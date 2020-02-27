State Court Says It Isn't Theft To Remove An Unmarked Law Enforcement Tracking Device From Your Car
If you've ever wondered how far the government will go to justify its illegal actions, here's one for you.
In July 2018, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracking device on Derek Heuring's car under the theory Heuring was selling meth from his vehicle. Heuring discovered the tracking device and removed it. Rather than chalk this up as a failure, the Sheriff's Office decided to get some more warrants.
After waiting another 10 days to see if it would start working again, detectives applied for a warrant to search Heuring's home and a nearby property belonging to Heuring's parents. US law requires law enforcement to show probable cause that a crime had been committed before engaging in a search. In this case, police said they suspected that Heuring had committed the crime of theft by taking the GPS device.
Police did find the tracking device. They also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia—evidence that police say show that Heuring had been dealing drugs.
So Heuring was charged both with drug dealing and with theft of the GPS device.
But was this theft? That's what the detective swore it was in the affidavit. Heuring's lawyers pointed out there could have been any number of reasons the Sheriff's Office stopped receiving a signal from the tracking device. It could have broken or fallen off. And even if Heuring did remove the device, he couldn't be sure who it belonged to. (It wasn't labeled "IF FOUND, PLEASE RETURN TO THE WARRICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.) With this much in question, it was a stretch for the officer to assert Heuring had "stolen" the device and use this assertion to justify a search of his house for "stolen property."
The state's top court agrees with Heuring. This isn't theft, as Timothy B. Lee reports for Ars Technica.
Last Thursday, Indiana's highest court made it official, ruling that the search warrant that allowed police to recover Heuring's meth was illegal. The police had no more than a hunch that Heuring had removed the device, the court said, and that wasn't enough to get a search warrant.
Even if the police could have proved that Heuring had removed the device, that wouldn't prove he stole it, the high court said. It's hard to "steal" something if you have no idea to whom it belongs. Classifying his action as theft would lead to absurd results, the court noted.
"To find a fair probability of unauthorized control here, we would need to conclude the Hoosiers don't have the authority to remove unknown, unmarked objects from their personal vehicles," Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote for a unanimous court.
The ruling [PDF] notes the GPS device had no markings and the officer who obtained the warrants was aware other GPS devices deployed by agencies had fallen off vehicles in the past. Despite this, he sought the warrants anyway, alleging the device had been stolen by Heuring. The assertions in the affidavits don't add up to sufficient probable cause a crime was committed -- especially when all the officer had to work with was the fact that he was no longer receiving a signal from the tracking device.
Putting this together, the affidavits needed to establish probable cause that someone—aware of a high probability that they were doing so—took the GPS device from Heuring’s vehicle without proper consent from the sheriff’s department. The affidavits, however, are devoid of the necessary information to make such a showing. Instead, they support a fair probability only that Heuring—or someone—found a small, unmarked black box attached to the vehicle, did not know what (or whose) the box was, and then took it off the car.
In the affidavits, Officer Busing notes that the GPS device “placed on the subject vehicle” was “black in color [and] approximately” six inches by four inches. The affidavits also include facts tending to show that, at some unknown time over a ten-day period, the device was removed. That’s all. There is no evidence of who might have removed it. And there is nothing about markings or other identifying features on the device from which someone could determine either what it was or whose it was. In other words, what the affidavits show, at most, is that Heuring may have been the one who removed the device, knowing it was not his—not that he knew it belonged to law enforcement.
The court goes on to say the affidavits were so lacking in "indicia of probable cause" it cannot possibly consider extending the good faith exception to the detective who wrote them.
Though Officer Busing obtained the warrants to search for evidence of theft, the affidavits did not include facts supporting essential elements of the alleged crime. Rather, they were based on noncriminal behavior, a hunch, and a conclusory statement. Thus, a reasonably well-trained officer, in reviewing these affidavits, would have known that they failed to establish probable cause and, without more, would not have applied for the warrants.
Then it goes further, stating that the warrants were so bad nothing obtained in the searches is salvageable.
[T]he exclusionary rule requires suppression of all evidence seized from Heuring’s home and his father’s barn. The evidence found during the initial search of each location must be excluded because those searches were illegal. And it was “by exploitation of that illegality” that law enforcement secured warrants to search each location a second time.
I know it sucks when your surreptitious tracking device suddenly becomes less surreptitious. But the correct response isn't a stack of Constitutional violations. Take the loss and move on. Suspects get spooked. It happens. But patience is a virtue. Impatience is whatever this was. And this inability to let bygone tracking devices be bygone means the detective is now saying goodbye to a drug bust and a possible conviction.
It's almost as if they were trying to argue that if you find something that doesn't belong on your vehicle attached to it, not only should you not be allowed to remove and dispose of it, that if you do you've stolen it.
What the fuck is wrong with these cops to not see how monumentally stupid that sounds?
Re:
It all totally makes sense. If viewed form the perspective that cops are the only sentient beings, and everybody else is just a bad dog.
(I suggest avoiding that perspective.)
Silly thing is, in this case, the suspect doesn't even appear to have got spooked. If they had, after 10 days, all evidence of drugs would have been scrubbed and the target would have moved or at least ditched the tracking device.
