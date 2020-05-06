HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity
Harrisburg University Researchers Claim Their 'Unbiased' Facial Recognition Software Can Identify Potential Criminals

Suspected DNC & German Parliament Hacker Used His Name As His Email Password

Email

from the opsec-yo dept

Wed, May 6th 2020 11:37amMike Masnick

You may have seen the news reports this week that German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Dmitry Badin for a massive hack of the German Parliament that made headlines in 2016. The reports about the German arrest warrant all mention that German authorities "believe" that Badin is connected to the Russian GRU and its APT28 hacking group.

The folks over at Bellingcat have done their open source intelligence investigation thing, and provided a ton of evidence to show that Badin almost certainly is part of GRU... including the fact that he registered his 2018 car purchase to the public address of a GRU building. This is not the first time this has happened. A few years back, Bellingcat also connected a bunch of people to the GRU -- including some accused of hacking by the Dutch government -- based on leaked car registration info.

There's much, much more in the Bellingcat report, but the final paragraph really stands out. Bellingcat also found Badin -- again, a hacker who is suspected in multiple massive and consequential hacks, including of email accounts -- didn't seem to be all that careful with his own security:

The most surreal absence of “practice-what-you-breach” among GRU hackers might be visible in their lackadaisical attitude to their own cyber protection. In 2018, a large collection of hacked Russian mail accounts, including user name and passwords, was dumped online. Dmitry Badin’s email — which we figured out from his Skype account, which we in turn obtained from his phone number, which we of course got from his car registration — had been hacked. He had apparently been using the password Badin1990. After this, his email credentials were leaked again as part of a larger hack, where we see that he had changed his password from Badin1990 to the much more secure Badin990.

Yes, the password for at least one of his email accounts... was apparently his own last name and the year he was born. The cobbler's kids go shoeless again.

Filed Under: apt28, dmitry badin, dnc, dnc emails, email, germany, gru, hacking, opsec, passwords, podesta emails, russia

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 May 2020 @ 12:48pm

    There is 0 percent chance Russia is the actual problem or the source of the cyber intrusions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 6 May 2020 @ 1:01pm

    Common Registration technique

    IIRC one of the guys who poisoned the Russian ex-agent in Britain (and his daughter) was outed with among other things, proof that he'd registered his car to a GRU office despite claims he was not connected with them.

    Is there a benefit to sending local police looking to collect on outstanding traffic tickets to the address of the GRU?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 6 May 2020 @ 1:03pm

    Convenience

    I remember years ago watching a tv show about scam artists. Police investigators who traced these types of crimes said that many of the victims of scams were perfectly intelligent, and that the common theme that tied scam victims together was mostly personal greed. This hacker demonstrates to me that proper online security practices are not tied to intelligence. Laziness perhaps? Convenience? But it's not intelligence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity
Harrisburg University Researchers Claim Their 'Unbiased' Facial Recognition Software Can Identify Potential Criminals
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:43 Harrisburg University Researchers Claim Their 'Unbiased' Facial Recognition Software Can Identify Potential Criminals (5)
11:37 Suspected DNC & German Parliament Hacker Used His Name As His Email Password (3)
10:55 Appeals Court Says Prosecutors Who Issued Fake Subpoenas To Crime Victims Aren't Shielded By Absolute Immunity (6)
10:50 Daily Deal: The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit (0)
09:49 Hedge Fund 'Asshole' Destroying Local News & Firing Reporters Wants Google & Facebook To Just Hand Him More Money (23)
06:44 'Job Creating' Sprint T-Mobile Merger Triggers Estimated 6,000 Non-Covid Layoffs (8)
03:37 UK City Leaves Nearly Nine Million License Plate/Location Data Records Exposed On The Open Web (5)

Tuesday

20:27 The Oscars Ends DVD Screeners For Reasons Other Than Piracy, Which Will Of Course Continue (19)
15:40 The Decentralized Web Could Help Preserve The Internet's Data For 1,000 Years. Here's Why We Need IPFS To Build It. (45)
13:42 After Months Of Incompetence, 'Smart' Pet Feeder Company PetNet Falls Apart, Blames COVID-19 (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.