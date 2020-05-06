HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
The Oscars Ends DVD Screeners For Reasons Other Than Piracy, Which Will Of Course Continue
 

UK City Leaves Nearly Nine Million License Plate/Location Data Records Exposed On The Open Web

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the city-hopes-to-one-day-achieve-minimum-competence dept

Wed, May 6th 2020 3:37amTim Cushing

Government officials always remind us that the price of order and lawfulness requires us, as a society, to give up some of our privacy and liberty. It shouldn't be that way, but it almost always is.

For UK motorists, the exchange rate for orderly motorway traffic is millions of their travel records left exposed on the open internet.

In a blunder described as "astonishing and worrying," Sheffield City Council's automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) system exposed to the internet 8.6 million records of road journeys made by thousands of people, The Register can reveal.

The ANPR camera system's internal management dashboard could be accessed by simply entering its IP address into a web browser. No login details or authentication of any sort was needed to view and search the live system – which logs where and when vehicles, identified by their number plates, travel through Sheffield's road network.

Oh my no. This isn't acceptable. Sure, the Surveillance Camera Commissioner (yes, that's a thing in the UK) called it "astonishing and worrying," but even those terms fail to capture the horrendousness of this blunder. If it seems like a lot of records to leave unsecured on the open web, it is. It could allow anyone to retrace the travels of thousands of drivers with minimal effort.

It takes a while to amass nearly nine million license plate photos, but not nearly as long as one might expect. As The Register points out, the system's 100 cameras collect thousands of photos every day. On February 24, the cameras collected 21,000 photos. The only thing slowing the system down is the coronavirus. Stay at home orders dropped the record collection down to a more manageable 13,000 records on April 13.

The massive system went live in 2018, accompanied by documents that do not contain the word "privacy" anywhere in their 164-pages of bureaucratese. Apparently, no one bothered to perform any sort of penetration test that might have discovered this wide-open door before security researchers did. The best summation of this clusterfuck comes from the person who discovered the unsecured license plate portal.

The Register learned of the unprotected dashboard from infosec expert and author Chris Kubecka, working with freelance writer Gerard Janssen, who stumbled across it using search engine Censys.io. She said: "Was the public ever told the system would be in place and that the risks were reasonable? Was there an opportunity for public discourse – or, like in Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, were the plans in a planning office at an impossible or undisclosed location?"

The Sheffield City Council's response to the news is less than comforting. While properly calling the breach unacceptable, the city (and the local assistant chief constable) claims (without offering any evidence) that no one was "harmed" or "suffered any detrimental effects" from the exposed database. I beg to differ. It quite clearly harmed the trust drivers may have had in their local government and didn't do any favors for the traffic camera system provider either. Overseeing a system whose pervasiveness is only surpassed by its insecurity seems pretty detrimental to the "there's always a tradeoff" posturing governments use when subjecting constituents to even more omnipresent surveillance.

Filed Under: leak, license plate, location data, privacy, sheffield, uk

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Oscars Ends DVD Screeners For Reasons Other Than Piracy, Which Will Of Course Continue
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

03:37 UK City Leaves Nearly Nine Million License Plate/Location Data Records Exposed On The Open Web (0)

Tuesday

20:27 The Oscars Ends DVD Screeners For Reasons Other Than Piracy, Which Will Of Course Continue (6)
15:40 The Decentralized Web Could Help Preserve The Internet's Data For 1,000 Years. Here's Why We Need IPFS To Build It. (24)
13:42 After Months Of Incompetence, 'Smart' Pet Feeder Company PetNet Falls Apart, Blames COVID-19 (17)
12:09 Remix Culture Done Right: Wes Tank Mashes Up Dr. Seuss With Dr. Dre (And So Far The Copyright Police Have Left Him Alone) (7)
10:44 Court Tosses Former Sheriff Arpaio's Attempt To Relitigate His Libel Lawsuit The Court Tossed Last Year (5)
10:39 Daily Deal: The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design School (3)
09:29 Devin Nunes' Lawyer Facing Sanctions, While Nunes Himself May Have To Pay His Opponents' Legal Bills (14)
06:22 Judge Orders FCC To Hand Over Data On Fake Net Neutrality Comments (48)
03:23 Israeli Malware Merchant's Employee Used Powerful Spyware To Snoop On A Potential Love Interest (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.