And does it seem odd that the charges were on dealing, but the evidence collected from the warrant looks more like they were a user?
If the officers had surveilled him the old fashioned way, they may have been able to use him to nab some bigger fish. As it was, the fish ate the bait and they got nothing. It happens.
OK, that's just absurd. If you're a drug dealer and you find a "black box" attached to your vehicle that doesn't belong there, you immediately have a very good idea of exactly what it is and who it belongs to, because you're a drug dealer.
Re:
You assume that he was a drug dealer and not a user who purchases in bulk. You also assume that if he was a dealer, he has intelligence and forethought. Based on the average court case, that is not anywhere close to true.
Re:
If you're a drug dealer and you find a "black box" attached to your vehicle that doesn't belong there, you immediately have a very good idea of exactly what it is and who it belongs to, because you're a drug dealer.
Let's say it's a bomb, because some other drug dealer doesn't like you.
Should you still be obligated to leave it there in case it's from law enforcement?
Re: Re:
And even if you "knew" it was from law enforcement, it could be any of several agencies.
Re:
Or ... you immediately have a very good idea of exactly what it is and who it belongs to, because you live in a police state.
Re:
Extrapolating for a moment that we're not talking about a car, but a person's home - if you found something that looked like a black box in your home, would you assume it's property of the police?
Would you leave it there, lest you potentially get charged with stealing it?
What if the police weren't the ones that put it there?
How would you feel with that uncertainty looming over your head in terms of not knowing whether it was:
Is it still absurd in those scenarios? Would you think someone would need to leave something like that in their homes because the police might get pissed off?
That the police argued exactly that should be the thing that bothers you the most.
Re: On the other hand.....
Suppose you're not a drug dealer but nevertheless suspected of being a drug dealer by the police who have planted a GPS tracking device on your car. Or the neighbor of a drug dealer with whom you share a driveway and the police are confused as to which car is his and which yours. Or just some guy who looks like the guy the police officer's wife is having an affair with. Or maybe you are in fact a drug dealer, except that not having been arrested, charged and convicted as such, the whole "presumption of innocence" thing prevents the police from treating you as if you are in fact a criminal rather than merely as a suspect, quite possibly an innocent suspect. (That last one might seem a little far-fetched, but - believe it or not - this is exactly why we require warrants to be issued by someone other than the police and that they be based on probable cause. If you don't believe me, you can do a google search for "Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution" and right there it is. Cops can't just accuse you of being a drug dealer and go lock you in prison - you're not lawfully considered a drug dealer until after this long process involving a judge and a court and a lot of paperwork.)
Government is trying to decrease your efficiciency
I wonder how much this device impacts the MPG efficiency of the vehicle. It could be argued that placing this device on a private vehicle is causing x amount of damage to the planet over what is needed. Add up all of the devices to all investigations and I am willing to bet the result is significant. Once we have the eco-warriors against surveillance via GPS devices they will be forces to either serve your the warrants, preventing any accidental disposals or find another way to do their jobs.
I thought it was abandoned property.
NEVER return it!
If it had been so labeled, and you returned it, suppose it were a bomb intended for the sheriff's office, and you delivered it there?
Re: NEVER return it!
If you stick it to the bottom of a police cruiser, does that count as returning it?
Well, yeah...
The idea that if you find a strange device attached to your vehicle you have to leave it there unless you want to risk being charged with theft is beyond absurd, and I'm glad that the court shot that one down as being as ridiculous as it is.
If cops want to track someone with a device like that then before they even start work on the warrant request they'd best accept that nothing in the warrant prevents the target from finding and removing the device, as the warrant sets limits on the cops, not the target.
Bad Warrants
So this warrant application was so deficient in any sort of probable cause that no reasonable officer should have ever filed it - and yet apparently the warrant was indeed issued. Am I missing something here? Who issued the warrant? There presumably was some magistrate who didn't think the warrant application was deficient - did the magistrate actually read the warrant application, did the magistrate simply not understand what he was reading, or is it a rebuttable presumption that if the warrant application is good enough for a magistrate that surely it's good enough for a reasonable police officer? Given the smackdown applied here, I have to assume it's one of the first two, in which case I have to wonder why the magistrate wasn't haled into court for his fair share of abuse and disbarred from issuing warrants unless and until he can demonstrate some knowledge of how the warranting process is supposed to work.
Re: Bad Warrants
You're forgetting a couple of things. First, when a magistrate reviews a warrant, they are only being presented with one side's views (the police). There is no adversarial process at this stage to present counter evidence and arguments, so they basically have to assume the cops are telling the truth. Secondly, the District Court and the Appeals Court agreed that the warrant was valid. It took the State Supreme Court to reverse that.
Good thing that this was squashed since a ruling in favor of the sheriffs office, unless very narrowly targeted at only law enforcement, would have made it illegal to remove something that you don't own from your vehicle.
So, assuming the ruling isn't narrowly crafted, removing the flyers from your car would allow the owner(s) of the flyers (since they never transferred ownership to you, just placed something they owned on your car) to go accuse you of theft and the proof being no more flyer on your car.
