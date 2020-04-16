Tracfone Made Up "Fictitious" Users To Defraud Taxpayers, FCC

from the ill-communication dept

For decades, big and small telecoms alike have abused the FCC Lifeline program, a fund that's supposed to help subsidize telecom connectivity for low income users. Started by Reagan and expanded by Bush Junior, the fairly modest program doles out a measly $9.25 per month subsidy that low-income homes can use to help pay a tiny fraction of their wireless, phone, or broadband bills (enrolled participants have to chose one).

On one hand, the program (which you pay into via your telecom bills) genuinely has helped many low income Americans. On the other, the program has routinely been mired in fraud and scandal due to unethical telecom giants, spotty enforcement, and a failure to adequately track how this money is spent.

Case in point: the FCC last week announced it would be fining low cost mobile service provider Tracfone a cool $6 million for making up "fictitious" subscribers in order to nab Lifeline money it wasn't owned. Some of the fraud was almost comical in its depth and scope, and should have been fairly easy to spot earlier:

"TracFone's sales agents—who were apparently compensated via commissions for new enrollments—apparently manipulated the eligibility information of existing subscribers to create and enroll fictitious subscriber accounts. For example, TracFone claimed support for seven customers in Florida at different addresses using the same name, all seven of whom had birth dates in July 1978 and shared the same last four Social Security Number digits . The Enforcement Bureau's investigation also found that, in 2018, TracFone apparently sought reimbursement for thousands of ineligible subscribers in Texas."

Late last year, the Wall Street Journal also issued a report showing Sprint had allegedly been engaging in this kind of fraud for the better part of the last decade. AT&T also spent years ripping off the program before receiving a wrist slap for the behavior. Like most U.S. regulator enforcement action, the fines usually wind up being a tiny fraction of the money that was gleaned for ripping off taxpayers, users, or competitors for the better part of several decades (see: the FCC's wireless location data enforcement action). Often, with some elbow grease by lobbyists and lawyers, the fines can be reduced or eliminated entirely.

While cracking down on this fraud is certainly a good thing, there are a few problems here. One, the Trump FCC is focusing on enforcement on this issue because they're eager to see the program eliminated entirely, despite the fact that the traditionally Republican-created program provides genuine aid to a lot of U.S. low income homes that need it. The Trump FCC already was slapped down by the courts for trying to take subsidies away from tribal areas without providing anything in the way of, well, factual data supporting the move.

The other program is that while the current FCC has cracked down on this kind of fraud (when the evidence is obvious), it has turned a blind eye to oodles of fraud perpetrated on consumers by these same companies. For example the agency did nothing when one major ISP began charging consumers a "rental fee" for hardware they already owned. Nor has the agency ever cracked down on ISPs that use assorted bullshit fees to falsely advertise a lower rate.

So while you'll see this FCC crack down (sometimes) on fraud to try and discredit a program it ideologically disagrees with, genuine enforcement of fraud remains patchy at best. Especially in the wake of the net neutrality repeal, which further eroded the FCC's authority to hold giant ISPs to account for a laundry list of bad behaviors that extend well beyond net neutrality violations.

Filed Under: fake users, fcc, lifeline, scams

Companies: tracfone