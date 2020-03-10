Michigan State Police Spend The Weekend Getting Ratioed For Bragging About Stealing $40,000 From A Driver
from the at-least-$40k-in-reputational-damage dept
The Michigan State Police recently informed Twitter users that it's engaged in stealing money from drivers. I don't know what it expected from this announcement, but I'm sure spending a few days being ratioed wasn't what the agency had in mind.
Here's the first part of the MSP's "Yes, we steal money" announcement:
Trooper from First District Headquarters conducted a traffic stop for following too close on I-75 in Monroe County on March 3rd. Further investigation resulted in locating and seizing approximately $40,000.00 in cash. The driver was a 33 year old male from out of state and was
— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 4, 2020
If you can't see the tweet, it says:
Here's the kicker, picking up where the first tweet left off:
not arrested. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/Gkrflyz9pD
— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 4, 2020
So, some alleged criminal, originally only suspected of "following too close" was pulled over, hassled into a search, and relieved of his $40,000 by state troopers. No arrest, but I guess the money was guilty of something.
This statement, issued a day after the tweets, doesn't really clarify anything. What it does show is the MSP enaged in catch-and-release drug enforcement, where suspected criminals are free to go, but not any cash they happen to have on them.
Lt. Brian Oleksyk, MSP public information officer, said the traffic stop and seizure were related to a narcotics investigation.
“We develop probable cause in order to seize money,” he said.
That's a blanket statement about ideals. That's not a statement specific to this "investigation," which began with a pretextual stop and ended in a windfall for the State Police.
But the most instructive thing about this whole experience is the hundreds of replies calling the State Police thieves. It shows people are pretty sick of hearing cops brag about how they took money from people without actually arresting the supposed criminals who were carrying the cash. Agencies engaged in civil asset forfeiture do not have broad support from the public. If they actually believe they do, they're lying to themselves.
Cash is still a legal way to pay all debts public and private. It says so right on the money. Traveling with cash does not make someone a criminal and the existence of cash isn't the same thing as actual probable cause. I doubt being ratioed on Twitter will make the MSP rethink its forfeiture programs. But it does make it clear many people see "forfeiture" and "theft" as synonymous.
Then there's the question of whether the MSP can actually do this. Last year, a law was passed effectively banning forfeitures under $50,000 without a conviction.
Starting in 90 days, the laws will prohibit assets taken in suspected drug crimes from being forfeited unless the defendant is convicted or the value of the money and property is more than $50,000, excluding the value of contraband.
Prosecutors and cops made highly-questionable arguments against the new law, claiming having to prosecute drug dealers would result in fewer drug dealers being prosecuted. Unless there's a loophole the MSP is planning to use (like the federal option), this set of tweets was the State Police announcing to everyone the agency was planning to break the law. Not a good look.
Filed Under: asset forfeiture, bragging, civil asset forfeiture, legalized theft, michgan state police, michigan
Reader Comments
“We develop probable cause in order to seize money,” he said
That's sort of blunt. I had to read that several times. No shit.
Re: “We develop probable cause in order to seize money,” he
And no matter how I read that I interpret it as "we personally profit off parallel construction."
Another place I never plan to travel to.
"We develop probably cause I order to seize money." So if it takes probable cause to seize money, and we seized money, it follows that there must have been probable cause. And if a woman weighs the same as a duck, she's a witch.
Re:
Guilty until proven innocent.
If we prosecute more of them, fewer of them will be prosecuted, QED.
When the investigator, judge and jury are the same person, it is called being a vigilante.
Re:
No, we call him Boss Hogg.
I’m really having trouble thinking of any reason—rational or otherwise—to be posting this sort of thing, especially since the first tweet(s) implied nothing criminal or suspicious about the person they seized cash from. What did they expect or hope was going to happen?
Re:
Cheered on by the ignorant and/or naive who still believe the idea of 'the police took property from a person, the police are never wrong, therefore the person who was robbed must have been a criminal and had it coming'.
Basically a sad attempt at 'look at us, look at what we did!' that would be funny in how childish it is if it wasn't showing the proceeds from what would have been but a year previous a legally sanctioned armed robbery, and what will even now almost certainly be quite a hassle for the rightful owner to get back.
Has anyone yet done an outcome study of asset forfeiture
We know that asset forfeitures happen all the time, and usually they're successful (that is the precinct gets to keep the money and all legal efforts to reclaim it fail). Has anyone done an outcome analysis of those who lose substantial amounts of money to asset forfeiture? Do they commit suicide? Do they become terrorists? Do they become homeless? Do they recover?
'Look at what we got from our latest robbery!'
Dumb criminals end up in cells.
Smart criminals end up in law enforcement.
Had someone without a badge robbed someone of tens of thousands of dollars, took pictures and then posted both pictures and an admission of guilt to social media it would be the easiest armed robbery case ever, however because the robbers in question have badges this time I imagine it will result in a slap on the wrists at worst, thanks to screwed up laws and spineless judges.
It really shows just how corrupt and out of touch police can be when bragging about robbing an innocent person is something that didn't immediately get shot down as an incredibly stupid idea.
Re: 'Look at what we got from our latest robbery!'
I guess "smart" is relative. It's not the word I'd have chosen for the police in this story.
