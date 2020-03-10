Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible; Naughty Kids In Wuhan Edition
I keep trying to point out that content moderation at scale is impossible to do well for a whole variety of reasons, including the fact that sooner or later some people -- or some large groups of people -- may try to game the system in totally unexpected ways. Witness this amusing example from the London Review of Books, reporting on the situation in Wuhan, China, which was ground zero for the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. With everything shut down in and around Wuhan, schools have moved to online learning -- and some naughty kids seem to have worked out a way to try to get out of having to do schoolwork: getting the app the schools rely on pulled from the app store via fake negative ratings.
Schools are suspended until further notice. With many workplaces also shut, notoriously absent Chinese fathers have been forced to stay home and entertain their children. Video clips of life under quarantine are trending on TikTok. Children were presumably glad to be off school – until, that is, an app called DingTalk was introduced. Students are meant to sign in and join their class for online lessons; teachers use the app to set homework. Somehow the little brats worked out that if enough users gave the app a one-star review it would get booted off the App Store. Tens of thousands of reviews flooded in, and DingTalk’s rating plummeted overnight from 4.9 to 1.4. The app has had to beg for mercy on social media: ‘I’m only five years old myself, please don’t kill me.’
Must tip my cap to the cleverness here, but on the content moderation side it shows, yet again, just how difficult it is to handle content moderation. No one running an app store or other platform prepares for a situation like this. In this case, at least, it seems likely that with so many negative reviews -- and now press attention -- the platform might take notice and discount the most recent thousands of reviews, but imagine having to keep track of every case where this is happening, often on a much smaller, less obvious, scale?
What seems easy about content moderation almost never is. Everyone seems to think it's easy until they're actually running a platform.
Filed Under: content moderation, content moderation at scale, coronavirus, covid-19, dingtalk, ios, remote learning, students, wuhan
Companies: apple
Reader Comments
This is why I still think that a up or down choice works better than a rating. Providing people with a way to amplify their own like (or dislike) of something leads to a skewing of results.
Re:
It's especially ridiculous that you have to give someone a star to indicate they're terrible. How does that make any sense? Besides that, it's well documented that these ratings skew high. "Got what was promised" should be the average experience with a 50% rating, whereas people are encouraged to give maximum ratings for that.
Re: Re:
I actually prefer a four-tier choice. Good or bad, great or terrible. No middle tier "3 star" choice that provides no help. No pointless 10 or 100 point scale that only allows trolls to bring down scores because, as you say, the larger the scale, the higher it tends to skew because people don't normalize their scores. 100 point scales are the worse because people think in terms of school grades where anything under a 60% is a usually considered a failure instead of just average.
Those ratings are super useful when they're honest. But it's far too easy to weaponize them to either artificially boost an app or product's rating or to tear it down. A safer metric might be number of downloads versus number of uninstalls.
Re:
But even that's not a good metric: I've uninstalled lots of great games on Steam, GOG, and itch.io for the very simple reason that I finished them.
The problem isn't the moderation
I would argue that moderation isn't really the problem here, the problem is schools relying on third-party services that they have no control over and which were designed for a very different use case. It's an easy enough problem to solve, just post an APK on your own website and nobody can take that down but you.
Re: The problem isn't the moderation
And then tell people to side load apps made by whoever that haven't been checked with Google's scanner (assuming they use Android)?
That solution may be easy, but it isn't good.
Re: Re: The problem isn't the moderation
If you don't trust the manufacturer of the app, why are you installing it? In most cases I trust them more than I trust Google.
Google catches the obvious malware, but they're also the delivery system for the less obvious malware. Moderating for viruses is no easier than moderating for content (it's probably harder, as bad content often isn't trying to hide that fact.) and malware has gotten through in the past and will in the future. Better to download from a reputable source in the first place rather than downloading any random garbage that pops up in a search result and assuming it's safe.
Re: Re: The problem isn't the moderation
Given that it's China, they're very probably using Android but not Google Play.
Steam
During the beginning of the whole Epic Store exclusive fuss, Steam saw several games severely tank on review (most notably the newest Metro game)... they managed to put a solution into place as an attempt to mitigate review bombing... it's changed how the review bombing impacts the overall reviews, but still doesn't really solve the problem.
So there will be "something" done, but overall it's just going to muddy reviews all together (there are legitimate cases for a sudden spike in poor reviews, like the removal of a feature for no reason... or to put it in a 'higher tier')
Maybe someone should make a game about reviews :0
Actually
Guess you haven't heard of Wikipedia.
Click-through "reviews" are rendered pretty much useless by self-selection bias. Basically, the only people who bother to leave them are sycophants and haters giving maximum or minimum rating, respectively, without thinking. The majority who didn't have any strong opinion, usually won't bother to review at all.
IMO, everyone who uses an app without reviewing should be given a default neutral rating, to represent that silent majority.
At least dogs can breathe a sigh of relief with this news; they’re no longer being framed for eating homework the kids didn’t do!
