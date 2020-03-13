Coronavirus Telecommuting To Further Highlight Shoddy US Telecom Market
To be clear, there are going to be layers of life and death dysfunction that the Coronavirus shines a bright spotlight on, most notable being a shaky US healthcare system and incompetent government leadership. But the outbreak and response is also going to shine a bright light on the broken US telecom market, and the millions of Americans that won't be able to effectively telecommute in a crisis.
We've noted time and time again how a lack of competition in the US broadband market means consumers pay some of the highest prices in the developed world for broadband that usually ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack. While we talk a lot about this problem, few actually do much about it. Similarly, few really have noticed how as US telcos effectively give up on upgrading antiquated DSL lines, they're giving cable giants like Comcast even bigger monopolies across vast swaths of America. In turn, those cable giants are facing less incentive than ever to improve customer service, upgrade rural networks, or compete on price.
With little competition and federal regulators that are little more than a rubber stamp to their every monopolistic whim, these companies have also been given a green light to gouge US consumers with usage caps and overage fees. Worse, a recent report suggested that 40 million Americans can't get broadband at all, nearly double FCC estimates. The Trump administration and FCC's response to this problem so far has been to blow sweet kisses at the nation's biggest telecom providers in the form of regulatory favors, massive tax breaks for doing nothing, and a lot of overheated rhetoric.
This has always been a problem, but as FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel notes, it's going to become a more obvious problem as millions of Americans are suddenly asked to work (and learn) from home to avoid spreading the virus further and faster:
As a result of the #coronavirus we are going to expand telework, telemedicine & tele-education.
In the process we’re going to find out that the digital divide is real.
Because for too many folks in rural & urban America broadband is still out of reach.
We have to fix this.
— Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) March 8, 2020
While the overlaid teleconferencing technology has come a long way in recent years, millions of Americans will need to rely on expensive, slow, capped broadband that comes with what is statistically some of the worst customer service and satisfaction rates of any industry in America. Assuming these Americans have the luxury of working from home at all, many will be forced to rely on throttled, capped, and otherwise restricted cellular and satellite connections, since incumbents have effectively frozen expansion into rural markets, and fought tooth and nail against communities building their own, better networks.
While (as usual) this won't be as big of a problem for the white and affluent (many of whom have long insisted this isn't a big deal), it's going to be a particular problem for the minority, tribal, and low income communities that have been overlooked for decades. Especially as a growing number of colleges and schools try to shift the entirety of their workload online. It's a problem America has historically found relatively easy to ignore. And while broadband is likely to be the least of our issues over the next few months, recommending that millions of Americans work and learn from home will make ignoring that problem exponentially more difficult.
AT&T has waived overage fees
AT&T was the first major carrier to waive their overage fees, though they claim most of the customers have "unlimited" data:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/03/at-comcast-keeps-charging-overage-fees/
Re: AT&T has waived overage fees
Also refer to the Ars story on split-tunnel VPNs. A lot of VPNs make things worse by tunneling stuff that doesn't need to be tunneled. (Big businesses can get decent connections, but I'll bet smaller ones have the same troubles as their employees.)
Re: Re: AT&T has waived overage fees
If I was going to use a split tunnel VPN setup, there would be two VPN's. One for internal or Intranet traffic and the other for Internet traffic. If the purpose of VPN's is to protect the user, why would one not protect users on the Internet?
Re: Re: Re: AT&T has waived overage fees
The story says, basically, to let traffic to cloud-hosted services (like Microsoft-hosted email) bypass the VPN. You have those service providers perform whatever blocking/filtering is needed. General internet traffic can run through the corporate VPN if necessary.
Good URL for comparison of US telecom service with foreigners?
Is there a URL for an easily understood table comparing US telecom prices, access, and service standards with other countries?
On this site, we preach to the choir, but on other sites, a good reference would be immensely persuasive.
Re: Good URL for comparison of US telecom service with foreigner
Actually getting that data would probably be a challenge.. the telecoms don't make it easy to get pricing, and it can vary heavily by market.. the few markets where there is competition they make half-hearted attempts to compete on price.
Re: Re: Good URL for comparison of US telecom service with forei
You don't get it from the telcos, you poll the customers to find out how much they're paying for different types of services (fixed broadband, mobile telephone, etc.). Here's a report from Canada's regulator and a news story.
Given Karl's frequent statements to the effect that Americans are getting screwed, I agree that it would be great to collect some hard data for comparison. Anyone writing a story on the subject would want to link to it.
It isn't just the end user service that will be a problem. That corporate gig fiber connection will probably slow to a crawl when several hundred employees try to connect via VPN. And this assumes the company had the forethought to purchase and configure a device capable of handling that many VPN connections at once.
A lot of VPN gizmos have license fees based on allowable connections. If only 10% of your employees are in the field at any one time, why pay for more VPN slots? This problem will likely only be discovered when some poor IT slob still at work has to track down why so many folks can't connect. Of course, the accounting folks needed to process the PO for the license increase will all be home unable to connect....
There will likely be a short term market opportunity for disaster preparedness planning once this virus thing passes.
Sign me up!
Currently, I'm working as a server at Waffle House. As such, I look forward to being able to telecommute. It will make my job so much easier.
;)