Re: Re: 'Look at what we got from our latest robbery!'
Dumb criminals end up in cells.
Thin Blue Line Gang Tyrants steal legally.
Great Takes State
You don’t stay First District by letting them keep their money.
As a former Michigander...
You almost have to wonder...
It's obvious that the police want to release the criminals and only go after the cash and goods in order to keep the assets, but I'm starting to wonder if they're starting to intentionally ignore certain law-breaking so that the money train keeps rolling.
For example, in this case, once they found the money, did they keep searching? Was any other contraband found? How about weapons? How about electronics... were they searched or seized? Or, is it just as likely that as soon as they found the money, they decided on a course of action most likely to result in retention of the cash but release of the individual?
No, sadly you do not
No need to wonder, two past articles(one on TD, one off) come immediately to mind, and assuming my memory is working decently both answer the question quite neatly, though not nicely.
One article pointed out that the police in the area put much more effort into the outgoing traffic where the money would be than they do the incoming traffic where the drugs would be, and the other covered the police basically stopping drug interdiction entirely for the period of time that they no longer profited from them, with both articles making clear that at least for some police it's all about the money, and the drugs are just the excuse.
I saw this on Twitter and made a comment about it being legal & while people wanted to drag the cops they need to understand they elected the people who made it legal for them to pad their budget by robbing people.
A few people tried to say how it wasn't legal under the constitution & some other deflections.
The cops are doing this because they are allowed to.
They are allowed to b/c we voted for people who said they would stop the drug dealers.
We turned a blind eye to them not stopping drug dealers & robbing people... until there was a photogenic "victim" we could feel for.
The media pries the records of of all the cash taken & shocking... its not huge drug cartels being hurt, its poor people being fscked over once again to cover the fact we don't want to pay what we should for the protecting we demand.
Kid sells a single joint & his parents lose their home... and hardly a blip b/c drugs are bad mmmkay.
BF borrows his GF's car, does something sketchy... she loses her car.
Then there was the cop who seized a very expensive car, didn't wait for the cars court date to defend itself before he had it repainted for his use on the job.
This is bullshit, this does not work, this is being abused... but there is little will by politicians to change it b/c the unions will run stories about how they are soft on crime & the idiot public eats it up... somehow missing we've watched videos of unarmed people being murdered by cops & this same union says we shoudl wait to pass judgement on when our lying eyes saw the officer pull the gun, put it to the victims head, fire, then wait 15 min before calling for help.
We need to have faith in the system... perhaps it is time to stop having blind faith that they are always the good guys. They are humans & allowing them special outs from actions that if we had done would result in us being in jail just encourages the bad behavior. They have a tough job, but when they protect those who break the law b/c they have a badge it makes us much less safe. Calling a cop for help can end up with you or a loved one dead... isn't this reason enough to question why that is?
NOW how much would you pay?
its not huge drug cartels being hurt, its poor people
Kid sells a single joint & his parents lose their home...
BF borrows his GF's car, does something sketchy... she loses her car....
Oh this iceberg is exceptionally unboyant. The amount of it that is underwater is a cosmological horror.
Elite deviance is epidemic in the States and costs the society money and lives in quantities several magnitudes higher than all the common street larceny and homicide put together. This is the stuff that crashes the economy for years, that leaves Flint Michigan (and numerous other counties) without potable drinking water, that causes entire municipalities to go bankrupt, that scars pre-industrialized countries with abandoned quarries and mass graves. And ultimately elite deviance is going to kill the entire human species, drowning it in toxic waste.
And yet elite deviance is very rarely prosecuted, because doing so is hard. Rich suspects can afford a robust defense, and thousands of convictions of innocent people who are then sent to prisons gets a sheriff or district attorney re-elected, whereas fighting an industrialist in the courts for five years does not, even though the latter ultimately saves more lives and money than the former.
No, US law enforcement is corrosively corrupt and lousy with perverse incentives. Our officials are only glad to generate the appearance of things getting done while only contributing to the problem and ignoring others that are steering civilization toward doom.
Our entire police system has failed. It should be disbanded entirely and a new system created, before the people turn to an organized syndicate to take over and simply do less crime than state-endorsed law enforcement.
Now I think about it, I believe failures of authority are typical in the formations of organized mobs, once the public has realized the police don't actually protect or serve.
Re:
Really weird how the right wing totally neutered the unions pushed 'right to work' laws and drove CEO pays through the roof. And still they cow-tow to the police union. I know of a country where the police are hit with a major corruption inquiry every decade or so just to keep the barsteds mostly honest
Re: Re:
Stop pretending every issue is the sole responsibility of whatever the "other side" is from you. You're only blinding yourself to your own biases with these kinds of nonsensical arguments.
"It is better 100 guilty Persons should escape than that one innocent Person should suffer"
Benjamin Franklin
I think somehow that ratio has been reversed by some LEAs
Re:
To be fair, it's been reversed by much of the public citizenry as well. Far Far FAR too many people today think it's just fine if we accidentally punish some innocents as long as that means we catch more bad guys. They're not willing to think through what that really means or look into how it actually plays out as long as they personally haven't suffered because of it.
Hopefully the money is returned to the rightful owner, whoever that is.
