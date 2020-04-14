Signal Speaks Out About The Evils Of The EARN IT Act

Florida Governor Responds To Lawsuit Over Coronavirus Infection Documents By Pressuring Newspaper's Law Firm To Drop The Suit
 

Tue, Apr 14th 2020 3:41pmMike Masnick

Signal, the end-to-end encrypted app maker, doesn't really need Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It can't see what everyone's saying via its offering anyway, so there's little in the way of moderation to do. But, still, it's good to see it come out with a strong condemnation of the EARN IT Act, which as been put forth by Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Dianne Feinstein, and Josh Hawley as a way to undermine both Section 230 of the CDA and end-to-end encryption in the same bill. The idea is to effectively use one as a wedge against the other. Under the bill, companies will have to "earn" their 230 protections, by putting in place a bunch of recommended "best practices" which can be effectively put in place by the US Attorney General -- the current holder of which, Bill Barr, has made clear that he hates end-to-end encryption and thinks its a shame the DOJ can't spy on everyone. And this isn't just this administration. Law enforcement officials, such as James Comey under Obama, were pushing this ridiculous line of thinking as well.

To be clear, the EARN IT Act might not have a huge direct impact on a company like Signal -- since it doesn't really much rely on 230 protections (though it might at the margins). But it's good to see that it recognizes what a terrible threat the EARN IT Act would be:

It is as though the Big Bad Wolf, after years of unsuccessfully trying to blow the brick house down, has instead introduced a legal framework that allows him to hold the three little pigs criminally responsible for being delicious and destroy the house anyway. When he is asked about this behavior, the Big Bad Wolf can credibly claim that nothing in the bill mentions “huffing” or “puffing” or “the application of forceful breath to a brick-based domicile” at all, but the end goal is still pretty clear to any outside observer.

However as Signal makes clear, getting rid of end-to-end encryption is much more likely to harm everyone, without providing much help to law enforcement in the first place:

Bad people will always be motivated to go the extra mile to do bad things. If easy-to-use software like Signal somehow became inaccessible, the security of millions of Americans (including elected officials and members of the armed forces) would be negatively affected. Meanwhile, criminals would just continue to use widely available (but less convenient) software to jump through hoops and keep having encrypted conversations.

There is still time to make your voice heard. We encourage US citizens to reach out to their elected officials and express their opposition to the EARN IT bill. You can find contact information for your representatives using The Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Action Center.

Stay safe. Stay inside. Stay encrypted.

Filed Under: communications, earn it, encryption, intermediary liability, secrecy, section 230
Companies: signal

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Apr 2020 @ 3:57pm

    Hey, look over here, this is actually important

    The difficulty will be getting the electorate to focus on this issue rather than a certain pandemic that is wandering around. On the good side, folks sequestered at home might have time to deal with it. On the other side, getting their attention might be a problem.

      Norahc (profile), 14 Apr 2020 @ 4:39pm

      Re: Hey, look over here, this is actually important

      I can actually see a scenario where the pandemic could help in the fight against weakened encryption.

      The increase in remote working requires strong encryption to protect the company information. Weakening VPN encryption will put those companies at risk of industrial espionage, so it could lead to more companies coming out against this bill if they realize how much their risk level will increase.

    Pixelation, 14 Apr 2020 @ 5:04pm

    I think our politicians are the ones that need to earn it.

    Anonymous Coward, 14 Apr 2020 @ 5:11pm

    So basically criminals would just use "unauthorized" software thats end to end.

    Does this crazy old man, who really should retire ASAP think that criminals will go "welp, this application isn't legal anymore..better uninstall it" ?

    He needs to go to an old folks home and stay there.

Florida Governor Responds To Lawsuit Over Coronavirus Infection Documents By Pressuring Newspaper's Law Firm To Drop The Suit
 
