wall in the wake of multiple price increases, growing by only ~100,000 subscribers in Q1, an abrupt deceleration from their recent torrid growth. Even YouTube TV, by far the fastest-growing of the lot, couldn’t pick up all the slack. Total subscriptions, including both traditional and vMVPDs, are now shrinking by 5.3% per year. Yes, that, too, is the worst ever."

There's a number of reasons for that. AT&T, for example, tried to jack up the price of its streaming video services to recoup massive debt incurred by its recent bout of mindless megamerger mania. As the streaming sector began offering users too many siloed exclusives, the confusion and cost of hunting and pecking drove many users to piracy. Many other users simply migrated to over the air antennas. And that's before you get to the fact that many younger viewers don't see the point of cable TV in any form, and prefer simply watching YouTube or Tiktok for free.

To be clear, the cable TV sector still laid claim to 83 million subscribers in the United States by the end of last year. And many of the biggest companies (like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast) should be fine, given they can just jack up the price for broadband thanks to regional monopolies over internet service. But with the dearth of sports and consumer financial headaches likely persisting throughout 2020, downplaying or ignoring one of the biggest trends in TV history is no longer an option for some of the least liked companies in American industry.

