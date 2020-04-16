Dealing With COVID-19 Requires Radical Transparency In Research Results; China Is Going In The Opposite Direction
from the dangerous-games dept
History has shown that important, innovative breakthroughs come from transparency, collaboration, and information sharing. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is going to require that -- but tragically it appears that China is going in the opposite direction. The government there is now requiring "extra vetting" by the government before research regarding COVID-19 can be published. Indeed, some preliminary research has already been removed from the internet:
Under the new policy, all academic papers on Covid-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication. Studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials, according to the now-deleted posts.
A medical expert in Hong Kong who collaborated with mainland researchers to publish a clinical analysis of Covid-19 cases in an international medical journal said his work did not undergo such vetting in February.
As the report notes, this all appears to be an effort to "control the narrative" especially regarding what now appears to be many early missteps by the Chinese government in dealing with the pandemic. I can completely understand why the government doesn't want those mistakes to get too much scrutiny, but at some point you have to ask what's more important: saving lives and preventing these kinds of errors in the future... or making sure you don't look as bad as you probably should. It's tragic that multiple world leaders today seem a lot more focused on the latter, rather than the former.
Reader Comments
Mmmyeah, that's not suspicious at all.
'There's millions of peasants, only a few nobility...'
I can completely understand why the government doesn't want those mistakes to get too much scrutiny, but at some point you have to ask what's more important: saving lives and preventing these kinds of errors in the future... or making sure you don't look as bad as you probably should. It's tragic that multiple world leaders today seem a lot more focused on the latter, rather than the former.
Well of course, it's not like the ones making those decisions are at any real risk themselves, worst case scenario they get sick as well and have the best medical care possible as heads of state. Letting the world see evidence that they care more about protecting their image than the lives of those under them on the other hand, no medical care will fix that, so much better to bury that under the rug and pretend it doesn't exist.
Of course where it goes from sociopathic to just plain stupid is that by trying to bury early details all they've really done is hand ammo to those that would accuse them of screwing up, as by going above and beyond in gagging anyone who might expose their mishandling they make it pretty clear that even they know they botched things. It's a rare instance where someone tries to hide evidence that makes them look good after all.
Re: 'There's millions of peasants, only a few nobility...'
Doesn't work when the censorship IS evidence that they care more about protecting their image than anything else.
Barely masked antitrumpetry
That's a thinly veiled attack on Trump. And that at the same time printers are doing overtime for including Trump's name on the stimulus cheques granted by Congress, as a personal "I am really sorry I messed up royally the job you all pay me for" note.
If the shoe fits...
Spending someone else's money does not an apology make, that requires an admission of wrongdoing and acceptance of responsibility for said wrongdoing, and I'm pretty sure Trump is utterly incapable of either.
Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Oh yeah, I heard about that. I also heard that they had to delay mailing out the cheques by several days to add Trump's name to them. Eh, making millions suffer a while longer is perfectly fine if it gives you a few hundred billions dollars' worth of taxpayer-funded pre-election advertising, I guess.
Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
"Eh, making millions suffer a while longer is perfectly fine if it gives you a few hundred billions dollars' worth of taxpayer-funded pre-election advertising, I guess"
Not to mention going on a multi-day rant about WHO and how they're beholden to China so his fix for that is to... defund them and force them to get more funding from China, in the middle of a pandemic at a time where its origin is utterly irrelevant (but WHO involvement is not)?
Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Oh yeah, I heard about that. I also heard that they had to delay mailing out the cheques by several days to add Trump's name to them. Eh, making millions suffer a while longer is perfectly fine if it gives you a few hundred billions dollars' worth of taxpayer-funded pre-election advertising, I guess
... what. Please tell me that's a parody or a joke, as while that would be entirely within character for him that would not prevent it from being absolutely disgusting, taking advantage of a pandemic and taxpayer money to con gullible fools into thinking that he was the reason they were getting money.
Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-stimulus-checks-signature-coronavirus-latest -a9468291.html
Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
I hit enter a bit too quickly..
The above suggests it's somewhat disputed, other sources suggest he demanded it and didn't leave time to actually do the work on a timely basis;
https://globalnews.ca/news/6819713/coronavirus-trump-name-stimulus-cheques/
Re: Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Of course it's true... I swear, as pathetic as Trump is the sad thing is that there exist people stupid enough to fall for his lies and tricks, and sadder yet the fact that that number is higher than one.
Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Ha! No such luck.
(PaulT, thanks for posting the link.)
I have to admit, even after three and a half years of this sociopathic toddler in charge, this one surprised me. Not only is it cruel, narcissistic, and manipulative, it's also literally buying the votes, and not even with your own money. The guy is some kind of genius, that's for sure.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
The problem is that through all the things he's been doing he's pinned everything on the economy, happily taking credit for every positive event he's not been involved in since the beginning and constantly crowing about the stock market.
Well, after impeachment he had nothing else to fall back on so doubled down, gambling on the idea that the US would ride out the pandemic and then he could claim strong leadership on keeping the stock market going. Except, of course, the stock market tanked, most people aren't rich enough to care about the stock market directly, but they sure as hell care about them being turfed out on to unemployment by their millions with no healthcare.
So, this is another gamble - he pushes behind the scenes for action to make this all be over as quickly as possible, and as the economy becomes a big thing for the next election he blames China for everything that went wrong and reminds people who wrote the cheques. Unfortunately, this is an even worse gamble than the first one.
I've concerned about the number of people dumb enough to fall for that though, and nobody backing him seems to have a clue about what they're actually going to do to combat it (see: Kellyanne Conway's ass-scraping stupid quote about the disease and WHO yesterday: ""This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts, and figures, would be on top of that," the White House advisor said.")
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
"he's pinned everything on the economy, happily taking credit for every positive event he's not been involved in"
. In his mind
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
...and the minds of those who listen to him, of which there are still way too many, and who will look at this disaster and go "I'll vote him back in for a second term".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Yes, I heard them referred to as useful idiots.
I doubt Moscow Mitch actually believes the shit like donny does, which makes him even worse - sorta.
Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
"That's a thinly veiled attack on Trump"
He deserves worse.
"And that at the same time printers are doing overtime for including Trump's name on the stimulus cheques granted by Congress, as a personal "I am really sorry I messed up royally the job you all pay me for" note."
I'm sure they'd prefer the money by direct deposit on time in their bank account rather than the delays that's causing, followed by competent management of the crisis. Instead, he seems to be holding ego-massaging press conferences where he whines about it all being someone else's fault.
Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
Reading your comment I have trouble telling if you are pro or anti trump. The post is structured like you are complaining about the anti-trump bias of the site, but every time I read it it only looks like you are complaining about how the attack being is thinly veiled, when trump doesn't deserve such subtle criticism.
He was accused of "placing more importance on making sure you don't look as bad as you probably should", so you point out that the stimulus checks have trumps name on them and
1) "The printers are working overtime", as other comments point out this is might have been because this was a last minute change to the checks
2) The checks were "granted by congress", who is not Donald Trump, so he is trying to take credit for the work of others
3) Trump effectively saying "I am really sorry I messed up royally the job you all pay me for"
If you thought that the site should be more willing to call out Trump for his many mistakes, you should have explicitly mentioned it in your post.
Re: Re: Barely masked antitrumpetry
This is a technology forum. Trump himself is simply irrelevant to most technology issues. Various political appointees (whether of Trump or predecessors) do impact technological freedom.
the LOVE of $
and yet we let them manufacture our meds...
we're so smart!
