UNESCO Suggests COVID-19 Is A Reason To Create... Eternal Copyright
from the what-the-actual-fuck? dept
Yes, we've seen lots of folks using COVID-19 to push their specific agendas forward, but this one is just bizarre. UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) is an organization that is supposed to be focused on developing education and culture around the globe. From any objective standpoint, you'd think it would be in favor of things like more open licensing and sharing of culture, but, in practice, the organization has long been hijacked by copyright maximalist interests. Almost exactly a decade ago, we were perplexed at the organization's decision to launch an anti-piracy organization. After all, "piracy" (or sharing of culture) is actually how culture and ideas frequently spread in the developing countries where UNESCO focuses.
So, I guess it isn't so surprising a decade later that UNESCO is using COVID-19 to float the idea of an eternal copyright. I only wish I was kidding:
In our #ResiliArt launch debate on how to support culture during #COVID19, #UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador @jeanmicheljarre suggested eternal copyright. What do you think?
We’ve started the conversation, now we count on you to join it.
ℹ️ https://t.co/CdGXKOKnhd #ShareCulture pic.twitter.com/iuRrR3j9DW
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) April 19, 2020
They phrase this as "just started the conversation," but that's a trollish setup for a terrible, terrible idea. In case you can't see the video, it's electronic music creator Jean-Michel Jarre suggesting eternal copyright as a way to support future artists:
Why not going to the other way around, and to create the concept of eternal copyright. And I mean by this that after a certain period of time, the rights of movies, of music, of everything, would go to a global fund to help artists, and especially artists in emerging countries.
First, we can all agree that helping to enable and support artists in emerging countries is a good general idea. I've seen a former RIAA executive screaming about how everyone criticizing this idea is showing their true colors in how they don't want to support artists. But that's just silly. The criticism of this idea is that it doesn't "support" artists at all, and will almost certainly make creativity and supporting artists more difficult. And that's because art and creativity has always relied on building upon the works of those who came before -- and locking up everything for eternity would make that cost prohibitive for all but the wealthiest of creators. Indeed, the idea that we need copyright and copyright alone to support artists shows (yet again) just how uncreative the people who claim to support copyright can be.
The way copyright works, with content (eventually) aging out into the public domain is exactly how these works already support emerging artists, by giving them more raw materials to build on and be creative around and to share further around the globe. It's the locking up of content behind copyright and paywalls that limits that cultural sharing and cultural raw material.
And, of course, one can only imagine how much Disney would need to pay into this global fund for all the public domain works it turned into its movies.
It's also not clear how all of this works. He seems to suggest that the eternal copyright would lead to money going into a fund that is used to support artists, rather than the heirs of the copyright holders. So, more or less a giant collection society for old copyright. Of course, we've spent decades detailing how nearly every collection society is rife with corruption. There are stories of them using the money to pad execs' pockets, of using it to lobby, and of frequently distributing the money in unfair ways that actually tend to favor successful artists at the expense of up-and-coming artists. Or in some cases, they just claim they they "can't find" the artists they owe money to.
Does anyone really expect that this new mega fund, taking money from ancient works will somehow magically give the money to smaller artists? Or will it just be used to divert funds to the already successful?
Again, there are plenty of reasonable concerns about artists making money -- especially during the pandemic. But an eternal copyright may be the worst possible suggestion, and I'm only skimming the reasons why. Dan Takash has an excellent Twitter thread detailing many more reasons as well, including how this would almost certainly lock-in certain forms of "western" culture, at the expense of cultures around the globe.
Incredibly, just days later, UNESCO is tweeting about how culture is part of our "shared humanity." Yeah, that's why we have the public domain. To make sure that the public can share in it all. The plan for a universal copyright is to literally take away that culture and to lock it up with bureaucrats who get to determine who is allowed to do what with culture and for how much. That's not a shared humanity.
Filed Under: artists, collection society, covid-19, eternal copyright, jean-michel jarre, unesco
Reader Comments
I would say Jean Michelle Jarre has possessed by the ghost of Sonny Bono…
Seriously, eternal copyright is just about the worst idea that you could come up with, next to "Every child should be traumatized when they're three years old."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How long is infinity minus 1?
Isn't public domain the same as eternal copyright? The creator(s) get their fiscal reward during the monopoly period (which should go back to the 14 + optional (but expensive) 14 years) and then it remains as culture with creative recognition rewards, eternally.
Maybe the eternal part should include required reference to whatever creator 'influenced' the current creation, though that list might get awfully long and has big opportunities for missing contributors which might extend the maximalist penchant for litigation.
That satisfies all the objectives that UNESCO stated, without the money part, which has a tendency to stick to processing parts and never makes it to the supposed beneficiary(s), a likely intended consequence of the imagined protocol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would suggest that the committee read Melancholy Elephants , but they would probably criticize the author for making the work available for free, and on his own website at that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I do not think that "Goodwill Ambassador" means what they think it means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Laugh riot
"a global fund to help artists"
Riiight, help the artists. There will be no middleman involved at all. Sure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Laugh riot
Well, only the real artists anyway, because clearly if someone isn't signed to a label/publisher/studio they aren't professional enough to bother with paying, though you can be damn sure they'll still be require to pay.
And of course the people in charge of making sure the money goes to the correct artists will need to take a teeny-tiny cut, just enough to make ends meet really.
Oh, and the labels/publishers/studios of course, after all it's only thanks to their brave and skilled filtering of real artists from amateurs, and as such they deserve to get a modest portion as well so they can continue to act as the brave caretakers of culture that they excel at.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Want to be involved with culture? Time to pay up.
Delightful, someone actually put forth the idea that culture should be locked up behind a paywall, only available to those that pay the toll and to hell with everyone else. Insanity like this is exactly what gets people thinking that copyright needs either be reformed or die, because when you start demanding payment for creativity and involvement in human culture it's pretty clear that your position is beyond indefensible.
Still, nice for UNESCO to make it crystal clear that they have been utterly corrupted and are just another bunch of copyright maximalists and parasites(but I repeat myself).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Eternal copyright would only ever help those who are already entrenched as “major players” in the entertainment industry. You think that shit is going to help someone like Jim Sterling? Nope. Eternal copyright will only ever help wealthy people and multi-billion-dollar companies that have the money to enforce copyrights to the strongest extent possible and buy up as many properties as possible (to prevent other adaptations from other companies/people, natch). Anyone who supports the idea is either already wealthy or bootlicking for people who are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
